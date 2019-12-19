Chance The Rapper To Perform At 2020 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show

It's been an emotional roller coaster in hip-hop this week. Wu-Tang Clan affiliate Popa Wu passed away. The cause of the 63-year-old's death has not been revealed. Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in a federal prison; meanwhile, NBA Youngboy avoided jail time after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges; and someone leaked an A$AP Rocky sex tape, which spurred Twitter-heads to toast the Harlem native's stroke game.

But on the music side of things, music lovers are blessed today (Dec. 20) with albums from veteran MCs Cam'ron, Gucci Mane, Too Short, and the late Sean Price. Millennial artists Young Thug, SOB X RBE, and NLE Choppa released projects, as well as Doe Boy, and others.

Cam'ron – Purple Haze 2 Children raised in the early 2000s are really excited today: Dipset's general Cam'ron released a personal narrative in the form of Purple Haze 2. The 16-song album serves as the follow-up to 2004's Purple Haze. Led by the single "Believe in Flee," PH2 features Jim Jones, Max B, Wale, Mimi, Shooter and Disco Black. On PH2, and Killa shares untold stories about the Notorious B.I.G., Suge Knight, Wu-Tang Clan, and others. Apple Music|TIDAL

Gucci Mane – East Atlanta Santa 3 One of the hardest working men in the hip-hop, Gucci Mane returns with the third installment of East Atlanta Santa. This week, Guwop got the ball rolling with catchy “Jingle Bales.” EAS 3 comes after the June release of Delusions Of Grandeur, and Woptober II, which dropped in October. Previous Gucci's Christmas efforts The Return of East Atlanta Santa was released in 2016. In 2014, East Atlanta Santa mixtape was released on Christmas Day. Apple Music|TIDAL

SOB X RBE – Strictly Only Brothers Bay Area rap outfit SOB X RBE fell through with the brand new Strictly Only Brothers, the follow-up to this year's Family Not a Group, a collaborative effort with producer Hit-Boy. SOB caps out at 15 tracks, including the single “Legend” and their latest freebies, “Ain’t Got Time,” and "Sensei." Strictly Only Brothers is the first full-length album featuring their updated lineup. SOB X RBE revealed that Lul G was no longer part of the group. He was later arrested for murder. Apple Music|TIDAL

NLE Choppa--Cottonwood At the top of the year, newcomer NLE Choppa created a nice situation for himself with his flaming single, "Shotta Flow." This sparked a bidding war between labels, and the Memphis native settled with Warner Records. To celebrate the reportedly $3 million deal, today (Dec. 20), the 17-year-old released his brand new EP, Cottonwood, named after the Memphis block that bred him. Cottonwood consists of nine songs and features the Blueface, who appears on the "Shotta Flow (remix)." It's also rumored that Choppa's proper debut is slated for a late January 2020 release. Apple Music|TIDAL

Doe Boy-Streetz Need Me 2 Freebandz artist Doe Boy released his album Streetz Need Me 2, a sequel to 2016’s Streetz Need Me mixtape. The 15-track effort, executive produced by Future, features collaborations with Future, Young Thug, YG, Lil Durk, Gunna, Key Glock, NoCap and comedian Mike Epps. For production duties, the Cleveland-bred called on Nard & B, Da Honorable C.N.O.T.E., Yung Lan, Pi’erre Bourne, and others. Apple Music|TIDAL

Too Short-The Vault Bay Area veteran Too $hort released a brand new album titled The Vault, a follow-up to The Pimp Tape, which was released in November 2018. Short's 21st studio LP comes with a brief of eleven songs, and features the late Pimp C, comedian Mike Epps, Mistah F.A.B. and Dangerous Crew members Shorty B and PeeWee are among the guests featured on the album. Apple Music|TIDAL

Sean Price & Lil Fame-Price of Fame Only God knows the heat the late Sean P is sitting on. Today (Dec.20), he and M.O.P.'s Lil Fame via Duck Down Music released Price of Fame, the rapper's second posthumous release. The 11-song project is produced by Fizzy Womack and features Rockness Monsta (of Heltah Skeltah), Smif-N-Wessun, Conway the Machine, M.O.P., Guilty Simpson, and others. Apple Music|TIDAL

Young Thug – So Much Fun Young Thug is back with the deluxe version of his latest album, So Much Fun. The original release marked the Atlanta rapper’s first No. 1 on the Billboard 200. This deluxe package includes new features with Travis Scott, and Gunna, plus all three artists together on the popular remix of “Hot.” The extensive 24-song opus includes appearances by Lil Baby, Juice WRLD, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Quavo, Future and J. Cole. Wheezy, Pi’erre Bourne, T-Minus, and others handled instrumental duties. Apple Music|TIDAL

Curren$y-Back at Burnie's Curren$y returns with his 9th project of the year with Back at Burnie's, from his Weekend at Burnie's mixtape series. Back at Burnie's hosts features from Young Dolph, Fendi P, T.Y., Jean Lephare, Juicy J, and Rick Ross. Apple Music|TIDAL

J. Period – Best of J. Period Hip-hop DJ and curator J. Period spent years making narrative-based mixtapes with the likes of Nas, Black Thought and Ms. Lauryn Hill, and now he's returned to remind listeners of his best work. His new EP has exclusive tracks and unreleased remixes with the likes of Common, Black Thought, Rakim, De La Soul, Talib Kweli, Buju Banton and General Steele. Apple Music | TIDAL

Lil Durk and Only The Family – Family Over Everything

After releasing the solo project Love Songs 4 The Streets earlier this year, Lil Durk has returned with his Only The Family Crew – King Von, Booka600, and Memo600 – for a group project, Family Over Everything. Other guests include Polo G, G Herbo, NLE Choppa and Lil TJay. Apple Music | TIDAL

