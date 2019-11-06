World Music Awards 2004 - Show
Singer Whitney Houston is seen performing on stage during the 2004 World Music Awards at the Thomas and Mack Center on September 15, 2004 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Whitney Houston's Close Friend Robyn Crawford Details Romantic Relationship In New Memoir

November 6, 2019 - 11:39 am by VIBE Staff

Crawford hopes to lift Houston's legacy with her first hand accounts of their lifelong friendship.

Whitney Houston's personal life has been explored ten times over since her untimely passing in 2012 but one of her closest friends wants to share with the world the Whitney she knew and ultimately fell in love with.

In excerpts to People Wednesday (Nov. 6), Robyn Crawford presents a strong bond between the two in her new memoir, A Song For You: My Life With Whitney Houston. The singer and Crawford met in their youth while working at a summer camp in East Orange, New Jersey. From there, their friendship blossomed into something more romantic. With homophobia running rampant in the 80s, Crawford says they never looked at labels but enjoyed the experiences they shared together.

“We never talked about labels, like lesbian or gay,” writes Crawford. “We just lived our lives and I hoped it could go on that way forever.”

As their journey continued, Whitney's star began to rise which put allegedly put their romance on ice. “She said we shouldn’t be physical anymore,” writes Crawford. "Because it would make our journey even more difficult. She said if people find out about us, they would use this against us....and back in the ’80s, that’s how it felt. I kept it safe. I found comfort in my silence.”

Whitney's relationship with Crawford was mentioned in the 2018 documentary WhitneyCreated by the singer's estate, the film focused on the singer's legacy and didn't include first-hand accounts from Crawford. Family members were weary of their special friendship.

"I’ve never seen them do anything but I know that she was something that I didn’t want my sister to be involved with," Whitney's brother Gary stated in the documentary.

But Crawford is finally ready to tell her own story while "lifting" Houston's legacy.

“I wanted to lift her legacy, give her respect and share the story of who she was before the fame, and in that, to embrace our friendship,” she tells People. "I'd come to the point where I felt the need to stand up for our friendship. And I felt an urgency to stand up and share the woman behind the incredible talent."

A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston is expected to hit bookshelves this fall.

Popular

John Witherspoon’s Life Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial Service

From the Web

More on Vibe

Ghost (Omari Hardwick) In Mid-Season Finale of 'Power'
Courtesy of Starz

Who Shot Ghost? 9 Of The Wildest 'Power' Fan Theories

People cannot stop talking about Power's mid-season finale and for good reason. The closer left fans puzzled with the shooting of James "Ghost" St. Patrick with many suspects to highlight.

There's Saxe, Tommy, Tasha, Tate, Paz, Dre and Tariq shown heading towards or away from Truth nightclub. We know at least three of the five are strapped since we see Paz and Saxe grab guns (Tommy is never without one). With so many players at hand, it should be easy for fans to break down who shot Ghost before the series comes back in January 2020.

But this is 2019 and fandom has more layers than Ghost's waves. Theories have floated around social media with the show's creator Courtney Kemp giving us a few clues along the way.

The Starz show pulls from Shakespearean elements but Kemp says the final episodes are inspired by the 1951 film Rashomon. The film is known for popularizing the idea of showcasing one incident from the perspective of both the protagonist, antagonist and supporting characters. There's a death in Rashomon, but we don't see Ghost die per se, leaving more questions than answers for fans.

"We’ve always talked about how the show is really Shakespearean," Kempt tells Entertainment Weekly about Ghost's journey. As the mid-season winds down, Ghost is visited by the sins and loves of his past like Angela, daughter Raina, and frienemy Kanan.

"I draw from a lot of different classical references, and people aren’t usually aware of them because it looks different and it’s contemporary and, frankly, because it’s people of color," she adds. "People don’t see that it’s based on Shakespeare, but if you think about this season and how it’s been about fathers and sons, mothers and sons, and familial bonds, it’s been very influenced by Shakespeare. And this is very much influenced by Richard III. Richard kills a lot of people, and then they come and visit him as ghosts, so this is very similar."

The final five episodes are bound to reveal who killed Ghost and give closure to our favorite and not-so-favorite characters. While we wait for Power to return on January 5, check out the wildest theories behind who shot Ghost.

1. The Ramona Garrity Theories

Ramona Garrity, played by Cynthia Addai-Robinson, is one of the series' most refreshing new characters and one of mystery. With a Type A personality, Ramona is a fan of having her ducks in a row and her plans in order. Fans have a few reasons as to why she would be the one behind the gun.

She wasn't one of the characters walking up to Truth nightclub because she was already in the club. With this advantage, fans believe she shot Ghost after overhearing his conversation with Angela's sister Paz (Elizabeth Rodgriguez). James doesn't fit the vision she had of him for Lorette Walsh’s potential lieutenant governor, so he has to go, right? Or maybe she shot Ghost in order to boost his political image. This theory doesn't make much sense since Ramona and her team want to keep James' image squeaky clean for the campaign.

Then, there are these two theories. One being that Ramona shot James because she is the sister of Breeze, the first person Ghost killed during his drug-dealing career. Ramona has been rather quiet about her past (other than her ex-husband's cheating scandal), but she seems to know her way around the block. When she chats with Cassandra about keeping her affair with Tate on the low for an exchange for a congressional seat, she drops factoids about the inner city. She also keeps Tate's campaign on the right path with events focused on the people, which she gathered quite easily.

Lastly, there's a very unlikely theory that Ramona is Terry Silver's ex-wife. We don't see that as an option considering the very public nature of Ramona's sex tape with her ex-husband.

2. Tommy Did It To Avenge LaKeisha

We don't have to dig too deep into this one. While it's a possibility, it would be way too obvious for Tommy to kill Ghost at Truth. He's had plenty of opportunities to go in for the kill but hasn't. Is it because he's hip to who really killed LaKeisha?

When sharing his grief with Tariq and Tasha about LaKeisha, he seems to believe Tasha's grief about her longtime friend. But like Tariq, Tommy can read past the bullsh*t. Tommy might've been on the way to see Tasha after finding out who was after both him and Ghost at the warehouse.

3. Ghost Staged The Shooting Himself

Ghost is on top of the world in season six for many reasons. He's finally broken free of the drug life (with the killing of Jason) and can now move somewhat clean. We can't see his plan, but the idea of Tariq turning himself in for Raymond's murder has to be connected to a bigger puzzle piece. As far as we know, he's unaware of Sergeant Blanca Rodriguez's arrest warrant but his favor from 2-Bit does cause some skepticism. He could've asked 2-Bit to help stage the shooting in an effort to keep his enemies at bay.

If this theory holds up, it would take the attention off of his son and can buy him more time to figure out an alibi for Silver's murder.

4. Kanan Did It Because Ghosts Are Real

Leave it up to Bow Wow to conjure up a theory so outrageous. The actor-musician shared this theory on social media Sunday (Nov. 3) after the mid-season finale. According to him, the spirits who visit Ghost are actual spirits except for Kanan. He also believes Tariq had a hand in the deed since he helped Tommy kill Proctor (Jerry Ferrara).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 4, 2019 at 1:33pm PST

But this doesn't hold up–at all. The writers have proven Kanan's death several times throughout the season. There's his corpse in the season opener, Tariq taking Kanan's ashes and the feds confirming Kanan's death. It's a troupe used in many shows to remind us that our favorite characters are not coming back (Poussey in Orange Is The New Black, Wes on How to Get Away With Murder, Derek Shepard from Grey's Anatomy). It also showcases the influence of the character throughout the show. We see how much of an influence Kanan had on Tommy and Ghost and now, Tariq.

Which leads us to...

5. Tariq, Tariq Tariq

Everyone has ruled Tariq out because it doesn't appear that his character is near Truth. Don't let your eyes deceive you. Tariq seems to be leaving or entering part of the High Line bridge, a walkway that goes from Gansevoort and Washington Street up to 30th Street. If you aren't from New York, here's the translation: the walkway is just blocks away from Truth, the fictional nightclub located in the Meatpacking District. He still could be the person behind the trigger or at least apart of Ghost's plan to off himself.

6. Tasha's Boyfriend

Leave it up to a randos like Quentin to shake things up. Tasha's new beau cares immensely for her and seeing the bruises on her arm only invigorates his need to protect her. We don't know much about Q, but we do know he works in construction (and can afford Burberry shirts, aye). He also seems to be hip to the local drug game since his child's mother is battling addiction. Could Q also want to get Ghost back for supplying the neighborhood with drugs and violence? Ghost seems to look at Q with a heavy dose of intensity when he visits Tasha's daycare making the connection even more plausible.

7. Yasmine St. Patrick

Baby Yasmin❤❤❤ #PowerTV #Fambo❤ pic.twitter.com/fmPpZn6Rki

— Tasha St.Patrick (@RideOrDie247) December 14, 2017

Kemp has shared how she wants to keep Baby Yaz away from the violence on the show and she's done a good job at it. Once again, Yaz is mentioned in a heated argument between Tasha and her mother Estelle (played by Debbi Morgan) and once more when Ghost threatens to take away Yaz from Tasha. Maybe Baby Yaz is tired of the back and forth (and lack of screen time) and wants to show her Daddy she's not the one for games.

Maybe, maybe not.

8. Tasha's Mother

Estelle isn't a happy camper when she sees Tasha teaching her grandson Tariq how to move weight. She tells Tasha they need Jesus but also might take an initiative to get rid of the "Devil" in their life that is Ghost.

9. Kadeem, LaKeisha's Ex

Remember Kadeem? He's one of the characters in the Power universe that has been talked about often but never seen–until now. Played by Jesse Williams, Kadeem is given a face (and a crazy amount of tattoos) when Tommy drops Cash off after the death of LaKeisha.

Their exchange is brief but Kadeem tells Tommy to let him know if he ever has a hunch about who killed the mother of his child. Kadeem is about that life, considering his stint in jail and his slight resemblance in personality to Tommy. The two have that "crazy eyes" look and a love for gold chains. Maybe Kadeem was under the impression that Ghost killed LaKeisha and wanted to do the deed himself.

Williams shared with Entertainment Weekly small details behind his cameo and if he'll appear in other aspects of Power, including the much-talked-about spin-off series. "I just don’t know. We really are fans of each other, we’d love to figure out ways to work and she’s got really cool ideas for the spinoffs," he said about working with Kemp. "I’m open to doing cool, creative, different work that I haven’t done before. It’s certainly a possibility as far as I can tell."

Continue Reading
Actor John Witherspoon
John Witherspoon arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Hancock," June 30, 2008 at Grauman?s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

A Word On John Witherspoon: The Black Voice Of Reason And Unfiltered Comedic Joy

You gotta be a real one to be called “Pops” where I'm from. Anybody with a little snow on the roof and a story to tell can be an “old head” but “Pops” is somebody who you actually want to listen to. With a smile and a wink, Pops will instruct you to heed the angel on your shoulder but leave a little room for what the devil has to say too.

John Witherspoon was was all of those things.

He was “Pops.”

John Witherspoon neé Weatherspoon was born in Detroit, Michigan–the northern soul of Black folks. The comedian, writer, and part-time model exuded Black cool without trying. There’s a select ring of respect for performers who were able to guest star on both TV shows like Martin and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air because he could make all of us laugh. In those moments, he managed to inspire many of the comedians shining on the stage and on the screen.

“Everyone young and old had a reason to love John Witherspoon and his self-awareness to remain connected to the community that loved him,” says The Daily Show’s Roy Wood Jr. "The loyalty to his roots was reflected in his material which remained as relevant now as it was when he started his career.”

Spoon’s work speaks for itself. The man worked as a cast member on The Richard Pryor Show, played the ill-tempered boss in Hollywood Shuffle and guest-starred on Good Times, 227 and Amen (look it up). Basically, if it was Black and funny, you had to have Witherspoon and his specialized brand of comedy come through and make a sitcom writing staff look like geniuses.

His star turns on those legendary shows pale in comparison to what he gave us on June 28, 1992– the day Eddie Murphy’s Boomerang debuted in theaters.

In only 3 minutes and twenty seconds of screentime, he gave us “COOOOOrdinate” “Don’t be p***y whipped, whip dat p***y!” and the phrase that would be his calling card, “Bang! Bang! Bang!” I don’t give a damn how funny, original, or scene-stealing you call yourself, if you claim to have never quoted Willie Jones from Boomerang, I’ll call you a liar.

”John Witherspoon was the guy who felt like family and you could always depend on making you laugh,” says comedian Yamaneika Saunders. "Put it this way, the man stood toe to toe with Eddie in his own damn movie, using only a guest spot. There’s no such thing as small roles. If they give you one line, make it the one line everybody remembers. But Pops tripled up on it."

Legend is a word overused when we talk about our greats who have moved on to that leisure suit in the sky, but Spoon gifted us with over five generations of comedy.

His relevance was staked in his ability to reinvent. Comedian Aminah Imani recently opened for him at the DC Improv, making her dreams a bigger reality. “The one thing that gives me peace of mind is the fact that he was loved and adored by his fans,” she says. “I was introduced to him in Boomerang, I grew up with him on Friday and The Wayans Bros., and I learned about how the world works through Grandpa, Huey, and Riley on The Boondocks."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thank you @dcimprov and @johnnywitherspoon for a weekend of sold out shows!!! This was definitely one for the books💎 #standupcomedy #dcimrpov #hosting #standup #live #laugh #love

A post shared by www.AminahImani.com (@aminahimani) on Aug 14, 2019 at 5:11am PDT

When he convinces Ice Cube’s character, Craig in Friday how our generation is so quick to pick up a gun because we're “too scared to take an ass whoopin” ...we felt that. So many Black men in Detroit, Chicago, Philly, and many other cities across the country avoided a fatal outcome because Pops told us to use the only two weapons God gave us. “You win some, you lose some, but you live to fight another day.” Those thirteen words granted many of us to have another day to fight for.

While “America’s Dad” may have gone on a couple of years ago, Pops was right there all along. Always working.  Always there for us.

I can’t even fully open a new pair of sneakers without crooning “new shoes, neeeew shooo-ooes,” like his Granddad character from The Boondocks. Inside of every Black man exists a mix of a conscious-outthink-your-enemy like Huey and a chest-out-in-ignorance Riley-like character that are dually at odds.

Witherspoon’s Grandad was the voice of reason we'd aspire to mature into. It’s a holy trinity of our daily battle against making the wrong decisions. You win some, you lose some, but you live to fight another day.

Legacy is not appreciated as much as it should be in Black entertainment. We like to differentiate between generations and downplay anyone not doing as better as yesterday's icons. But John Witherspoon was a direct plug between Pryor and the many young up-and-coming comedians he was gracious enough to let open for him.

Comedian Lil Rel had plans to showcase some of that legacy soon with Witherspoon in mind. “The crazy thing was how I was talking to my publicist last week about creating a real show or special or something that celebrated our Black superstars that don’t necessarily get the Hollywood legend tap until they pass away,” he reflects. “I only thought more about that after watching John Witherspoon on the DL Hughley Show. This dude is a damn legend and we haven’t for honored him for that.”

He wasn’t too cool to do an Instagram video of him cooking with no shirt, while still headlining clubs and colleges all over the country well into his 70s. My condolences pour out to his wife of 31 years Angela, and sons Alexander and John David. We just say thank you for sharing him with us.

They remain the same for any black comedian who has done the following:

Needed a line from a movie to make everyone laugh. Understood the importance of Witherspoon’s business decisions in the world of comedy. Who needed a word from Pops to simply tell us what to do.

Bang, Bang, Bang.

Clark Jones is a comedian who starred in shows like Crashing and Night Train With Wyatt Cenac. He's also the host of the Classic Black Dude podcast. Get a laugh or two in from his socials @theeclarkjones. 

Continue Reading

John Witherspoon Posted New Cooking Video One Day Before His Death

Before his untimely death, John Witherspoon had some exciting plans. Not only did he look forward to working on the next Friday sequel and the upcoming reboot of The Boondocks, but also bringing back his comedic YouTube video series, Cooking For Poor People.

After taking a year-long hiatus, the actor and comedian returned to his chuckle-inducing cooking series and posted a new cooking video on Monday, Oct. 28, one day before he passed away. In the 15-minute episode on how to cook Poor Man's Gumbo, Witherspoon is seen preparing the dish made with chopped vegetables (yes, there's okra), sausage, chicken gizzards, and that good 'ol "old grease" (if you know, you know). In between recipe steps, he interjects commentary on the state of America—like how Bill Cosby and R. Kelly are serving jail time despite OJ Simpson being free—and how President Donald Trump is pressed to build a wall on our country's southern border.

"Somebody build Mr. Trump a wall. I'm so sick of this sh*t. Everybody wants a wall to stop all the Mexicans. Give 'em a wall," he says to the camera as he waits for the rice to thoroughly cook. "I had a wall built at my house about 2 weeks ago. I started to call the White House [and say,] 'Tell Trump to come and watch this wall being built!'"

Watch the prolific entertainer doing what he loves most: cooking, eating and gifting the world with comic relief.

Rest in peace, John Witherspoon.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

11h ago

John Witherspoon’s Life Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial Service

Lists

20h ago

Who Shot Ghost? 9 Of The Wildest 'Power' Fan Theories

National

1d ago

Free Rodney Reed: 5 Things To Know About The Death Row Inmate's Case