J. Cole's "Middle Child" Goes Quadruple Platinum

On Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 18), Judge Paul Englemayer sentenced Tekashi 6ix9ine to two years in prison for crimes that range from firearm possession to racketeering. The Brooklyn rapper, born Daniel Hernandez, will also carry out five years of supervised release and 300 hours of community service, CNN reports.

“Mr. Hernandez, I’ve given it a lot of close thought, including your cooperation,” Engelmayer said via Inner City Press' news reporter Matthew Russell Lee. “The following are my thoughts, and this is going to take a little while. You are in custody for 13 months. I agree you deserve a great deal of credit for cooperation. However, I cannot agree with your counsel that time served it appropriate. In my judgment, your conduct is too violent and selfish to make 13 months reasonable. You will not be going free today."

Judge Engelmayer: Jordan fired into the sprinter van, in the Times Square area. It is a matter of sheer luck that an innocent person or people was not wounded or killed.

In November 2018, 6ix9ine was arrested for a myriad of charges, including drug trafficking. After pleading guilty, the rapper testified against former Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods associates Anthony “Harv” Ellison, Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack, and former manager Kifano “Shotti” Jordan.

Ahead of the sentencing, 6ix9ine, expressed his remorse for his actions "When people see me, they don't only see Tekashi 69, the arrogant - I'm a human, I got organs just like everyone in this room. They see Daniel Hernandez, not Tekashi 69. I failed these kids, the millions of kids, my own kids, I haven't spoke too, the whole time incarcerated," he said. "It will be a priority of mine to visit low-income families. I failed these people. They believed in Daniel Hernandez. I was too busy making the negative image in my 69 persona. I know God has a bigger plan for me. I want to inspire the youth that it never too late to change."

Hernandez: I wrote a letter, I'll read it. [Voice changes] I know there is no apology that can kill off the pain we have all been effected by. I'm not perfect. I made a lot of bad choice but that does not make me a bad person.

Hernandez: If you told me in January 2017 I'd be a global star, I'd call your crazy. If in January 2018 you'd tell me I'd be part of a federal indictment, I'd call you crazy... Since the age of 14, when I lost my father. At 15, 16, 17 I'd see my mom wake up early

Hernandez: I wanted to prove something to the world. I wanted the world to see me as an example, that you are in control of where you go. I used my platform to push the message, If I did it, why can't you? I gave people hope.

Hernandez: Your honor, a 5 year old boy named Franklin was dying of cancer. He wanted to meet me. I asked myself, Why? But I went. Cancer had disabled the right side of his body. I told him how strong he was.

Hernandez: I realized I was not just a kid with rainbow hair and 69 tats - Franklin told me I was hope. Then I met another girl named Tati. She broke out of her shell. It was September. The family was struggling. I took them school shopping for the year

Hernandez: Tati told me, if I can be strong, they can be strong. When people see me, they don't only see Tekashi 69, the arrogant - I'm a human, I got organs just like everyone in this room. They see Daniel Hernandez, not Tekashi 69

Hernandez: I failed these kids, the millions of kids, my own kids, I haven't spoke too, the whole time incarcerated. It will be a priority of mine to visit low income families.

Hernandez: I failed these people. They believed in Daniel Hernandez. I was too busy making the negative image in my 69 persona. I know God has a bigger plan for me. I want to inspire the youth that it never too late to change.

Hernandez: If I can change for the better, so can they. I was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. I lost my father to violence. I grew up with no guidance. It was me, I live it, so I know.

Hernandez: Your Honor, allow me to inspire people. Not only the young people here, but the millions around the world listening and watching. [How?]

Now Mr. Hernandez's biological father raises his hand to speak. Judge Engelmayer says, I'm sorry, it's too late

During his previous testimony, the "FEFE" rapper detailed his involvement with the gang and revealed information about rapper Trippie Redd allegedly being a part of a gang called the Five Nine Brims. 6ix9ine also alleged that Jim Jones, and Cardi B are members of Nine Trey Gangers Bloods.

Judge Engelmayer: And notice to the victims. I appreciate the letters. But why only with respect to this one high profile defendant? The victims knew of the other sentencings, didn't they? AUSA: We've been in contact. Judge Engelmayer: Very good. Now 1 victim. LL?

