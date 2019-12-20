Eddie Murphy Might Include Bill Cosby Skit In ‘Saturday Night Live’ Return

“It'll be very funny...I don’t know if he would think it’s funny”

Eddie Murphy’s big return to Saturday Night Live is just days away, and it could include a Bill Cosby skit. In anticipation of the big day, SNL released two promos this week, one with Murphy walking through the halls of 30 Rockefeller Plaza's Studio H8 where the show is filmed, and another featuring Lizzo and Keenan Thompson.

Eddie Murphy returns to Studio 8H to host with musical guest @lizzo! pic.twitter.com/r1XswCVbVK — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 19, 2019

The comedian’s 10 children will be flying out for the show, which could include some of the characters that he made famous during his time as an SNL cast member.

In an interview with the Today show Thursday (Dec. 18), Murphy again confirmed that he'll revive classic characters like Gumby and Buckwheat. He added that a “Bill Cosby thing,” might make it to the show.

“It’ll be very funny,” promised Murphy. “I don’t know if he would think it’s funny…I’m down for whatever as long as it's really, really funny.”

Murphy appeared on SNL for four season, before leaving the show as his film career began to take flight. He hasn’t hosted the show since his departure in 1984.

“The timing couldn’t be better,” Murphy said of his return. “You’d almost think we planned it.”

Watch the full interview below.