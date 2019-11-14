Vivica A. Fox Wants 'Set It Off' To Remain Untouched

Twenty-three years after its debut, a remake of Set It Off might be in the works under the production hat of Issa Rae. In September, various film and television websites revealed the news that the executive will take on this responsibility. The announcement was met with mixed reactions, even gaining a response from its co-star Vivica A. Fox.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Fox said she wants the F. Gary Gray-directed movie to remain as it is and not reimagined. "It's a classic, leave it alone," she said. "There's absolutely no reason to try to redo it. It's been done, and we did it so well, that people are absolutely going to compare it to that and I think that's her taking on a tremendous chore because that film has become a cult classic and some things are just better left."

Set If Off followed the lives of four women (Queen Latifah, Kimberly Elise, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Fox) that executed a series of bank robberies before an ultimate demise. The crime film, set in Los Angeles, was made on a $9 million budget but accrued $41 million at the box office, Variety reports.

"We are in 2019, going into 2020," Fox added. "So, create your own thing because people are absolutely going to compare it to it, and she'll probably, if it's not good, they're going to slay her for it."

Fox isn't the only actor questioning the remake of one of their most prominent films. Michael Jai White scratched his head over plans to revamp Spawn via Todd McFarlane.

"I don't know anything about it. He's been talking about a reboot of Spawn for 20 years," White said. "I think he will continue talking about it because people listen. I don't understand it, personally. I wish him the best of luck. But, Todd explained to me that this will be a character that you didn't see. You never see the character. It's just a character that's scarcely on film. Personally, I don't get it.”