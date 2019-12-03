Comedian B.Simone attends day 1 of REVOLT Summit x AT&T Summit on September 12, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Comedian B.Simone attends day 1 of REVOLT Summit x AT&T Summit on September 12, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt

Boss Goals: B. Simone Earns $100K In Two Months With Beauty Line

December 3, 2019 - 11:07 am by Desire Thompson

The power of manifestation is so real. 

Renaissance woman B. Simone is wrapping up her year in a big way. The comedienne, rapper and businesswoman scored a major win after raking up $100K in sales of her beauty line.

B. Simone Beauty was announced over the summer but has been in the making for over a year. Vegan and cruelty-free, her line supplies colorful lip liners, bold lipsticks, makeup bags and accessories. Simone officially launched a site for her products just two months ago with a plan to make $100K. The goal was met ironically on the last day of November, leaving her speechless.

B. Simone shared the moment in an emotional Instagram post Monday (Dec. 2). "This is bigger than me it has NOTHING to do with me," she captioned the video. "It has EVERYTHING to do with God and showing people Him by the way I act and spread LOVE. Even on every tube of lip gloss it says “FAITH OVER FEAR” on the back! I live by that ... God won’t let you down you just have to believe even when you can’t see the outcome. The sky is the limit when it comes to me I swear I’m a monster and I’ll never quit! Manifestation at its finest ... God favors me because he trusts me.

Simone also opened up about her doubts but continued to have faith in meeting her goal. "I had one more day to meet my goal and I started thinking, 'Maybe you aimed too high! Let’s just do a 100k$ goal for December.'  THAT WAS THE ENEMY y’all !!! When I woke up this is what happened... I do none of this alone I keep God-fearing people around me who love me, believe in me and see my vision. Thank you to my manager, my team, all of you and God. None of this is about money it’s all about walking in your purpose and changing the world around you to a more comfortable better place."

 

B. Simone has experienced plenty of other wins with her other talents. As XONecole reports, she hosted Will Smith's birthday party, produced and starred in her own hilarious dating show, provided comedic relief on the VH1 series Girls Cruise with Mya, Lil Kim and Chilli, as well as sharing tips on monetizing in the social media space at the Revolt Summit.

Boss goals indeed. Check out B. Simone's stunning beauty line here.

D’USSÉ 1969 Anniversaire
Greg Alders

Jay-Z Rings In 50th Birthday With Limited Edition D'USSÉ Cognac

It's Jay-Z Day and that can only mean one thing–an endless streaming party for the music mogul. While you're jamming to Reasonable Doubt on Tidal or enjoying the re-release of his discography on Spotify, you can also be on the lookout for D'USSÉ's latest release.

D’USSÉ 1969 Anniversaire is a cognac produced from a single barrel in France where the brand's other popular expressions like D’USSÉ  XO ($199) and VSOP ($50) are made. The difference, however, is the resulting cognac was aged in a single oak cask with a single eau de vie. This is a treat for spirit enthusiasts since most barrels are blended. Jay had a chance to sample the rare batch with Maître de Chai (Cellar Master) Michel Casavecchia a few years ago, making this release one to remember.

Jay has given out 50 bottles of the batch to his closest friends and family but fans will be able to score the batch during the 2020 holiday season. Since there was only one barrel made of D’USSÉ 1969 Anniversaire, this will make it a pretty hot commodity next year.

Jay-Z became a partial owner of the spirits brand over six years ago as well as the full owner of premium Champagne brand Armand de Brignac. The Distilled Spirits Council by way of Fortune reports the brandy/cognac market is the place to be with the spirit selling 6.4 million nine-liter cases last year–a 12% increase from 2018's sales.

“The inimitable liquid of D’USSÉ 1969 Anniversaire showcases how the centuries-old traditions of the house continue to stand the test of time,” Global Brand Ambassador Sullivan Doh tells VIBE. “Once the barrel is emptied and bottled, there is no way to ever make this exact liquid again - and that is something we felt was worthy of honoring such a cultural icon.” 

If that wasn't enough, the flavors of the special batch are rich in walnut, hazelnut and candied apple. “Its aromas have now developed into an exquisite eaux-de-vie from the Château de Cognac, with characteristics unique to this exceptional batch,” Casavecchia adds. “Upon the first sip, it reveals a distinct potency with powerful, woody notes and a long stewed fruit finish, with a touch of leather and cigar box.” 

Be sure to scoop up the limited edition batch when it hits a store near you.

Trippie-Redd-Tekashi-Harv- Trippie-Redd-Tekashi-Harv-
Getty Images

Tekashi Six9ine's Kidnapper Claims Beef With Trippie Redd Was Staged By Management

Just when we thought the antics around Tekashi Six9ine's case was over, more details have surfaced about his infamous beef with Trippie Redd.

According to Complex, Anthony "Harv" Ellison's attorneys are looking to get a new trial for their client since they claim there isn't enough evidence to support the argument that Harv engaged in criminal acts with the rapper. In October, Harv was convicted of kidnapping and robbing Tekashi over the summer as well as engaging in activities with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. Tekashi's testimony against Harv helped build a vision that Harv took part in the attack against Trippie Red in November 2017. But Harv's attorneys Deveraux Cannick and Calvin Scholar claim Harv was going along with a fake beef Tekashi had with Trippie.

In their filing, Cannick and Scholar shared how Redd's manager helped set up the altercation between the rappers by sending their location to Tekashi. Harv was employed as security for Tekashi and came to the rapper's defense during the staged fight.

"During [the] trial, the government elicited testimony that Mr. Ellison was first hired as security after coming to the defense of Mr. Hernandez during a staged publicity "beef" between Hernandez and a rapper named Trippie Redd," their filing reads. "The evidence was more than sufficient to establish that the "beef" between Hernandez and Redd was a publicity stunt. The two rappers made songs about one another. Moreover, Redd’s own manager sent Redd’s location to Hernandez ostensibly so that there could be some type of staged confrontation... After coming to Hernandez’ defense at the staged publicity event, Mr. Ellison became Hernandez’ bodyguard and part of Hernandez’ entourage.

During the case, Tekashi stated how Harv and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack were members of Nine Trey. Prosecutors claim the men were two high-profile members of the gang who terrorized neighborhoods with gun violence. Mack allegedly sold drugs such as heroin, fentanyl, and ecstasy in Brooklyn. Both were accused of kidnapping Hernandez last year.

“I’m pleading with Harv,” Hernandez said. “I’m telling him, ‘Don’t shoot. I gave you everything. I put money in your pocket.’ I told him that I was tired of being extorted.” The robbery/kidnapping was filmed by Harv but also recorded by Hernadez's driver Jorge Rivera who was already a cooperating witness in the case.

Because their fight was reportedly staged, Harv's attorneys believe the case deserves a new trial.

Redd has remained mum on his past with Tekashi. Instead, the rapper is currently celebrating  A Love Letter to You 4 reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album marks Redd's first No. 1 album four Top 10 project on the chart.

2019 BET Experience - Celebrity Dodgeball Game
DreamDoll (L) and YBN Almighty Jay attend the 2019 BET Experience Celebrity Dodgeball Game at Staples Center on June 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for BET

DreamDoll Calls Former Relationship With YBN Almighty Jay Toxic

As more eyes appear on Bronx rapper DreamDoll, the more transparent she's become about leaving negative energy behind. One person, in particular, is ex-boyfriend and fellow rapper YBN Almighty Jay who she labeled as a toxic person in her life.

In an interview with popular YouTube blogger BLovesLife, the rapper and former reality star confirmed she is no longer dating Jay for a number of reasons. “I just deserve better and I know my worth," she said. "I know how I should be treated. I know men are not supposed to put their hands on women and…that’s just that." The two dated for several months with Jay hinting towards engagement at the BET Awards in June.

After citing the relationship as "toxic," the rapper labeled Jay as a distraction to her career. "I’m trying to focus on my music, and that's basically what I've been doing," she said. "I feel like when you’re in a relationship, especially being an artist, sometimes it kind of zones you out and you forget sometimes. You'll put being with your boyfriend over your studio sessions, and then that's when you start arguing with your manager, you're canceling shows because of that. I was kind of like losing my focus a lot."

Things seem to be looking up for DreamDoll. In addition to gracing a festival stage for the first time this year (Hard Summer), the rapper signed a major record label and is currently working on her new album. She recently gained new fans thanks to her verse on Hitmaka's "Thot Box (Remix)" and freestyles on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Drop your favorite line from my recent “Behind Bars” freestyle link in my bio 🤞🏽

A post shared by The Original DreamDoll 🧞‍♀️ (@dreamdoll) on Nov 26, 2019 at 3:18pm PST

Check out the rest of her interview where she talks about her complicated history with plastic surgery below.

