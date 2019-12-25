After a successful breakout year, Megan Thee Stallion is back in Houston for a bittersweet holiday homecoming. The Texas native doesn’t usually speak on the emotional loss of her mother and great-grandmother, but in honor of potentially helping others, Meg opened up on Instagram on Tuesday (Dec. 24) about spending her first holiday since they passed away.

In a short video addressed to her fans (a.k.a “Hotties”) Meg revealed that she attempted to record the message several times without breaking down in tears.

“This year I lost my mom and my grandmother in the same month,” she explains while holding back tears. “Although all these positive things have been happening to me, and I’ve been trying to do good, been trying to keep a smile on my face, stay strong, to stay happy for me and my other grandmother and the rest of my family, it's pretty hard. This is the first Christmas that I’m [spending] without them, and I just wanted to give some hope to my hotties that might be going through something too.

“I just wanted to spread some positivity and tell ya’ll to stay positive, stay kind through your hard times because the pain doesn’t last forever. Try not to get in a dark place,” she continued. “Always try to be kind to others because you never know what they’e going through.”

Meg’s mother and manager, Holly “Holly-Wood” Thomas, died from a brain tumor in March. Th 24-year-old rapper’s great-grandmother died two weeks later.

Watch Meg’s full message below.

View this post on Instagram

It’s really hard for me to open up and be vulnerable most times but I know I’m not the only person dealing with these feelings around the holiday times. I see a lot of my hotties checking on me In my dm’s asking how I am and just showing me a lot of love and it really made me get emotional. I’m definitely still in a bad place when it comes to the topic of my mother and great grandmother but they raised me to be strong so I’m going to continue to be strong and make them proud of me. I know that pain is temporary and I’m going to continue to get better and grow into the woman my mother knew I could be ! Just remember to try to always be kind to people , check on them , uplift your loved ones because you never know what people are going through internally.

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on Dec 24, 2019 at 4:49pm PST