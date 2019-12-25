Cardi B And Offset Show Off Enormous New Atlanta Mansion
Cardi B and Offset purchased a castle-like mansion just in time for Christmas. The happily married couple hopped on social media on Tuesday (Dec. 24) to give fans a virtual tour of their new Atlanta home.
The duo closed on the massive estate on Christmas Eve, bringing an end to two years of house hunting.
“It has been a roller coaster. Houses that @offsetyrn liked there was always a room I didn’t like that we couldn’t [agree] on 😩and a couple houses that I liked @offsetyrn said NO because the areas they [were] in are not to good,” Cardi captioned an Instagram video of the mansion. “We even thought about building a house but with a family that’s a bit complicated.”
In the end, Atlanta realtor Brandi Hunter-Lewis helped Cardi and Offset settle on a home that fits both of their tastes.
The chateauesque villa sits on several acres of land and features floor to ceiling white marble, with Spanish-colonial style rounded arches throughout, an Olympic-sized pool, an enormous garage, and a gun range.
While a new home is arguably their biggest Christmas purchase, Cardi made time to give back this holiday season. The “Press” rapper was spotted at a Target store in Miami where she spent thousands on gifts for children in need.
See photos and video of Cardi and Offset's new mansion below.
UPSTAIRS .... @offsetyrn has a crazy fever tho on Christmas Eve but this still the best day ever !!!
