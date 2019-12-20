Frank Ocean, Travis Scott Among Rumored Coachella 2020 Headliners

The annual music festival returns to the California desert next April.

Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, and Rage Against the Machine are rumored to be headlining the upcoming 2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Although the lineup hasn’t been officially released, US Weekly reports that Ocean, Scott, and the Los Angeles-bred rock band will lead the annual festival, which takes place over two consecutive weekends in Indio, Calif.

Provided that the rumors are true, Ocean would be making his return to the Coachella stage for the first time since 2012. Scott previously performed at Coachella in 2017, and Rage Against the Machine’s headlining performance ends the group’s nine-year hiatus. The rock band, comprised of Tom Morello, Zack de la Rocha, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk, confirmed Coachella as one of their upcoming tour dates via Instagram in October.

Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande headlined last year’s Coachella Festival.

In other Ocean-related news, the Grammy-winning singer reportedly signed a publishing deal with Warner Music Group. Ocean hasn’t released a studio album in three years, but he has been coming out of his shell when it comes to live performances. After taking a break from tour life, the New Orleans native retuned to the stage in 2017 with a headlining set at the FYF Fest.

Next year's Coachella Valley Music Festival begins on Friday, April 10, and wraps on Sunday, April 19, 2020.