T.I.’s Comments About Policing His Daughter’s Virginity Sparks Backlash

T.I. is back in the hot seat. During an interview with Ladies Like Us podcast on Tuesday (Nov. 5), the father of seven sought it necessary to speak about his daughter’s virginity, and the internet had lots to say about it.

Tip revealed that he accompanies his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah, to the gynecologist every year, to ensure that her “hymen is still in tact.”

The subject came up when Tip was asked if he talked to his daughter about sex. As he explained, Deyjah is a college freshman trying to find her way in the world. “She’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself," he said. "And yes, not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen.”

He added that a doctor explained other ways in which the hymen can be broken that don't involve intercourse, including horseback riding and playing sports. “So I say, ‘Look, Doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen, please, and give me back my results expeditiously.’”

The admission sparked discussions on toxic masculinity, parental boundaries, and gender bias. Most of the reactions disagreed with Tip’s approach and many found it disturbing that he would not only share her personal business with the world, but detail the level of control that he hopes to maintain over his adult daughter. Others pointed out that Tip took a different approach when speaking to his 14-year-old son, King, about sex.

And it looks like she agrees with the internet. The teenager liked a few tweets calling her father out for his comments including one tweet that read, “this is disgusting possessive and controlling.”

Read more the reactions to Tip’s interview below.

T.I. is disgusting to discuss his daughters sex life Then to have the double standard of being ok with your 15 year old son having sex. And like, are you gonna beat her ass if she did? And this feels like that "I didn't want a daughter bc I treated women like trash" bs. — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) November 6, 2019

as a mother, ain’t no fucking way I’d let my husband, father of my child, whatever take my daughter to the doctor every year for a fucking hymen check? I’d knock all this shit over. — KH (@thecoolestmama) November 6, 2019

T.I. a fuckin lunatic. That nigga not worried about that girls safety, he worried about niggas being able to say “I fucked T.I. Daughter” — Chocolate Giddyup 🎹 (@DoitDestiny) November 6, 2019

T.I. proudly stating he goes to the gyno with his daughter to make sure she's a virgin is disgusting. It's upsetting me that he's putting this out there like it's a genius parenting tactic. Your daughter's vagina does not belong to you. WTF. — Natelegé Whaley (@natelege_) November 6, 2019

I’m grossed out that “she’s 18” is trending because

A) TI is abusing his grown daughter and telling the whole world

B) 0-14, 15, 16, and 17 year old girls shouldn’t have their dads checking their vaginas? How about that? — Chanea Bond (@heymrsbond) November 6, 2019

If you're defending T.I.'s atrocious practice of having his 18-year-old daughter's hymen checked, and the gynecologist violating HIPPA to accomodate T.I.'s creepy request, then you're a disgusting misogynist, too. Women are not your property. Not even your daughter. — Sergio (@siano4progress) November 6, 2019

T.I doesn’t go around getting his sons checked....but you can leave a sticky note on your daughters door that says “hymen check at 9am” how utterly disgusting..........when you have a father who deep down hates women....this is what you get. — Kelsei LeAnn, PsyD ✨ (@drkelseileann) November 6, 2019

We gotta free all T.I’s daughters — Free T.I’s daughters! (@TheQueenSpeaks_) November 6, 2019