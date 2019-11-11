YG-brings-out-stormy-daniels-1573493105
YG Brings Out Stormy Daniels For His "F*ck Donald Trump" Ritual

November 11, 2019 - 12:44 pm by Darryl Robertson

Rapper YG snagged adult film star Stormy Daniels to dish out some shade directed at President Donald Trump.

On Sunday night (Nov. 10), YG called on the porn star for his usual ritual of inviting someone on to disrespect Trump before going into his Nipsey Hussle-assisted "Fuck Donald Trump."

"My name is Stormy Daniels, and I'm the reason Donald Trump is fucked!" Daniels told the audience. For his part, YG appeared to suggest that he didn't know who Stormy was, but needless to say, it's unlikely that's actually the case.

Stormy Daniels is the adult film star whom President Trump allegedly told his former lawyer Michael Cohen to pay off in order to conceal an alleged affair Trump and Daniels had during the early years of his marriage to Melania Trump. Since that revelation, Daniels has intermittently shaded Trump, and this is just the latest example.

While Daniels had no qualms about denouncing the polarizing president, there has been at least one fan who turned down the chance to do so. A few weeks ago, a fan who was called up to the stage at YG's set at the 2019 Mala Luna Music Festival in San Antonio, Texas declined to scream out the song's hook. After that, YG asked him to leave the stage. Video of the interaction went viral and even prompted a response from the White House.

"Another example of the tolerant left," White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a sarcastic tone.

