alicia-keys-billboard-cover-story-1575561986 alicia-keys-billboard-cover-story-1575561986
Alicia Keys photographed on Nov. 6 at Moonfire Ranch in Topanga, CA.
Miller Mobley

Alicia Keys Speaks On Upcoming Album And Why The Grammys Still Matter

December 5, 2019 - 11:31 am by VIBE Staff

"I ended up being able to see the moments that things shifted."

In a cover story for Billboard, Alicia Keys ignited excitement within her fans when she referenced her upcoming album. The project, titled A.L.I.C.I.A., served as "the best therapy I ever had," she said, alongside working on her spring 2020 memoir More Myself: A Journey.

"I ended up being able to see the moments that things shifted," she said. "When you're living it, you're not really reflecting on it." A.L.I.C.I.A. will be the New Yorker's seventh studio album, slated for release next year. Her previous soundscape, Here, was released in 2016, landing at the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 during its debut week.

In January, Keys will host the Grammys for the second time in a row, a moment she's eager for viewers to witness. Since the November announcement of 2020's nominees, artists who believed they were snubbed expressed their confusion while others stated they don't need a gramophone to validate their talent. For Keys, the long-running showcase still holds weight within the industry for a simple reason.

"You are awarded by your peers—people who have been through the same experience that you have. So to receive one is the ultimate validation from people that you admire," she said. "That’s the point, and the reason why it has to maintain that level of integrity. And it has to expand now because music is not what it was 10 years ago. It’s about making sure that it’s representing the music that’s happening at the rate that it’s happening, as well. If we’re not all growing and evolving, then pack it up, because what’s the point?"

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Jan. 26 in Los Angeles. Read Keys' full profile here.

SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2
Jay-Z performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2 on April 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach City.
Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water

Jay-Z's Discography Makes Its Way To Spotify

It's been 23 years since Jay-Z released his debut studio album, Reasonable Doubt, and with over two decades and running in the music business, the mogul has made strategic moves that keep his name at the top of GOAT lists. While his highly-decorated discography can be found on his streaming service TIDAL, or your go-to listening device if you've downloaded his music, his albums are no longer exclusive to his property.

On Dec. 4, which is also the Roc Nation leader's 50th birthday, Spotify tweeted that Jay-Z's albums are available for consumers' streaming pleasure. The message wished the father-of-three a happy birthday and welcomed him back to the streaming giant.

Happy birthday, Hov 🎁 Welcome back to Spotify.https://t.co/exr5QGgwCK pic.twitter.com/t7l4H5zn6E

— Spotify (@Spotify) December 4, 2019

According to Entertainment Weekly, the "Moonlight" rapper's albums were non-existent on Spotify two years ago after he wiped the service clean of his work. His biographical library on Spotify includes In My Lifetime Vol. 1, the collector's edition of The Blueprint, his 2001 Unplugged session with MTV, and Watch the Throne.

In 2015, Jay-Z stepped into the music streaming wars by acquiring the Swedish company TIDAL. Since that acquisition, the billionaire has been able to provide exclusive access for subscribers, refined sound quality, and negotiate beneficial deals with artists that allows them to make a significant profit off of their music.

"People are not respecting the music, and devaluing what it really means," Jay-Z said to Billboard at the time of TIDAL's launch. "People really feel like music is free, but will pay $6 for water. You can drink water free out of the tap and it's good water. But they're okay paying for it. It's just the mindset right now."

Jill Scott Attends Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala
Jill Scott attends Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images

Jill Scott To Tour 'Who Is Jill Scott? Words And Sounds Vol. 1' For 20th Anniversary

As the New Year approaches, Jill Scott is gearing up to perform one of her most poignant albums, Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1. Her debut soundscape will celebrate its 20th anniversary on July 18, 2020, but the Philly native will prepare fans for its birthday way ahead of schedule.

The "Gettin' in the Way" vocalist will embark on a U.S. tour beginning February 7 in Kansas City, Mo., and commence in Columbia, South Carolina, before returning to the road for a summer tour edition. In a statement issued to Billboard, Scott described the album as "sistah strong yet vulnerable and filled with love" due to its presentation of "honest stories and timing." Tickets hit the market on Dec. 6.

The "A Long Walk" singer continued to state that this tour will gift fans the opportunity to see her perform the album in its entirety. “I’m going to be true to the album setlist. I’ll do every song in the order of the album. My audience should bring their cd covers. Some may know the list by heart," Scott said. "I will create musical arrangements for the songs purposed with new energy but keep the integrity of the original songs they love. Expect theatre. Expect incredible musicianship. Expect love.” Upon its release, the album reigned at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

View the first set of tour dates below and purchase tickets here:

Feb. 7: Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at Midland Theatre Feb. 9: St. Louis, MO - Fox Theatre Feb. 12: Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre Feb. 14: Hanover, MD - Live! Casino & Hotel Feb. 15: Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Hotel Feb. 20: New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall Feb. 21: Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park Feb. 23: Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre Feb. 25: Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis Feb. 28: Elizabeth, IN - Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana Feb. 29: Wetumpka, AL - Wind Creek Hotel & Casino March 3: Memphis, TN - Cannon Center For The Performing Arts March 5: Dallas, TX - The Music Hall at Fair Park March 7: Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater March 8: Houston, TX - Revention Music Center March 11: Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center March 13: Augusta, GA - William B. Bell Memorial Auditorium March 17: Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall March 18: Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live March 20: Macon, GA - City Auditorium at Macon Centreplex March 21: Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

Shad "Bow Wow" Moss Performs At Flamingo Go Pool In Las Vegas
Getty Images

Bow Wow Says 'Millennium Tour 2020' Will Be Better Than Its Predecessor

Bow Wow doesn’t want to get involved in the internet fodder surrounding B2K's absence from the upcoming Millennium Tour, but he has high hopes for the upcoming string of live shows.

“Positive energy outweighs all the negative energy,” he told TMZ when asked if he received any backlash from B2K fans. “I think once we announced the lineup, that kind of overshadowed everything else that was going on.”

As previously reported, Omarion will headline the tour with Bow Wow, instead of B2K. Additional performers include Sammie, Lloyd, and Soulja Boy, the latter of whom Bow Wow personally recommended. “We just want to give the fans a good show. I’m just focused on what me and [Omarion] got to do.”

The internet seems pretty convinced that the change in lineup was sparked by Lil Fizz’s relationship with Omarion’s baby’s mother, Apryl Jones. Although Omarion publicly stated that he wishes the best of his ex and his B2K bandmate, the 35-year-old singer announced the new tour on Fizz’s birthday.

“A lot of people don’t understand, [we] were like a group once we came together and gave the people all the hit records that we had,” Bow Wow said in reference to, Face Off, his 2007 gold-selling joint album with Omarion.

“This show is going to be different. I would say a lot more energy. A lot of people wanted to see me involved [in the last tour] and they didn’t get to see that, so it feels good to give the people what they want.”

Pre-sale tickets for the tour go on sale on Dec. 5

