DaBaby Detained By Police For Marijuana Possession

DaBaby's Christmas spirits started off good, but ended with some stress.

Just hours after holding a toy giveaway, the Grammy-nominated rapper was detained by North Carolina police for misdemeanor marijuana possession, reports ABC news.

Initially, the police had reportedly taken him in for possession of marijuana. Upon his release from custody, DaBaby claimed that police were targeting him, and unlawfully searched his car while he was on stage at Bogangles Arena.

Kirk told reporters he believes officers unlawfully searched his car while he was on stage at Bojangles Arena. Video obtained by WCNC-TV reportedly shows the rapper being detained in the parking lot. He says officers target him every time he comes to Charlotte.

DaBaby's team told WCNC that the police were given a bogus tip about guns and drugs in his car.

Here’s the latest on Grammy nominated rapper and Charlotte native @DaBabyDaBaby being detained by CMPD after his show last night at the Bojangles Coliseum. There are still a lot of questions surrounding this story and I will continue to follow-up. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/Po0IIf7X4t — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) December 24, 2019

Before the concert at Bogangles, the "Suge" rapper gave away 200 toys to underprivileged children in Charlotte, ABC news reports.