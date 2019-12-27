DaBaby's Marijuana Arrest Sparks Internal Investigation

North Carolina police department under investigation

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) announced this week that there will be an internal investigation into the arrest of the rapper DaBaby.

“The CMPD has launched an Internal Affairs investigation to determine if officers followed department policies and directives during the incident,” the CMPD said in a press statement.

Jonathan Kirk issued two North Carolina Uniform Citations pic.twitter.com/mjOB0gfzKL — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 24, 2019

According to CMPD, the rapper, born Jonathan Kirk, was performing at the Bojangles Arena in Charlotte, N.C. when officers noticed marijuana coming from the rapper's vehicle.

“Officers approached the white Dodge Charger and indicated they observed marijuana in plain view inside the Dodge Charger while utilizing their flashlights,” the statement said.

According to the statement, officers tried to speak with the "BOP" rapper after he left the arena, however, the DaBaby refused to speak. He was the detained for misdemeanor marijuana possession.

DaBaby told NBC's WCNC that the police unlawfully searched his car. His team said that the police receivedfalse information about guns and drugs in his car.

We gone let the police department use the local news channels to cover their tracks then I’ll give the world our perspective. Keep in mind we have high resolution video and audio over here at the hottest label in the world. 🤓 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) December 24, 2019