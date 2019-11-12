Scientists Detect New Strain Of HIV

This discovery might affect the way doctors test for HIV.

Abbott Laboratories recently discovered a new strain of HIV-1, according to CNN. The scientists state this is the first time in 19 years that a new mutation of the virus has been uncovered and falls into the Group M sector of the condition, a sector that contributes to the globe's HIV epidemic.

The study was made in tandem with the University of Missouri, Kansas City and presents ways that HIV can change into other strains. However, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ director, said while this is a major discovery there’s no need for alarm.

“There’s no reason to panic or even to worry about it a little bit. Not a lot of people are infected with this," he said. "This is an outlier.” The World Health Organization states HIV’s global population includes 36.7 million people. On the subject of this latest strain discovery, medical officials are unsure as to how it can affect a person’s body but medication can still help to treat it as it does various HIV strains. It'll also remix how doctors test for the medical condition.

In 2017, the Center for Disease Control (CDC), published a study noting that Blacks/African Americans accounted for 43 percent (16,694) of new HIV diagnoses which stood at 38,739 during that year. Within the Group M section (which is one of four groups within the HIV-1 disease), there are nine strains: A, B, C, D, F, G, H, J, and K. In the United States, the B strain is the most common leading scientists and researchers to put most of their efforts behind it. Globally, the C strain is the most prevalent.