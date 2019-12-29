Cardi B Has The Most Streamed Album By A Woman On Spotify

Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy' Is The Most Streamed Album By A Woman On Spotify
Cardi B continues to win. She didn't release an album in 2019, however, her 2018 project, Invasion of Privacy, is the most streamed rap album by a woman in Spotify history.
According to Chart Data, the "Money" rapper's debut album surpassed 2.8 billion streams. IOP was led by Cardi's hit single, "I Like It" featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin.
Cardi has plans to release her sophomore effort in 2020.
.@iamcardib's 'Invasion of Privacy' has now surpassed 2.8 billion streams on Spotify.
It's the most streamed female rap album in the platform's history.
In other Cardi B news, the Bronx native posted a walk-through video of her new home, with husband Offset, on her Instagram account, where she showed off things like her new wine cellar, and french toilet.
@offsetyrn and I been house hunting for the past 2 years with our realtor @b_luxurious .It has been a roller roller coaster ! Houses that @offsetyrn liked there was always a room I didn’t like that we couldn’t agreed on 😩and a couple houses that I liked @offsetyrn said NO because the areas they where in are not to good.We even though about building a house but with a family that’s a bit complicated .With the help of @b_luxurious and God WE GOT OUR HOUSE!!!!! Sorry if the videos don’t fit so well on Instagram.
Their realtor, Brandi Hunter-Lewis, also posted a photo online posing with the couple in front of a lit white Christmas tree. “I thank you for trusting me with your biggest, most prized and valuable asset,” read the caption.
This one is special. As these two are dear to me! @iamcardib and @offsetyrn - I’m so immensely proud of you. ❤️ You are officially HOMEOWNERS‼️🙌🏽🏠 You’ve become more like family to me, and I thank you for trusting me with your biggest, most prized and valuable asset! Keep building together, and growing your empire!! You all are a FORCE! 💪🏽 Let your light continue to illuminate this world!! ✨✨ My 2 favorite ROCKSTARS!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽Congratulations! 🎊🎉🎈🍾 #BrandiHunterandAssoc #TheBrand2Trust4YourHouseHunt #ATLRealEstate #KellerWilliams #RealtorToTheSTARS