T.I. Addresses Comments Concerning Daughter On 'Red Table Talk'

The rapper/actor also apologized to his 18-year-old daughter.

After T.I. "jokingly" revealed that he takes "yearly trips to the gynecologist" with his 18-year-old daughter "to check her hymen," the rapper clarified his controversial remarks during Monday's (Nov. 25) episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk. The award-winning artist and his wife Tiny Harris took to the platform spearheaded by Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and daughter Willow Smith, to give his reasoning behind the comments and receive knowledge as to why it was problematic.

"I understand it now...however, my intentions I think have been terribly misconstrued and misconceived," he said. T.I. then began to list the assumptions made against him, noting, "I never said I was in any exam room, that is an assumption. That is a falsity. I never said that it was being done present day. And I never said that her mother wasn't present."

When asked if he felt his comments were teetering on the edge of controlling behavior, T.I. said, “I think that in the age or the time when our women, Black women, are the most unprotected, unattended, disregarded women on the planet, I’m being criticized because I’m willing to go above and beyond to protect mine and I'm talking about all of the slimy, grimey, chubby-fingered little boys who want to just come in and defile and destroy the sanctity..." he added. "I don't understand. Anything that is the most important thing to me in my life, I am going to deal with that with very extreme care and I don't know understand how that is looked at as being so wrong."

Watch part one below. Part two will be released on Wednesday (Nov. 27) on Facebook Watch at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET.