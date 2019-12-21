Amanda Seales To Join ‘The Real’ As New Co-Host: Report

The actress and comedian has guest-hosted the syndicated talk show several times.

Amanda Seales could be heading into 2020 with a new job in daytime TV. The actress, comedian and author is reportedly set to be announced as permanent co-host on The Real next year.

Seales has played guest co-host on the show several times, and it looks like she made a lasting impression, according to The Jasmine Brand. “She guest co-hosted on the show for a while and they loved her, she really connected with the audience,” a source gushed to the outlet.

Seales will potentially be joining Tamera Mowry-Housley, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Houghton as The Real’s fifth co-host, and the first new hire since Tamar Braxton’s exit in 2016. The nationally syndicated, which premiered in 2013, landed a new contract that runs until 2022.

In addition to delving into daytime TV, Seals appears on HBO’s Insecure and debuted a successful stand-up comedy special, I Be Knowin’, with the cable network last year. Seales recently released the book Small Doses: Potent Truths for Everyday Use, and hosts the podcast, Small Doses with Amanda Seals.