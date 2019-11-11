tyler-creator-drake-flog-gnaw-1573499429


Tyler, The Creator Reacts To Drake Getting Booed At Camp Flog Gnaw

November 11, 2019 - 2:17 pm by VIBE Staff

Tyler points out that the boos were "in the front area" by folks who were "mad rude" and "entitled."

Tyler, the Creator is speaking up about Drake receiving boos at the 2019 Camp Flog Gnaw Festival. The former Odd Future member took to his Twitter account to share his thoughts on the incident and address the reports of the Toronto native making an early departure from the event''s stage.

"I thought bringing one of the biggest [sic] artists on the f**king planet to a music festival was fire!" he exclaimed in all caps in a tweet on Monday afternoon (Nov. 11). "But flipside, a lil tone deaf knowing the specific crowd it drew. Some created a narrative in their head and acted out like a**holes when it didn't come true and I don't f**k with that."

Tyler continued by pointing out that although there were boos "in the front area" by folks who were "mad rude" and came off as "entitled," most attendees were having a great time. "That sh*t was like mob mentality and cancel culture in real life and I think that sh*t is f**king trash."

"Ni**a did feel no ways! That song is beautiful!" remarked Tyler about Drizzy's attempt to fully perform "Feel No Ways" a deep cut off his Views album. "Most guys don't do album cuts! Thank you, Aubrey! Like, I love that song and thought that would never happen....He really did that for me and I appreciate it because he did not have to come at all. See our worlds come together was so great in the theory."

Tyler went on to add a positive perspective to the whole incident and tweeted, "But hey man sh*t happens, all jokes aside, sh*t lowkey funny HAHAHA" he added. "Aside from that, hope everyone had a good time. Again, no [sic] arrests. No bullsh*t, man. A lot of people enjoyed it, thanks again!"

Read Tyler's tweets below and continue here to read about YG bringing out Stormy Daniels during his Camp Flog Gnaw performance of "FDT (F**k Donald Trump)."

drake-bood--1573484094
Christopher Polk

Drake Gets Booed At Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Festival

Drake experienced a night he'd probably want to forget after getting boo'd off stage at Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Festival in the wee hours of Monday morning (Nov. 10).  In footage making rounds on social media, the 6 God, who is arguably the biggest rapper in the world, can be seen pleading with the L.A. crowd:

"Like I said, I'm here for you," and, "If you want me to keep going, I'll keep going."

The "Mob Ties" rapper was met with a fusillade of boos and “nos,” which resulted in him leaving the stage. "It's been love. I go by the name of Drake, thank you for having me,” he says as he walks off, reportedly ending his set 20 minutes early.

Apparently, Drake was a victim of some fake news. An Instagram Live recording led concertgoers to believe that Frank Ocean, was set to perform. But even that news wasn't and hasn't been confirmed.

See the comments and videos below.

this was PAINFUL to watch drake literally got boo’d off stage 😭😭 #campfloggnaw pic.twitter.com/Ic6PenmPXc

— ➳ trash (@trashminajx) November 11, 2019

Incase you wanted to see Drake get booed off stage at flog gnaw... bruh pic.twitter.com/TgyqWvOZtq

— Baby Carrot (@lrroze89) November 11, 2019

yo this actually makes WAY more sense pic.twitter.com/4Gef3DHyh0

— JuliusJimmy (@TheInfinityJims) November 11, 2019

#campfloggnaw2019 drake deserved better /: pic.twitter.com/4WRonxcoXy

— :* (@wutangjass) November 11, 2019

Continue Reading

