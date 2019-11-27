the-weeknd-GettyImages-1173485272-1574837310
Tasos Katopodis

The Weeknd Launches A New Era With “Heartless”

November 27, 2019 - 2:12 am by VIBE Staff

Fresh off the three-year anniversary of his Starboy album, The Weeknd has returned with a brand new single. “Heartless,” released on Tuesday (Nov. 26), launches a “psychotic, brain melting chapter,” according to a cryptic social media post from the Toronto native.

View this post on Instagram

 

TONIGHT WE START A NEW BRAIN MELTING PSYCHOTIC CHAPTER! LET’S GO!

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on

On “Heartless,” the Weekend wades through indecisiveness, but ultimately gives in to his vices. Despite his quest to settle down and be a “better man,” he admits to getting derailed by an inability to break old habits.

The Grammy winner teased the start of a new era by sharing a blurry Instagram post on Monday (Nov. 25) captioned, “The fall stats tomorrow. “ He was also spotted filming a music video in Las Vegas.

If the rumors are true, the 29-year-old singer is readying a string of new music, although its unclear if an album will debut by year's end. In the meantime, fans might have more than one new track to enjoy. According to reports, The Weeknd recently registered a song called, “Like Selena,” presumably about his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

A snippet of “Blinding Lights, ”another unreleased track, is featured in a new Mercedez-Benz commercial. The clip teases the release of a longer visual set to debut this Friday (Nov. 29).

Listen to “Heartless” below.

In This Story:

Popular

T.I. Addresses Comments Concerning Daughter On 'Red Table Talk'

From the Web

More on Vibe

21-savage-GettyImages-1180337776-1574830263
Charley Gallay

21 Savage Hosts Thanksgiving Dinner For Less Fortunate Families

After a year that resulted in him being detained in ICE custody for several days, 21 Savage has lots to celebrate this Thanksgiving. The Grammy nominee kicked off  holiday food festivities on Tuesday (Nov. 26) and he did it all for a good cause.

The rapper served 300 Thanksgiving meals to needy families at the Dekalb County YMCA in Stone Mountain, Ga. The holiday menu featured the usual suspects: Turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy.

Thanks @21savage for sponsoring and serving 300 Thanksgiving dinners! pic.twitter.com/vfdl7xAywC

— Wade Walker YMCA (@WadeWalkerYMCA) November 27, 2019

21 Savage's mother, Heather Joseph, joined him at the event which was thrown by his Leading By Example Foundation.  Through the organization, 21 Savage has spearheaded numerous charity events and outreach efforts including encourage financial literacy for teens, organizing back-to-school drives and advocating for automatic citizenship on behalf of migrant children.

Earlier in the month, 21 Savage spoke at an anti-gun violence event in Atlanta’s College Park neighborhood.

Continue Reading
Sentencing Begins In Bill Cosby Trial
Mark Makela

Bill Cosby Talks Mentoring Fellow Inmates In New Interview

Bill Cosby has been keeping busy in prison. In his first interview from behind bars, Cosby spoke to BlackPressUSA.com, about mentoring inmates,  his sexual assault trial, and the “privileged” life at Pennsylvania’s SCI-Phoenix facility.

Last year, Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for aggravated indecent assault. Unless he’s granted parole, the Philly native will serve out the majority of his sentence. “I have eight years and nine months left,” he said during one of a series of 15-minute phone calls to the outlet. “When I come up for parole, they’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse. I was there. I don’t care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren’t there. They don’t know.”

Cosby called his trial fraudulent. “It’s all a set up. That whole jury thing. They were imposters.”

As for his prison accommodations, Cosby referred to his cell as a “penthouse” and added, “I'm a privileged man in prison.”

On another note, Cosby revealed that he’s dedicated to helping fellow inmates through the Mann Up Association, a prison reform program aimed at encouraging and empowering black men to “strive for self-response and dignity and to put their family first,” according to the interview.

“I got a wife, family, and friends who are so happy that I have something. I go into my penthouse and lay down and start to think about how I can relay a message and give it on Saturdays [during Mann Up sessions] so that they would hear it and feel it.”

Cosby has given several prison speeches for Mann Up, one of which was “dedicated to women,” he said while explaining how his wife, Camille Cosby, inspired the lecture.

Elsewhere in the interview, the comedian talked about The Cosby Show being pulled off air, which he alleges was a larger attempt to erase positive depictions in the black history. “Thank goodness for TV One and BET, but we’ve got to respect ourselves. We’ve got to have a very, very strong respect for our history.”

Cosby also revisited his controversial “Pound Cake” speech in 2004. Looking back, Cosby admitted that he shouldn’t have made such sweeping statements about the black community in the speech, which commemorated the 50th anniversary of Brown vs. the Board of Education. That said, Cosby noted that he still has concerns for black America.

“They are under siege. This thing with the drugs and the different pockets of the neighborhoods where it’s going on,”  he said. “When you look at what drugs are doing… things that make these people drive around and shoot into crowds.

“The insanity of what is the cause to the brain by all the drugs these people are dealing with. It’s exactly what I warned them about in 2004. They’ve thrown education out the window,” Cosby continued. “They’ve thrown respect for the family out the window, and they’re blaming each other for what’s going on. There is post-traumatic stress syndrome, and there are also bad manners.”

Click here for the full interview.

Continue Reading
The 8th Annual Streamy Awards - Red Carpet
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Streamy Awards

Omarion Announces 'The Millennium Tour 2020' With Bow Wow, Lloyd, Sammie And More

On Tuesday (Nov. 26), Omarion took to his social media platforms to announce a stacked tour lineup. Alongside co-headliner Bow Wow, the Ying Yang Twins, Pretty Ricky, Soulja Boy, Lloyd, and Sammie will be along for the nostalgic ride that's being dubbed "The Millennium Tour 2020." Not featured is Omarion's B2K bandmates who were all part of this year's previous "Millennium Tour." Speculation concerns a rift between the singer and Lil Fizz, who's dating Apryl Jones, the mother of Omarion's two children.

In one of his first interviews since news of their relationship made headlines, Omarion said to VladTV that he doesn't "feel no ways" about the duo. "I think that if they're happy, then they should be happy. I think they should change the narrative, though," he said.

Pre-sale tour tickets will be available Dec. 5.

2020 is my 20th year entertaining. Blood, Sweat & Tears. Always giving you the best that I got. Thank you for growing with me. 💜🏆.

— OMARION (@Omarion) November 26, 2019

 

View this post on Instagram

 

We are so excited to announce The Millennium Tour 2020! 🙌🏾 Come rock with @omarion @shadmoss, @therealyingyangtwins @curlyheadedblackboy @sammiealways @prettyricky and @souljaboy! Tour cities will be announced on Monday, December 2nd.  Pre-sale starts Thursday, December 5th at 10AM local time.  Save $5 off the purchase of your ticket with Pre-sale code: PARTY.  Be the first to know by joining the tour’s email list and get tickets at 👉 GSquaredEvents.com. #gsquaredevents #themillenniumtour2020 #omarion #bowwow #yingyangtwins #lloyd #sammie #prettyricky #souljaboy

A post shared by ⚡️Omarion ⚡️ (@omarion) on Nov 26, 2019 at 9:04am PST

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

6d ago

Swizz Beatz Talks Art Moves, His Son Painting His Nails And 'Godfather of Harlem'

Features

6d ago

Peter Rosenberg And Cipha Sounds Talk Juan EP's Return And All Things Jay-Z

Features

1w ago

Interview: MK Asante's 'While Black' Docuseries Explores Being A Gifted POC In America