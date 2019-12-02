D23 Expo 2019
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Billy Dee Williams Says He Sees Himself "As Feminine As Well As Masculine"

December 2, 2019 - 10:59 am by VIBE Staff

The veteran actor opens up about his sexuality.

Ahead of penning his memoir, Billy Dee Williams is sharing another facet of his life in a profile with Esquire. The legendary actor revealed he's gender-fluid and has been for quite some.

"And you see I say 'himself' and 'herself,' because I also see myself as feminine as well as masculine," he said. "I'm a very soft person. I'm not afraid to show that side of myself." On the subject of portraying Star Wars' Lando in The Empire Strikes Back (1980), that moment was a game-changer not only for the veteran thespian but viewers as well.

"What I presented on that screen people didn't expect to see," he said. "And I deliberately presented something that nobody had experienced before: a romantic brown-skinned boy." In 1971, Williams co-starred in Brian's Song, a film on a Chicago Bears player's battle with cancer amidst a growing friendship with his teammate. "It was a love story, really," the 82-year-old said. "Between two guys. Without sex. It ended up being a kind of breakthrough in terms of racial division."

During the 2018 promotion of Solo: A Star Wars Story, co-writer Jonathan Kasdan said he sides with Lando being viewed as pansexual, giving a nod to Donald Glover's portrayal in that same film.

“There’s a fluidity to Donald and Billy Dee’s [portrayal of Lando’s] sexuality,” Kasdan said to The Huffington Post. “I mean, I would have loved to have gotten a more explicitly LGBT character into this movie. I think it’s time, certainly, for that, and I love the fluidity ― sort of the spectrum of sexuality that Donald appeals to and that droids are a part of.”

Revolt And AT&amp;T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta September 13
Remy Ma speaks onstage during day 2 of REVOLT Summit x AT&T Summit on September 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt

Assault Charges Against Remy Ma Have Been Dropped

Remy Ma was all smiles after a New York judge cleared the rapper of previous assault charges made by Love and Hip Hop: New York co-star Brittney Taylor.

The New York Post reports the case was dismissed and sealed after prosecutors failed to find proof behind Taylor's claim that Remy punched her in the face in April. “We cannot prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Assistant DA Juan Maldonado, said in court Monday (Dec 2). Remy, born Reminisce Smith, was previously charged on four counts of misdemeanor assault and harassment for the April 16 incident.

A few factors played into the case being thrown out. One was a credible witness who was with Remy the night of the incident. The witness said she never saw Remy interact with Taylor. Meanwhile, Taylor's witness who backed up her accusation stopped cooperating with investigators.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BlackRoomMedia (@blackroommedia_) on Apr 18, 2019 at 8:48am PDT

One of the biggest factors in the loose case was a private group chat going public that showed Taylor accusing Remy's husband Papoose of hitting her. “Papoose is a b***h for toching [sic] me and he’s a b***h for making his wife take the wrap [sic] for it! SMFH!!! N***REALLY KNOCKED ME OUT BRO! S**T MAKING ME SICK TO MY SOUL,” she allegedly said. Taylor claimed she had video proof but it never made it to the courtroom.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Best friends (@bestfriendswhotalk) on Sep 25, 2019 at 12:16pm PDT

“I’m just happy that it’s over,” Remy told reporters. “I wish they would have come to this conclusion before I had an ankle bracelet and lost months and months of wages.”

Remy's lawyer, Dawn Florio, said that she was also pleased with the outcome.“Remy Smith has always maintained her complete innocence as she never laid a hand on her celebrity-obsessed, clout-chasing, credibility-challenged accuser,” the attorney said.

Remy is now working on her upcoming album Reminisce and supporting bossman Fat Joe with the release of his new album Family Ties, dropping Friday (Dec. 6). Taylor has remained mum on the case but did post to Instagram the need for new management.

"America's Got Talent" Season 14 Finale Red Carpet
Gabrielle Union attends "America's Got Talent" Season 14 Finale Red Carpet at Dolby Theatre on September 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

SAG-AFTRA To Investigate Gabrielle Union's Exit From 'America's Got Talent'

Gabrielle Union's exit from America's Got Talent is now under the scope of SAG-AFTRA after it was reported that the actress/author was fired for speaking out against questionable practices at NBC.

SAG-AFTRA, also known as the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists labor union for media professionals, announced their investigation Monday (Dec. 2) following reports that Union's firing from the program was rooted in several types of bias. After it was announced that Union and fellow new judge Julianne Hough would not be returning for another season, Love B Scott reported that Union wasn't asked back due to her constantly calling out the problematic behavior by producers and producer Simon Cowell to NBC. Vulture also spoke to sources close to the show who shared several instances where producers displayed racial bias.

When it came to the talent on the show, producers were allegedly irked by Union when she asked the preferred pronouns of those who performed in drag. Union also shared concerns over the treatment of talent of color. One case involved 10-year-old black rapper Dylan Gilmer who was a hit with the audience. Despite this, the judges were told to pick an act “that America can get behind.” In the same meeting about Gilmer, co-host Howie Mandel suggested a South African choir who took part in the competition could sing “something from The Lion King."

One of the most notable incidents that happened on the AGT set occurred when Jay Leno made a racist joke towards Koreans. After viewing a painting of Cowell and his five dogs, Leno said the images “looked like something on the menu at a Korean restaurant.” Union urged producers to report the joke to human resources but the notion fell on deaf ears. The joke was ultimately cut out of the episode.

Lastly, Union was allegedly told that her rotating hairstyles were “too black” for the AGT audience. A source says both Union and Hough received complaints about their hair, but Union was told dozens that her hairstyles were "too black." The actress wore various of styles on the show like cornrows, sleek bobs and ponytails.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Aug 13, 2019 at 3:10pm PDT

A spokesperson from SAG-AFTRA confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter the investigation. "We take issues of workplace health and safety very seriously," they said. "We immediately reached out to Ms. Union's representatives when these reports came to light. It is our practice to work closely with members who reach out to us and their representatives in instances like this, as that usually affords the best protection and best resolution for the affected member."

The statement continues, "For certain matters, our investigation and enforcement needs to happen independently and we are prepared to handle this issue accordingly, as warranted. Our enforcement action is usually handled confidentially to protect the member involved, and we typically do not publicize these matters unless the member requests that we do so. While we have taken steps to investigate this matter, we have nothing to report now."

Vulture previously reported that Union and Cowell had a meeting to work out the kinks of their working relationship. Since both of them are repped by CAA, the actress was "pushed" into having the private meeting in an effort to smooth things over. The show then went into hiatus and she was fired shortly after.

Union has been met with support from her husband Dwyane Wade as well as the Time's Up organization and fellow actresses like Megan Good, Debra Messing, Patricia Arquette and Grey's Anatomy actress and activist Ellen Pompeo.

See some of the messages to Union below.

It’s unfortunate that @nbc the same network that protected disgusting men like Matt Lauer and punished women for speaking out or not putting up with it...has not changed their practices or culture. I support @itsgabrielleu commitment to speaking up to injustice. It takes courage

— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) November 28, 2019

https://twitter.com/ArianaGrande/status/1200083218407546880

https://twitter.com/jameelajamil/status/1200148630360903681

So my child wants act like a whole different human at her grandparents house. I’m exhausted. I saw that I missed a lot on the Twitter. We love you @itsgabrielleu ! #blackhairchallenge pic.twitter.com/A7iSFs17U4

— Tika Sumpter (@iamtikasumpter) November 28, 2019

I love you. I stan you. And I stand with you @itsgabrielleu https://t.co/xMKmthzIz6

— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) November 30, 2019

The reason why this Gabrielle Union story hits chord with so many black folks is because the workplace that's being described is one where we've all worked. Where they hire you to bring some diversity to the table and then hate you for actually trying to make them diversify.

— Corey Richardson (@vexedinthecity) November 28, 2019

https://twitter.com/tamronhall/status/1201312780529340417

This! This! AND THIIISSSSSSS!!!!!! https://t.co/RCrtKtkQ4L

— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) December 1, 2019

 

 

The 12th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival - Day 1
Singer Jill Scott performs on stage at The 12th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival - Day 1 at Hard Rock Stadium on March 18, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Jazz in The Gardens Music Festival

Jill Scott To Tour 'Who Is Jill Scott? Words And Sounds Vol. 1' For 20th Anniversary

As the New Year approaches, Jill Scott is gearing up to perform one of her most poignant albums, Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1. Her debut soundscape will celebrate its 20th anniversary on July 18, 2020, but the Philly native will prepare fans for its birthday way ahead of schedule.

The "Gettin' in the Way" vocalist will embark on a U.S. tour beginning February 7 in Kansas City, Mo., and commence in Columbia, South Carolina, before returning to the road for a summer tour edition. In a statement issued to Billboard, Scott described the album as "sistah strong yet vulnerable and filled with love" due to its presentation of "honest stories and timing." Tickets hit the market on Dec. 6.

The "A Long Walk" singer continued to state that this tour will gift fans the opportunity to see her perform the album in its entirety. “I’m going to be true to the album setlist. I’ll do every song in the order of the album. My audience should bring their cd covers. Some may know the list by heart," Scott said. "I will create musical arrangements for the songs purposed with new energy but keep the integrity of the original songs they love. Expect theatre. Expect incredible musicianship. Expect love.” Upon its release, the album reigned at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

View the first set of tour dates below and purchase tickets here:

Feb. 7: Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at Midland Theatre Feb. 9: St. Louis, MO - Fox Theatre Feb. 12: Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre Feb. 14: Hanover, MD - Live! Casino & Hotel Feb. 15: Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Hotel Feb. 20: New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall Feb. 21: Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park Feb. 23: Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre Feb. 25: Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis Feb. 28: Elizabeth, IN - Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana Feb. 29: Wetumpka, AL - Wind Creek Hotel & Casino March 3: Memphis, TN - Cannon Center For The Performing Arts March 5: Dallas, TX - The Music Hall at Fair Park March 7: Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater March 8: Houston, TX - Revention Music Center March 11: Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center March 13: Augusta, GA - William B. Bell Memorial Auditorium March 17: Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall March 18: Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live March 20: Macon, GA - City Auditorium at Macon Centreplex March 21: Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

