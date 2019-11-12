Come To Yonkers With Styles P In "Brand New" Video

Styles P is coming off the release of his S.P. The Goat: The Ghost of all Time. The veteran rhyme-slinger is still putting in work.

After recently dropping a loosie titled, "Brand New," the L.O.X. member unveiled the song's video. Shot by Benjie Filmz, SP the Ghost takes us past Uptown to the Yonkers. Keeping to his usual g-code, the rapper born David Styles shares rules to manhood and moral guidance, while reminding you that he'll still catch a fade with anyone willing to indulge.

Last year, after the release of his G-Host album, Styles P spoke to us about dealing with his aggressive persona.

"So, I always had the idea, before I even thought I could make it rapping, my shit was: 'how am I going to get this bread? 'How am I going to get to this next block?' It's that kind of mentality that gives you a warrior mentality. I gotta do what I gotta do--I’ll light this shit off, or I’ll poke this man. I’ll do whatever I gotta do to survive. But you have to learn that doesn’t make you more of a man. It doesn’t make you less of a man. It’s an aspect that you have to deal with."

"It’s exhausting. It’s too exhausting," Styles said about always being aggressive. "Going over there with my strap, getting my other strap. What the fu*k am I doing? I have kids. I have a home. Why am I even going to this place if I got to go like that? Enjoy your freedom, enjoy the air, enjoy money, enjoy family, enjoy just fu*king being able to not worry. I used to hate not having a gun on me. For years, I’ve never not had two guns on me. That sh*t was wearing me down--mentally. And it even starts to attract energy you don't need."

Watch the video above.