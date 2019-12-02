Mary J. Blige is celebrating the gift of My Life. The Queen of Hip-Hop soul marked the 25th anniversary of her sophomore album with a candid Instagram post on Friday (Nov. 29).

“I didn’t know what it would do, or how successful it would be. I was in so much pain and was ready to check out and I know I needed to say these things, to get them off my chest,” Blige captioned a video touting the album’s achievements.

My Life opened “doors” to people who were experiencing similar emotional pain, Blige added. “It touched so many people lives in the world. It gave me confirmation that I wasn’t alone and we had to fight for our lives. The fight wasn’t pretty and is still hard at times, but we keep fighting. And now we are here as an example that if we outlast our opposition, keep fighting and don’t give up, life will continue to get better.”

Blige wrapped up the post with a thank you to fans for staying “on the journey” with her for more than two decades. “You have no idea how much this means to me. I look at my albums as if they are my children and today I celebrate my 2nd child, who is my most dysfunctional one.. lol.. who I love so much!”

Released on Nov. 29, 1994, My Life, became the year’s best selling R&B album. The Grammy nominated quadruple-platinum LP, which was produced mostly by Sean “Diddy” Combs, featured timeless R&B classics like “Be Happy,” “I Love You,” “Mary Jane,” and “I’m Going Down.”

In addition to her social media tribute, Blige opened up about My Life during Elliott Wilson’s CRWN interview series in New York City last week.

Read MJB's full #MyLife25 post below.

