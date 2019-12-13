50 Cent Blasts Oprah Winfrey Over Russell Simmons Documentary

50 Cent says Oprah Winfrey only targets black male celebrities who have been accused of sexual misconduct and assault, but turns a blind eye to white celebs accused of the same thing.

The Queens native posted a photo of Winfrey and Russell Simmons on Instagram on Thursday (Dec. 12), along with a caption questioning her silence on allegations brought against Harvey Weinstein and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“[I] don’t understand why Oprah is going after black men,” Fif wrote. “No Harvey Weinstein, No [Jeffrey] Epstein, just [Michael] Jackson and Russell Simmons this s**t is sad.”

The G-Unit frontman added that Winfrey’s bestie, journalist Gale King, “hit R. Kelly with a death blow documentary,” although he appears to have confused King’s interview with Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly documentary.

“Every time I hear [Michael] Jackson I don’t know whether to dance or think about the little boys butts,” he continued. “These documentary’s are publicly convicting their targets, it makes them guilty till proven innocent.”

50 also shared a meme collage of Bill Cosby, Epstein, Kevin Spacey, Weinstein, Kelly and Donald Trump showcasing who among the bunch went to jail, which he captioned: “You think Oprah don’t notice how this s**t is playing out?”

Ironically enough, the 44-year-old rapper and TV producer settled a beef with Winfrey in 2012. The billionaire former talk show queen, who is executive producing an upcoming documentary on rape allegations against Simmons, has been criticized over her former friendship with Weinstein, and for hosting After Neverland, a TV special featuring the King of Pop’s accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, and Leaving Neverland director, Dan Reed.