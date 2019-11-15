Usher Has A New Song In The Works With Ludacris, Lil Jon

Usher, Ludacris and Lil Jon have a new song on the way more than a decade after the trio made music magic with the 2004 single, “Yeah.” According to Lil Jon, the collaboration will be featured on Usher’s forthcoming studio album.

The Atlanta producer dropped the news on Twitter on Wednesday (Nov. 13) after a fan asked about a potential follow up to “Yeah.” He later reposted the tweet to Instagram. “We did it already. Coming on @Usher new album” he tweeted along with fire emojis.

Jermaine Dupri is also involved in the collaboration, which the So So Def Founder noted in Lil Jon’s Instagram comments. “S**t slappin too,” added Ludacris.

Featured on Usher’s Confessions album, “Yeah” topped the Billboard charts for 12 consecutive weeks and sold 20 million copies worldwide.

It’s unclear when Usher’s new album will arrive. The 41-year-old Grammy winner dropped an EP titled, A, in 2018. His last studio album, Hard II Love, was released in 2016.