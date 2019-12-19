Camila Cabello Issues Apology For Resurfaced Racist Tumblr Posts
Camila Cabello has released another apology about disturbing racist posts she shared on her Tumblr page in her teens. Her Tumblr account, which went by the name "vous-etess-belle," shared various posts that mocked African-Americans and Asian people. The posts were pretty corny as they used stereotypes like chicken and watermelon to mock black people. One post also made fun of hip-hop music with a meme of Lil Wayne.
The posts from the Tumblr page were circulated on Twitter by way of user @motivatefenty. While the posts were ultimately taken down, Cabello now 22, posted a lengthy apology on Twitter.
"When I was younger, I used language that I'm deeply ashamed of and will regret forever," she wrote. "I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it. I apologized then and I apologize again now."
I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/iZrnUawUAb
— camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 18, 2019
The singer has apologized in the past for her behavior and went through a revamp of sorts in 2016 by showing love to the Black Lives Matter movement, supporting Dreamers and donating money to various charities.
"I'm 22 now, I'm an adult and I've grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain [this] carries in a way I wasn't before," the post continued. "Those mistakes don't represent the person I am or a person I've ever been. I only stand and have ever stood for love and inclusivity, and my heart has never, even then, had any ounce of hate or divisiveness. The truth is I was embarrassingly ignorant and unaware. I use my platform to speak out about injustice and inequality and I'll continue doing that. I can't say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologize again from the bottom of my heart."
As previously mentioned, Cabello's past behavior has been highlighted in the past. The former Fifth Harmony singer operated a mock Twitter account called "Ratchet and Sassy" to use the n-word and also used the word to describe former bandmate Normani. She apologized in 2013, calling them immature.
Despite their past, Normani and Cabello are on good terms. In an interview with The Fader, the "Motivation" singer recalled the moment where she was bullied with racial slurs by the group's fans after they misinterpreted the singer's reaction to a question about Cabello.
"[The girls] offered support, but I'm not sure they could be there in the way that I needed because it's not their experience," Normani explained. "They don't have to face on a day-to-day basis the things that I have to. I definitely learned after that that I had to walk a different way. I can't look like everybody else. We're all on good terms. Conversations have obviously been had. I spoke to [Camila] at Billboard Music Awards. I saw her again at the VMAs, and no bad blood at all."
Meanwhile, Cabello's boyfriend, fellow pop star Shawn Mendes has also apologized for "racially insensitive" social posts he's used in the past. "I apologize wholeheartedly for what was said & understand how offensive those posts were," he said in August, according to CBS News. "There is no place for comments like that, and those words do not represent who I am. I stand for complete inclusivity, equality, & love."