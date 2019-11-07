Tinashe attends Michael Jackson birthday celebration Tinashe attends Michael Jackson birthday celebration
Tinashe Signs Management Deal With Roc Nation

November 7, 2019 - 9:47 pm by VIBE Staff

Tinashe recently inked a management deal with Roc Nation, Billboard reports. The news comes just over a year after she denied rumors about potentially signing a label deal with Roc Nation, but hinted at something being in the works.

Roc Nation currently manages an impressive roster of clients which include Big Sean, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill and Rihanna.

Since joining forces with Roc Nation, Tinashe debuted the singles, “Die A Little Bit,” and “Touch & Go” the latter of which features 6Lack. Both songs were released under Tinashe Music Inc.

2019 has been a year of change for the Los Angeles native who parted ways with RCA in February, following years of public struggles with the label. RCA released her 2014 major label debut, Aquarius, as well as its long delayed 2018 follow-up, Joyride.

Leaving the record label allowed Tinashe to take back her freedom, her manager, Mike Nazzaro, told Rolling Stone at the time. “We initiated for her to be released. It was a positive split for her. It’s giving her back creative control.”

