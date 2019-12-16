Chance The Rapper Nixes ‘The Big Tour’

After welcoming his second child with wife Kirsten Corley, Chance the Rapper decided to nix the dates of The Big Tour to spend time with his loved ones. Taking to Instagram on Sunday (Dec. 15), the Chicago native posted a lengthy statement to explain his decision and promised that in the New Year he will return to releasing new creative content.

“I know it sucks and it’s been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best,” he said. “I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date.” The Grammy Award-winning artist continued to apologize to his supporters but spread a message of hope that 2020 will make up for the change in plans.

In September, the couple welcomed their second daughter which inspired the “No Problem” rapper to temporarily postpone the tour. The trek was originally set to kick-off in mid-January to give Chance time to support his wife and kids.

“When Kensli was born, I went on tour two weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most,” he said. “At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again.”

The tour was in promotion of his debut studio album, The Big Day. The July project entered the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 and features 22 tracks. Some of the melodies honors his wife and family while hosting guest spots from Ari Lennox, Gucci Mane, Megan Thee Stallion, En Vogue, Nicki Minaj, and more.