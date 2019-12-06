"VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers" Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT
Fabolous Speaks On Previous Domestic Violence Case

December 6, 2019 - 11:34 am by VIBE Staff

Fabolous said he wasn't used to addressing or having his internal issues take on a life of its own in the spotlight.

In October 2018, Fabolous faced four felony charges of domestic violence against the mother of his two children and longtime partner, Emily Bustamante. Since that point, the Brooklyn rapper has remained publicly silent on his actions until a recent interview with HOT 97's "Ebro in the Morning" radio program.

Being known as a notoriously private person, Fabolous said he wasn't used to addressing or having his internal issues take on a life of its own in the spotlight. "There's going to be some speculations, there's going to be 'Oh, what really happened?' But the clarity that I was looking for was inside more than anything," he began around the 7:20-minute mark. "Because that's the people that I have to deal with every day. Those are the people that I care about, that I love, that I want to make sure that they are clear on what's going on. That's what I really focused on. I didn't really focus on what was going on the outside. I knew a lot was spiraling."

Earlier this year, the "Choosy" rapper accepted a plea deal that permits his charges to be dismissed under the condition that he remains out of the law's hands for a year. Prior to that mandate, a video surfaced that showed the tension between Fabolous, Emily, and a few of her family members. "I apologize for coming across in a light that I wouldn't want to be represented in," he continued. "People make their opinions and it's hard to, after the fact, change somebody's opinion on seeing a video of something because people still see with their own eyes and they just make their own judgement."

Watch the full interview below.

obie-trice-GettyImages-175760732-1575701272
Jamie McCarthy

Obie Trice Arrested For Felony Assault After Shooting Incident

Detroit rapper and D-12 associate Obi Trice was jailed after a domestic incident that ended with his girlfriend’s 18-year-old son getting shot. According to court records, Trice was booked into Oakland County Jail early Friday (Dec. 6) morning for aggressive felony assault against a family member and contempt of court for violating a protection order.

Neighbors called police after hearing commotion coming from Trice’s home, TMZ reports. Trice, who had allegedly been drinking all day, got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend when her son stepped in to take her out of the home. Before they could leave, Trice went to get his firearm. The gun went off during a struggle between the son and Trice, hitting the young man in the groin. He was able to drive himself to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

Trice, 42, was allegedly carrying a gun when police arrived, but was arrested without incident. The former Shady Records artist who launched his own record label, Black Market Entertainment, released his fifth studio album, The Fifth, this past August.

 

Continue Reading
Actress Taraji P. Henson Speaks At Congressional Black Caucus Forum On Black Youth Suicide And Mental Health
Alex Wong

Taraji P. Henson Says She Developed Anxiety After Trayvon Martin Shooting

Taraji P. Henson opens up about anxiety, mental health, menopause, and the myth that black women have to be strong at all times, in a new cover story for Self Magazine.

In one portion of the interview, Henson explains how Trayvon Martin’s death served as a turning point in her mental health journey. “All my life I've been bubbly and the life of the party,” said the Empire star. “Things started to shift for me when Trayvon Martin —when that happened.”

Martin, 17, was gunned down in 2012 on his way home from the store. His killer, George Zimmerman, was later acquitted of second degree murder. Adding insult to injury, Zimmerman recently filed a $100 million lawsuit against Martin’s family.

Henson’s son, Marcell Johnson, is close in age to Martin. “That's when I noticed anxiety started kicking in,” she says explaining a fear that many black people face daily.

“They're not going to [recognize] Taraji's son out here on these streets,” added Henson. “It's me that is the star. He's not.”

Henson fears are shared by her 95-year-old grandmother. “She worries about her children, her children's children, and her great-grandbabies because she knows that at any given moment you can be picked on or killed for the color of your skin.”

Later in the interview, Henson talks about depression and explains how generational trauma carried over from slavery, everyday racism and the current political climate, can be overwhelming for black people. “[It’s] 2019, going on 2020, with even more microaggressions against us every day that we got to see on the news…and we're supposed to be okay. It's a lot.”

Henson, who launched The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation last year, has been an advocate for erasing the stigma around mental health in the black community.

Continue Reading
raymond-santana-deelishis-getty-1575693308
Getty

Central Park Five Exoneree Raymond Santana Gets Engaged To Deelishis

Central Park Five Exoneree Raymond Santana is wrapping up whirlwind year with an engagement. Santana popped the question to former Flavor of Love star Deelishis, on Thursday (Dec. 5).

“Yea [it's] official..ya can really hate me now!! @iamsodeelishis is officially off the market… [she’s] all mines…#GODgavemethegoahead..,” Santana captioned a video of the surprise engagement during a lunch date in Atlanta.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Yea its official..ya can really hate me now!! @iamsodeelishis is officially off the market... shes all mines...#GODgavemethegoahead..

A post shared by Raymond Santana (@santanaraymond) on Dec 5, 2019 at 1:01pm PST

The couple met over the summer at a birthday party for Kandi Burruss’ husband, Todd Tucker, Santana revealed in an interview with TMZ Live on Friday (Dec. 6).

“I had so many blessings this year, this was like the icing on the cake,” he said.

Santana, who was wrongfully convicted and imprisoned  in the Central park jogger case along with Korey Wise, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, and Yusef Salaam, also spoke on former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s run for president, and whether or not he would accept and apology from the billionaire for avoiding settling their multi-million dollar lawsuit against the city of New York.

The exonerees sued the city for racial discrimination, malicious prosecution and emotional distress in 2003. The suit was eventually settled for $40 million in 2014, after Mayor Bill DeBlasio took office. An additional lawsuit against the state of New York was settled for $3.9 in 2016.

Hear Santana’s thoughts on Bloomberg, and more on his engagement, in the video below.

 

Continue Reading

