2019 BET Experience - Celebrity Dodgeball Game
DreamDoll (L) and YBN Almighty Jay attend the 2019 BET Experience Celebrity Dodgeball Game at Staples Center on June 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for BET

DreamDoll Calls Former Relationship With YBN Almighty Jay Toxic

December 2, 2019 - 5:30 pm by VIBE Staff

As more eyes appear on Bronx rapper DreamDoll, the more transparent she's become about leaving negative energy behind. One person, in particular, is ex-boyfriend and fellow rapper YBN Almighty Jay who she labeled as a toxic person in her life.

In an interview with popular YouTube blogger BLovesLife, the rapper and former reality star confirmed she is no longer dating Jay for a number of reasons. “I just deserve better and I know my worth," she said. "I know how I should be treated. I know men are not supposed to put their hands on women and…that’s just that." The two dated for several months with Jay hinting towards engagement at the BET Awards in June.

After citing the relationship as "toxic," the rapper labeled Jay as a distraction to her career. "I’m trying to focus on my music, and that's basically what I've been doing," she said. "I feel like when you’re in a relationship, especially being an artist, sometimes it kind of zones you out and you forget sometimes. You'll put being with your boyfriend over your studio sessions, and then that's when you start arguing with your manager, you're canceling shows because of that. I was kind of like losing my focus a lot."

Things seem to be looking up for DreamDoll. In addition to gracing a festival stage for the first time this year (Hard Summer), the rapper signed a major record label and is currently working on her new album. She recently gained new fans thanks to her verse on Hitmaka's "Thot Box (Remix)" and freestyles on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Drop your favorite line from my recent “Behind Bars” freestyle link in my bio 🤞🏽

A post shared by The Original DreamDoll 🧞‍♀️ (@dreamdoll) on

Check out the rest of her interview where she talks about her complicated history with plastic surgery below.

Jill Scott To Tour 'Who Is Jill Scott? Words And Sounds Vol. 1' For 20th Anniversary

"America's Got Talent" Season 14 Finale Red Carpet
Gabrielle Union attends "America's Got Talent" Season 14 Finale Red Carpet at Dolby Theatre on September 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

SAG-AFTRA To Investigate Gabrielle Union's Exit From 'America's Got Talent'

Gabrielle Union's exit from America's Got Talent is now under the scope of SAG-AFTRA after it was reported that the actress/author was fired for speaking out against questionable practices at NBC.

SAG-AFTRA, also known as the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists labor union for media professionals, announced their investigation Monday (Dec. 2) following reports that Union's firing from the program was rooted in several types of bias. After it was announced that Union and fellow new judge Julianne Hough would not be returning for another season, Love B Scott reported that Union wasn't asked back due to her constantly calling out the problematic behavior by producers and producer Simon Cowell to NBC. Vulture also spoke to sources close to the show who shared several instances where producers displayed racial bias.

When it came to the talent on the show, producers were allegedly irked by Union when she asked the preferred pronouns of those who performed in drag. Union also shared concerns over the treatment of talent of color. One case involved 10-year-old black rapper Dylan Gilmer who was a hit with the audience. Despite this, the judges were told to pick an act “that America can get behind.” In the same meeting about Gilmer, co-host Howie Mandel suggested a South African choir who took part in the competition could sing “something from The Lion King."

One of the most notable incidents that happened on the AGT set occurred when Jay Leno made a racist joke towards Koreans. After viewing a painting of Cowell and his five dogs, Leno said the images “looked like something on the menu at a Korean restaurant.” Union urged producers to report the joke to human resources but the notion fell on deaf ears. The joke was ultimately cut out of the episode.

Lastly, Union was allegedly told that her rotating hairstyles were “too black” for the AGT audience. A source says both Union and Hough received complaints about their hair, but Union was told dozens that her hairstyles were "too black." The actress wore various of styles on the show like cornrows, sleek bobs and ponytails.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Aug 13, 2019 at 3:10pm PDT

A spokesperson from SAG-AFTRA confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter the investigation. "We take issues of workplace health and safety very seriously," they said. "We immediately reached out to Ms. Union's representatives when these reports came to light. It is our practice to work closely with members who reach out to us and their representatives in instances like this, as that usually affords the best protection and best resolution for the affected member."

The statement continues, "For certain matters, our investigation and enforcement needs to happen independently and we are prepared to handle this issue accordingly, as warranted. Our enforcement action is usually handled confidentially to protect the member involved, and we typically do not publicize these matters unless the member requests that we do so. While we have taken steps to investigate this matter, we have nothing to report now."

Vulture previously reported that Union and Cowell had a meeting to work out the kinks of their working relationship. Since both of them are repped by CAA, the actress was "pushed" into having the private meeting in an effort to smooth things over. The show then went into hiatus and she was fired shortly after.

Union has been met with support from her husband Dwyane Wade as well as the Time's Up organization and fellow actresses like Megan Good, Debra Messing, Patricia Arquette and Grey's Anatomy actress and activist Ellen Pompeo.

See some of the messages to Union below.

It’s unfortunate that @nbc the same network that protected disgusting men like Matt Lauer and punished women for speaking out or not putting up with it...has not changed their practices or culture. I support @itsgabrielleu commitment to speaking up to injustice. It takes courage

— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) November 28, 2019

https://twitter.com/ArianaGrande/status/1200083218407546880

https://twitter.com/jameelajamil/status/1200148630360903681

So my child wants act like a whole different human at her grandparents house. I’m exhausted. I saw that I missed a lot on the Twitter. We love you @itsgabrielleu ! #blackhairchallenge pic.twitter.com/A7iSFs17U4

— Tika Sumpter (@iamtikasumpter) November 28, 2019

I love you. I stan you. And I stand with you @itsgabrielleu https://t.co/xMKmthzIz6

— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) November 30, 2019

The reason why this Gabrielle Union story hits chord with so many black folks is because the workplace that's being described is one where we've all worked. Where they hire you to bring some diversity to the table and then hate you for actually trying to make them diversify.

— Corey Richardson (@vexedinthecity) November 28, 2019

https://twitter.com/tamronhall/status/1201312780529340417

This! This! AND THIIISSSSSSS!!!!!! https://t.co/RCrtKtkQ4L

— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) December 1, 2019

 

 

Premiere: Ceraadi Provides A Proper Holiday Turn Up For "Christmas With You" Visuals

Sisterly duo Ceraadi are hilarious and charming so it's no surprise their visuals for "Christmas With You" carry the same energy.

Directed by Eli Sokhn, we find Saiyr and Emaza prepping for a typical ugly Christmas sweater party singing of their prince charmings to walk through the door. We may never see their beaus, but the dup still enjoy the bash and the spirit of the holidays–twerking with the one you love.

Emaza keeps the melodic vibes going as Saiyr drops bars about the joys of the holidays. "Christmas With You" has the makings of a holiday classic with a subtle twist to Ludacris' "What's Your Fantasy" with a groove of "My Boo" by Ghosttown DJs. If the goal was to shake things up this Christmas, the ladies have done their job.

Now available on all streaming platforms, “Christmas With You” continues to prove Ceraadi’s compelling sound and nostalgic style. The ladies of Roc Nation/Island Record have enjoyed success through singles like "Loyal" and "Dumbstruck" but they're ready to dominate 2020 with their EP. Ceraadi are also amped for their upcoming performance at The Mint in Los Angeles on December 12th.

Get into "Christmas With You" up top.

Inayah-Lamis-Premeire-VIBE
Courtesy of Inayah Lamis

Premiere: Inayah Lamis Busts The Windows Out Of Toxic Love In Visuals For "Best Thing"

Breakups are never easy but let Inayah Lamis heal your heart with her cheeky video for "Best Thing." Inspired by true events, the Houston native sings about bitter feelings about love gone astray.

The emotional ballad is simple in production thanks to the presence of an acoustic guitar, allowing Lamis to show off her vocal chops. Reminiscent of 2000s R&B gems like "I Wished You Loved Me" by Tynisha Keli and recent classics like Tink's "Treat Me Like Somebody," Lamis finds the right words that almost anyone can relate to.

"The track “Best Thing” was birthed from a realtime heartbreak," she tells VIBE. "I went into the lab and wrote it while I was ending a relationship that had a strong hold over me. I literally cried in the booth as I was singing it. My hopes are that every woman or man that has been emotionally broken and taken for granted by a lover will feel comfort in knowing that leaving was the best thing they ever did for themselves."

Thanks to her around the way aura, the video plays off her personality with the presence of "Smakie Lamis" taking Lamis out of her sad girl feels over her deceitful partner, allowing her to hop in the whip and bust out some car windows–even if it's not her beau's car. Directed by Michelle Parker, the video also plays up Lamis' Houston swag as she rides around town in a candy green whip.

The budding singer knows how important her songwriting plays a role in her relationship with fans. Lamis previously shared a bit of her writing style with Refinery29, while opening up about the importance of body positivity.

"Anytime something impacts my life, I write it down and make a song out of it," she said. In her previous visuals for "Suga Daddy," the singer turned up the sexy for a good reason. "I've displayed my confidence as a chunky girl in this video. So many people have things to say about curvy, bigger girls. I feel like we're in a space now where we're able to finally have a voice and be free, and still be sexy. Particularly with the wardrobe, I wanted to show some skin, to show those curves, those back rolls, those fat little pockets I got underneath my chin and shit. I wanted to make sure I displayed that and rocked the hell out of it, confidently."

Lamis is gearing up to release her debut EP S.O.L.A.R. (Storytelling Over Lyrics and Rhymes) on Dec. 13. The singer hopes to share more stories her fans will appreciate and the masses will adore. Her come-up is a digital grassroots movement thanks to her remake of Ella Mai's "Boo'd Up" in 2018 leading to her debut studio single  "N.A.S.," an acronym for "Ni**as ain't S**t."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

BEST THING CHALLENGE 🔥 -Stream/Download my new song BEST THING -DM me your videos -No instruments -No music -Just you & your voice -#Bestthingchallenge

A post shared by Aʅʅ I Nҽҽԃ Iʂ Oɳҽ Mιƈ... 🎤 (@inayah_lamis) on Nov 18, 2019 at 12:05am PST

Taking things up a notch, Lamis announced the #BestThingChallenge to welcome fellow sangers to show off their vocals.

Before diving into the challenge, enjoy the visuals for "Best Thing" below.

