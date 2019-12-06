Central Park Five Exoneree Raymond Santana Gets Engaged To Deelishis

Central Park Five Exoneree Raymond Santana is wrapping up whirlwind year with an engagement. Santana popped the question to former Flavor of Love star Deelishis, on Thursday (Dec. 5).

“Yea [it's] official..ya can really hate me now!! @iamsodeelishis is officially off the market… [she’s] all mines…#GODgavemethegoahead..,” Santana captioned a video of the surprise engagement during a lunch date in Atlanta.

The couple met over the summer at a birthday party for Kandi Burruss’ husband, Todd Tucker, Santana revealed in an interview with TMZ Live on Friday (Dec. 6).

“I had so many blessings this year, this was like the icing on the cake,” he said.

Santana, who was wrongfully convicted and imprisoned in the Central park jogger case along with Korey Wise, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, and Yusef Salaam, also spoke on former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s run for president, and whether or not he would accept and apology from the billionaire for avoiding settling their multi-million dollar lawsuit against the city of New York.

The exonerees sued the city for racial discrimination, malicious prosecution and emotional distress in 2003. The suit was eventually settled for $40 million in 2014, after Mayor Bill DeBlasio took office. An additional lawsuit against the state of New York was settled for $3.9 in 2016.

Hear Santana’s thoughts on Bloomberg, and more on his engagement, in the video below.