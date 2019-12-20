travis-scott-frank-ocean-getty-1576901091
Getty Images

Frank Ocean, Travis Scott Among Rumored Coachella 2020 Headliners

December 20, 2019 - 11:08 pm by VIBE Staff

The annual music festival returns to the California desert next April. 

Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, and Rage Against the Machine are rumored to be headlining the upcoming 2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Although the lineup hasn’t been officially released, US Weekly reports that Ocean, Scott, and the Los Angeles-bred rock band will lead the annual festival, which takes place over two consecutive weekends in Indio, Calif.

Provided that the rumors are true, Ocean would be making his return to the Coachella stage for the first time since 2012. Scott previously performed at Coachella in 2017, and Rage Against the Machine’s headlining performance ends the group’s nine-year hiatus. The rock band, comprised of Tom Morello, Zack de la Rocha, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk, confirmed Coachella as one of their upcoming tour dates via Instagram in October.

Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande headlined last year’s Coachella Festival.

In other Ocean-related news, the Grammy-winning singer reportedly signed a publishing deal with Warner Music Group. Ocean hasn’t released a studio album in three years, but he has been coming out of his shell when it comes to live performances. After taking a break from tour life, the New Orleans native retuned to the stage in 2017 with a headlining set at the FYF Fest.

Next year's Coachella Valley Music Festival begins on Friday, April 10, and wraps on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

In This Story:

Popular

J.Cole's "Middle Child" Goes Quadruple Platinum

From the Web

More on Vibe

bronx-hip-hop-GettyImages-76134275-1576907796
Getty

New York Governor Announces $3.75 Million Grant To Help Build Universal Hip-Hop Museum

After securing a multi-million dollar state grant, the Universal Hip-Hop Museum is one step closer to construction. New York awarded $3.75 million in funding to help build the 50,000 square-foot Bronx museum, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday (Dec. 19).

The museum is currently operating out of a pop-up installation in the Bronx Terminal Market that opened earlier in the month.

“We knew it was important because the Bronx is where hip-hop started,” Rocky Bucano, executive director the museum’s board, told CNN. “It's crazy to think of how hip-hop — which has such an influence on pop culture, advertising, politics — doesn't have a place to call home.”

The $80 million museum is aimed at celebrating and preserving “the history of local and global hip-hop music and culture to inspire, empower, and promote understanding.” Additional board members include Ice-T, and StepSun Music CEO, Bill Stephney.

Bucano is the museum's founding member, along with hip-hop legend Kurtis Blow, producer Shawn LG Thomas, hip-hop DJ pioneer Grandwizzard Theodore, rap manager Mickey Bentson, and Joe Conzo Jr., photographer for the Cold Crush Brothers.

LL Cool J, Q Tip, Nas, Big Daddy Kane, Rakim, and Fab Five Freddie are on the long list of UHHM’s cultural ambassadors.

The museum is scheduled to open in 2023.

Continue Reading
amanda-seales
David Livingston

Amanda Seales To Join ‘The Real’ As New Co-Host: Report

Amanda Seales could be heading into 2020 with a new job in daytime TV. The actress, comedian and author is reportedly set to be announced as permanent co-host on The Real next year.

Seales has played guest co-host on the show several times, and it looks like she made a lasting impression, according to The Jasmine Brand. “She guest co-hosted on the show for a while and they loved her, she really connected with the audience,” a source gushed to the outlet.

Seales will potentially be joining Tamera Mowry-Housley, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Houghton as The Real’s fifth co-host, and the first new hire since Tamar Braxton’s exit in 2016. The nationally syndicated, which premiered in 2013, landed a new contract that runs until 2022.

In addition to delving into daytime TV, Seals appears on HBO’s Insecure and debuted a successful stand-up comedy special, I Be Knowin’, with the cable network last year. Seales recently released the book Small Doses: Potent Truths for Everyday Use, and hosts the podcast, Small Doses with Amanda Seals.

Continue Reading

Chicago Man Freed From Prison 29 Years After Being Tortured Into False Confession

After spending 29 years in prison, a wrongfully convicted Chicago man is back home with his family. Demond Weston was exonerated of charges including murder, and released from Dixon Correctional Center on Thursday (Dec. 19), ending a freedom fight that spanned much of his adult life.

At age 17, Western falsely confessed to murder following a 12-hour interrogation and torture session helmed by disgraced former Chicago Police Commander Jon Burge, who between 1972 and 1991, led a group of police officers known as the “Midnight Crew” that systematically tortured more than 100 black men and women into false confessions.

The torture tactics included suffocation, beatings, burnings, and electric shocks to victims' genitals. Burge was eventually sentenced to four and half years for perjury and obstruction of justice, in relation to a civil lawsuit filed by Madison Hobley, a wrongfully convicted black man who was tortured into a confession and sentenced to death for a 1987 apartment fire that claimed the lives of his wife, son and five others. Burge was released from prison in 2014. He died last year.

Weston was falsely convicted in 1991 for the fatal shooting of one man, and involvement in three additional shootings. He maintained his innocence over the nearly three decades that he spent behind bars. After re-examining the case, Cook County prosecutors confirmed Weston's innocence and requested that his convictions be vacated on Wednesday (Dec. 18). The torture allegations did not play into the conclusion, however, Weston can pursue a civil lawsuit against the state of Illinois for torture and wrongful conviction.

See more on his story in the video above.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Movies & TV

1d ago

Starz's 'Power' Teases Final Episodes

Features

19h ago

There Is A Father To Young Dirty Bastard's Style: Interview

Music News

1d ago

J. Cole's "Middle Child" Goes Quadruple Platinum