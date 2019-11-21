Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video - Backstage
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show

Slick Woods Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis

November 21, 2019 - 11:20 pm by VIBE Staff

Slick Woods is battling skin cancer. The 23-year-old model revealed that she will undergo chemotherapy treatment in an Instagram post on Tuesday (Nov. 19).

Woods later confirmed to The Shade Room  that she has stage 3 melanoma, and its reportedly spreading. Woods is “fighting for her life,” according to the website.

Stage three melanoma is an advanced form of the skin cancer that can spread from the skin cells to the lymph nodes. As reported by Self.com, a 2016 medical study found that black people are less likely to contract skin cancer, but more likely to be diagnosed in later stages.

Despite the cancer diagnosis, Woods appears to be keeping her spirits up. She shared another message on Instagram this week captioned, “Stop treating me like a victim.”

The Los Angeles native, whose birth name is Simone Thompson, has worked with Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Yeezy and more. She is best known for appearing in numerous fashion campaigns for Rihanna’s ever-expanding Fenty empire, even while pregnant. Woods went into labor shortly after walking in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty fashion show last year.

She welcomed her son, Saphir, in September 2018.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

How I feel about chemotherapy, shout out to everyone that gotta go through it #atleastimalreadybald

A post shared by @ slickwoods on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Stop treating me like a victim

A post shared by @ slickwoods on

