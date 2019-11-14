Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance Presents Style Lab At Gotham Hall NYC, Hosted By Maggie Gyllenhaal &amp; Kate Mara
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance

Vivica A. Fox Wants 'Set It Off' To Remain Untouched

November 14, 2019 - 12:07 pm by VIBE Staff

Twenty-three years after its debut, a remake of Set It Off might be in the works under the production hat of Issa Rae. In September, various film and television websites revealed the news that the executive will take on this responsibility. The announcement was met with mixed reactions, even gaining a response from its co-star Vivica A. Fox.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Fox said she wants the F. Gary Gray-directed movie to remain as it is and not reimagined. "It's a classic, leave it alone," she said. "There's absolutely no reason to try to redo it. It's been done, and we did it so well, that people are absolutely going to compare it to that and I think that's her taking on a tremendous chore because that film has become a cult classic and some things are just better left."

Set If Off followed the lives of four women (Queen Latifah, Kimberly Elise, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Fox) that executed a series of bank robberies before an ultimate demise. The crime film, set in Los Angeles, was made on a $9 million budget but accrued $41 million at the box office, Variety reports.

"We are in 2019, going into 2020," Fox added. "So, create your own thing because people are absolutely going to compare it to it, and she'll probably, if it's not good, they're going to slay her for it."

Fox isn't the only actor questioning the remake of one of their most prominent films. Michael Jai White scratched his head over plans to revamp Spawn via Todd McFarlane.

"I don't know anything about it. He's been talking about a reboot of Spawn for 20 years," White said. "I think he will continue talking about it because people listen. I don't understand it, personally. I wish him the best of luck. But, Todd explained to me that this will be a character that you didn't see. You never see the character. It's just a character that's scarcely on film. Personally, I don't get it.”

Keyshia Cole Announces Talk Show On Relationships And More

Three months after welcoming a new baby, Keyshia Cole is getting back to work. Cole has a new talk show premiering on Fox Soul, she announced via social media Thursday (Nov. 14).

One on One with Keyshia Cole will cover “relationships, love and lack thereof” in addition to tackling social media and social topics. Nick Cannon and Cole’s boyfriend, Nikko Hale, will be the first guests on her show, which premieres on Friday at 10 p.m. EST via Fox SOUL.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hey guys CHECK ME OUT TOMORROW!!! OMG IM SOOOO EXCITED TO TRY SOMETHING NEW!!! ONE ON ONE WITH KEYSHIA COLE TOMORROW 7pm pst / 10pm est. Download app: FOX SOUL or go to WWW.FOXSOUL.TV

A post shared by Keyshia Cole (@keyshiacole) on Nov 14, 2019 at 3:48pm PST

Besides prepping a new talk show, the Bay Area native has been out promoting her forthcoming reality show premiering on BET next Tuesday (Nov. 18). Cole, 38, and Hale, 24, also stopped by Cannon’s morning show on LA’s Power 106.1 earlier in the week. During their chat, Cannon brought up the pair’s age difference and made mention to his marriage to Mariah Carey before referring to Cole as Hale's “elder.”

See how Cole responded in the video below.

 

Mo'Nique Sues Netflix
Actress and comedian Mo'Nique poses for a photo on set of E! News' show 'Daily Pop.'
Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Mo'Nique Files Lawsuit Against Netflix For Pay Discrimination

Update: 6:09 PM ET (November 13) - Netflix has issued the following statement in response to Mo’Nique’s allegations:

"We care deeply about inclusion, equity, and diversity and take any accusations of discrimination very seriously. We believe our opening offer to Mo'Nique was fair -- which is why we will be fighting this lawsuit.”

Read the original story below.

Mo'Nique is taking Netflix to court and suing them for pay discrimination. The comedienne took to her Instagram account to personally share the news and why she's decided to move forward with her decision.

"Hey, My Loves," she begins her Instagram post. "I can confirm that today I filed a pay discrimination lawsuit against Netflix.

"I had a choice to make: I could accept what I felt was pay discrimination or I could stand up for those who came before me and those who will come after me," she continues. "I choose to stand up. I don't have any further comment at this time, but I appreciate all of your support and love."

In January 2018, the former late-night show host asked that her fans and the black community boycott the streaming platform after they allegedly lowballed her for a potential comedy special. "I'm asking that you boycott Netflix for color bias and gender bias," she shared in an Instagram video post. "I was offered a $500,000 deal last week to do a comedy special. However, Amy Schumer was offered $11 million, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, $20 million. Then Amy Schumer went back and renegotiated 2 more million dollars because she said, ‘I shouldn’t get what the men are getting, they’re legends. However, I should get more’ and Netflix agreed."

Mo'Nique went on to add that when she and her team asked Netflix to explain the difference between her and Schumer, Netflix allegedly believed Mo'Nique's proposed pay reflected how much revenue the Academy Award-winning actress would bring in, despite being a comic legend.

Since her call-to-action last year, the entertainer has sat with The Breakfast Club after being dubbed "Donkey of the Day" and has done a number of interviews discussing her "blackballing" issues with Oprah Winfrey, Lee Daniels, and Tyler Perry. In February, she and Steve Harvey had a passionate discussion on his talk show about how black entertainers maneuver in Hollywood, integrity, and Mo'Nique's fight for equality.

"Each one of you said to me, 'Mo'Nique you're not wrong,' and when I heard you go on the air and you said that my sister done burned too many bridges and there's nothing I can do for her now," she said. "Steve, do you know how hurt I was?"

Comedians In Cars w. Jerry Seinfeld &amp; Eddie Murphy ‑ LA Tastemaker
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Eddie Murphy Signs On For 'Beverly Hills Cop' Sequel

Eddie Murphy's return to Hollywood dominance continues with this latest news. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix obtained the rights and green light to create a sequel to the classic Beverly Hills Cop film, set to star Murphy.

The comedian/actor has been at the forefront of this franchise since its debut in 1984. Murphy plays a Detroit officer named Axel Foley who finds himself on a mission in Beverly Hills to solve his best friend's murder. The cult classic inspired two follow-up films and even a television series starring Brandon T. Jackson, although it never found a network home.

In a 2015 interview with Playboy, Murphy discussed rumors of a fourth installment, noting the writers have "got to get that script right. That movie has to be right." He also revealed that when he travels overseas, people recognize him as his character in the film. "All the movies I've done, and they call me that," he said. "If we do that movie, it has to be right. Not just thrown together to get a big check. I don't need any more of those."

After the previous release of his Netflix film Dolemite Is My Name, Murphy continued his press circuit run and discussed his return to Saturday Night Live after 35 years. The Brooklyn native was a staple on the show during its inception.

"SNL is such a big part of who I am, and you don't want to go back after 35 years and the show is like, 'Ah, it was alright,'" he said during a The Late Show With Stephen Colbert interview.

