Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala
Chance The Rapper speaks onstage at the 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland.
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Chance The Rapper To Perform At 2020 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show

December 19, 2019 - 10:30 pm by Christine Imarenezor

The Chicago native will be headlining with fellow natives, Common and Taylor Bennett.

Chance the Rapper will be turning up the crowd at next year's NBA All-Star Game halftime show, announced the National Basketball Association in a press release today (Dec. 19).

While the three-time Grammy Award-winning artist is set to deliver a headling musical performance, fellow Chicago native and award-winning actor and artist, Common, will also welcome fans to the Windy City with a poetic narrative and lead the player introductions for the East (Team Giannis) and the West (Team Lebron) at the 69th annual game.

Taylor Bennett, rapper and sibling of Chance, will also hit the stage for the halftime set for the NBA Rising Stars event at Chicago's United Center on the Friday of the All-Star Weekend (Feb. 14). Both artists will serve as “NBA All-Star Ambassadors” and partner with the league, the Chicago Bulls and the Chicago Sports Commission to develop community and fan-driven programs.

Chance's local non-profit organization, SocialWorks, will receive support from NBA Cares, the league's global social responsibility program, as well as the Bulls for its Warmest Winter initiative which "aims to raise awareness and provide relief" for Chicagoans "experiencing homelessness and extreme hardship" in the metropolitan area.

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game introductions and tip-off begin at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 16 from the United Center—home of the Chicago Bulls—on TNT.

new-music-friday-1576807336
Paras Griffin

New Music Friday: Gucci Mane, SOB X RBE, Cam'ron, Young Thug And More

It's been an emotional roller coaster in hip-hop this week. Wu-Tang Clan affiliate Popa Wu passed away. The cause of the 63-year-old's death has not been revealed. Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in a federal prison; meanwhile, NBA Youngboy avoided jail time after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges; and someone leaked an A$AP Rocky sex tape, which spurred Twitter-heads to toast the Harlem native's stroke game.

But on the music side of things, music lovers are blessed today (Dec. 20) with albums from veteran MCs Cam'ron, Gucci Mane, Too Short, and the late Sean Price. Millennial artists Young Thug,  SOB X RBE, and NLE Choppa released projects, as well as Doe Boy, and others.

Cam'ron – Purple Haze 2 Children raised in the early 2000s are really excited today: Dipset's general Cam'ron released a personal narrative in the form of Purple Haze 2. The 16-song album serves as the follow-up to 2004's Purple Haze. Led by the single "Believe in Flee," PH2 features Jim Jones, Max B, Wale, Mimi, Shooter and Disco Black. On PH2, and Killa shares untold stories about the Notorious B.I.G., Suge Knight, Wu-Tang Clan, and others. Apple Music|TIDAL

Gucci Mane – East Atlanta Santa 3 One of the hardest working men in the hip-hop, Gucci Mane returns with the third installment of East Atlanta Santa. This week, Guwop got the ball rolling with catchy “Jingle Bales.” EAS 3 comes after the June release of Delusions Of Grandeur, and Woptober II, which dropped in October. Previous Gucci's Christmas efforts The Return of East Atlanta Santa was released in 2016. In 2014, East Atlanta Santa mixtape was released on Christmas Day. Apple Music|TIDAL

SOB X RBE – Strictly Only Brothers Bay Area rap outfit SOB X RBE fell through with the brand new Strictly Only Brothers, the follow-up to this year's Family Not a Group, a collaborative effort with producer Hit-Boy. SOB caps out at 15 tracks, including the single “Legend” and their latest freebies, “Ain’t Got Time,” and "Sensei." Strictly Only Brothers is the first full-length album featuring their updated lineup. SOB X RBE revealed that Lul G was no longer part of the group. He was later arrested for murder. Apple Music|TIDAL

NLE Choppa--Cottonwood At the top of the year, newcomer NLE Choppa created a nice situation for himself with his flaming single, "Shotta Flow." This sparked a bidding war between labels, and the Memphis native settled with Warner Records. To celebrate the reportedly $3 million deal, today (Dec. 20), the 17-year-old released his brand new EP, Cottonwood, named after the Memphis block that bred him. Cottonwood consists of nine songs and features the Blueface, who appears on the "Shotta Flow (remix)." It's also rumored that Choppa's proper debut is slated for a late January 2020 release. Apple Music|TIDAL

Doe Boy-Streetz Need Me 2 Freebandz artist Doe Boy released his album Streetz Need Me 2, a sequel to 2016’s Streetz Need Me mixtape. The 15-track effort, executive produced by Future, features collaborations with Future, Young Thug, YG, Lil Durk, Gunna, Key Glock, NoCap and comedian Mike Epps. For production duties, the Cleveland-bred called on Nard & B, Da Honorable C.N.O.T.E., Yung Lan, Pi’erre Bourne, and others.  Apple Music|TIDAL

Too Short-The Vault Bay Area veteran Too $hort released a brand new album titled The Vault, a follow-up to The Pimp Tape, which was released in November 2018. Short's 21st studio LP comes with a brief of eleven songs, and features the late Pimp C, comedian Mike Epps, Mistah F.A.B. and Dangerous Crew members Shorty B and PeeWee are among the guests featured on the album. Apple Music|TIDAL

Sean Price & Lil Fame-Price of Fame Only God knows the heat the late Sean P is sitting on. Today (Dec.20), he and M.O.P.'s Lil Fame via Duck Down Music released Price of Fame, the rapper's second posthumous release. The 11-song project is produced by Fizzy Womack and features Rockness Monsta (of Heltah Skeltah), Smif-N-Wessun, Conway the Machine, M.O.P., Guilty Simpson, and others. Apple Music|TIDAL

Young Thug – So Much Fun Young Thug is back with the deluxe version of his latest album, So Much Fun. The original release marked the Atlanta rapper’s first No. 1 on the Billboard 200. This deluxe package includes new features with Travis Scott, and Gunna, plus all three artists together on the popular remix of “Hot.” The extensive 24-song opus includes appearances by Lil Baby, Juice WRLD, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Quavo, Future and J. Cole. Wheezy, Pi’erre Bourne, T-Minus, and others handled instrumental duties. Apple Music|TIDAL

Curren$y-Back at Burnie's Curren$y returns with his 9th project of the year with Back at Burnie's, from his Weekend at Burnie's mixtape series. Back at Burnie's hosts features from Young Dolph, Fendi P, T.Y., Jean Lephare, Juicy J, and Rick Ross. Apple Music|TIDAL

J. Period – Best of J. Period Hip-hop DJ and curator J. Period spent years making narrative-based mixtapes with the likes of Nas, Black Thought and Ms. Lauryn Hill, and now he's returned to remind listeners of his best work. His new EP has exclusive tracks and unreleased remixes with the likes of Common, Black Thought, Rakim, De La Soul, Talib Kweli, Buju Banton and General Steele. Apple Music | TIDAL

Lil Durk and Only The Family – Family Over Everything

After releasing the solo project Love Songs 4 The Streets earlier this year, Lil Durk has returned with his Only The Family Crew – King Von, Booka600, and Memo600 – for a group project, Family Over Everything. Other guests include Polo G, G Herbo, NLE Choppa and Lil TJay. Apple Music | TIDAL

Ro James – "Last Time"

Killy – "Vendetta"

Innanet James – "Hunnids"

Griselda Shines Light On Benny The Butcher's Grind In Part Four Of Their 'WWCD Documentary'

As 2019 comes to a close, Buffalo, NY's Griselda squad--Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and Conway the Machine--unleashed their collaborative album, WWCD.

Keeping their Timb boots on the industry's neck, this week our favorite street MCs delivered part four of their WWCD Documentary.

Here, viewers get a up close view of Benny the Butcher's rise in the rap game. At the top of the clip, we see old footage of Benny in the streets back in 2017 as he opens up about his recent signing to Griselda Records.

“I mean it’s dope, but like I said, my life changed 30 days ago. I was front-lining in the projects.” The Butcher said. “My whole everything changed, and I’m just ready to work. It’s inspiring to be in the position I’m in, especially what I came from.”

Today, two years after inking his deal, Benny's name is in every dope spot in the New York City, as a result of his die-hard hustle. As a witness to all of the work The Butcher has put in, Conway The Machine praises Benny’s hunger.

“It’s just a testament to his hunger and his drive, Machine Gunn Black said. "I was just talking about this last night I think with Westside, like that ni**a Benny, man, that ni**a is super-hungry. That ni**a hungry like [he] is still broke, like we [are] still in the hood, and in the struggle."

This year, Benny has released The Plugs I Met, which follows 2018's Tana Talk 3, and A Friend of Ours.

Check out Benny's grind in the video above, and catch up on the previous episodes here.

"Killing Them Softly" Premiere - 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Sean Combs attends the 'Killing Them Softly' Premiere during 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2012 in Cannes, France.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Diddy To Receive Industry Icon Honor At Clive Davis' Historic Pre-Grammy Gala

After celebrating his 50th birthday, Sean "Diddy" Combs has another celebration to prep for. On Wednesday (Dec. 18), the Recording Academy and Clive Davis announced the music mogul as their 2020 GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons honoree. After launching Bad Boy Records in 1993, he went on to help launch the careers of hip-hop icons like The Notorious B.I.G. and R&B royalty like Faith Evans.

“Clive Davis and Arista Records gave me a chance when I was starting Bad Boy Records, he was one of the first industry executives to really believe in me. I’m forever grateful for him,” said Sean Combs to VIBE. “To be honored at this year’s Pre-GRAMMY Gala and receive the Industry Icons® Award is truly a blessing.”

“For nearly three decades, Diddy has fused his boundless creativity and sharp entrepreneurial spirit to create timeless art and build brands and institutions that have shifted our global music culture,” said Deborah Dugan, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “By bringing the music and lifestyle of East Coast hip-hop to the masses, he was an early reminder of music’s unifying ability to flip our perceptions and broaden our connections to all corners of the world. Over the years, Diddy has persistently empowered other music creators and we’re honored to celebrate his culture-shaping impact at this year’s Pre-GRAMMY Gala.”

Previous honorees, include Herb Alpert & Jerry Moss, Clarence Avant, Irving Azoff, Martin Bandier, Sir Richard Branson, Clive Davis, Ahmet Ertegun, David Geffen, Berry Gordy, Lucian Grainge, Debra L. Lee, Doug Morris, Mo Ostin, and Antonio "L.A." Reid. In 2018, Jay-Z was also given the honor shortly after the release of his 13th album, 4:44.

“It’s personally so gratifying that Sean “Puffy” Combs is this year’s icon. He fully deserves this wonderful recognition,” said Clive Davis, co-host of the Pre-GRAMMY Gala. “From his past innovative and creative contributions right from the very inception of the hip hop revolution to his many memorable appearances at the Pre Grammy Gala as both speaker and performer, it’s all come full circle. I couldn’t be happier for Sean as a dear friend and colleague.”

