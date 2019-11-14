Spike Lee To Co-Write And Direct Hip-Hop Adaptation Of 'Prince Of Cats'
Spike Lee is set to direct a hip-hop adaptation of Ron Wimberly's Prince and Cats, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Set in Brooklyn's '80s hip-hop scene, the remake of the 2016 comic book will be an urban interpretation of the Shakespeare classic, Romeo & Juliet. The world-renowned tragic love story will be seen through the eyes of Tybalt, Juliet's furious and combative cousin. As for the film, it will feature hip-hop culture essentials like emcees, breakdancing, DJing, graffiti and stylish threads from that era.
The comic book adaptation will also focus on Tybalt and his Capulet brothers "who navigate Da People’s Republic of Brooklyn, where underground sword dueling — including katanas — with the rival Montagues blossoms into a vibrant world."
The Oscar award-winning filmmaker will also co-write the script with the Wimberly and screenwriter/former editor-in-chief of The Source, Selwyn Seyfu Hinds, who initially began writing the script. Production will be done by Zucker Productions with Legendary Entertainment overseeing the company.
Since the initial announcement of the adaptation, LaKeith Stanfield has stepped down from the lead role of Tybalt. No word on who has been cast to replace him.
Lee is currently in postproduction for his Netflix war drama Da 5 Bloods starring actors Chadwick Boseman, Norm Lewis, and Clarke Peters.