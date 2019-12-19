Griselda Shines Light On Benny The Butcher's Grind In Part Four Of Their 'WWCD Documentary'

December 19, 2019 - 8:55 am by Darryl Robertson

As 2019 comes to a close, Buffalo, NY's Griselda squad--Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and Conway the Machine--unleashed their collaborative album, WWCD.

Keeping their Timb boots on the industry's neck, this week our favorite street MCs delivered part four of their WWCD Documentary.

Here, viewers get a up close view of Benny the Butcher's rise in the rap game. At the top of the clip, we see old footage of Benny in the streets back in 2017 as he opens up about his recent signing to Griselda Records.

“I mean it’s dope, but like I said, my life changed 30 days ago. I was front-lining in the projects.” The Butcher said. “My whole everything changed, and I’m just ready to work. It’s inspiring to be in the position I’m in, especially what I came from.”

Today, two years after inking his deal, Benny's name is in every dope spot in the New York City, as a result of his die-hard hustle. As a witness to all of the work The Butcher has put in, Conway The Machine praises Benny’s hunger.

“It’s just a testament to his hunger and his drive, Machine Gunn Black said. "I was just talking about this last night I think with Westside, like that ni**a Benny, man, that ni**a is super-hungry. That ni**a hungry like [he] is still broke, like we [are] still in the hood, and in the struggle."

This year, Benny has released The Plugs I Met, which follows 2018's Tana Talk 3, and A Friend of Ours.

Check out Benny's grind in the video above, and catch up on the previous episodes here.

