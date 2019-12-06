Fabolous Speaks On Previous Domestic Violence Case

In October 2018, Fabolous faced four felony charges of domestic violence against the mother of his two children and longtime partner, Emily Bustamante. Since that point, the Brooklyn rapper has remained publicly silent on his actions until a recent interview with HOT 97's "Ebro in the Morning" radio program.

Being known as a notoriously private person, Fabolous said he wasn't used to addressing or having his internal issues take on a life of its own in the spotlight. "There's going to be some speculations, there's going to be 'Oh, what really happened?' But the clarity that I was looking for was inside more than anything," he began around the 7:20-minute mark. "Because that's the people that I have to deal with every day. Those are the people that I care about, that I love, that I want to make sure that they are clear on what's going on. That's what I really focused on. I didn't really focus on what was going on the outside. I knew a lot was spiraling."

Earlier this year, the "Choosy" rapper accepted a plea deal that permits his charges to be dismissed under the condition that he remains out of the law's hands for a year. Prior to that mandate, a video surfaced that showed the tension between Fabolous, Emily, and a few of her family members. "I apologize for coming across in a light that I wouldn't want to be represented in," he continued. "People make their opinions and it's hard to, after the fact, change somebody's opinion on seeing a video of something because people still see with their own eyes and they just make their own judgement."

Watch the full interview below.