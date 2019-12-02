Jill Scott To Tour 'Who Is Jill Scott? Words And Sounds Vol. 1' For 20th Anniversary
As the New Year approaches, Jill Scott is gearing up to perform one of her most poignant albums, Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1. Her debut soundscape will celebrate its 20th anniversary on July 18, 2020, but the Philly native will prepare fans for its birthday way ahead of schedule.
The "Gettin' in the Way" vocalist will embark on a U.S. tour beginning February 7 in Kansas City, Mo., and commence in Columbia, South Carolina, before returning to the road for a summer tour edition. In a statement issued to Billboard, Scott described the album as "sistah strong yet vulnerable and filled with love" due to its presentation of "honest stories and timing." Tickets hit the market on Dec. 6.
The "A Long Walk" singer continued to state that this tour will gift fans the opportunity to see her perform the album in its entirety. “I’m going to be true to the album setlist. I’ll do every song in the order of the album. My audience should bring their cd covers. Some may know the list by heart," Scott said. "I will create musical arrangements for the songs purposed with new energy but keep the integrity of the original songs they love. Expect theatre. Expect incredible musicianship. Expect love.” Upon its release, the album reigned at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
View the first set of tour dates below and purchase tickets here:
Feb. 7: Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at Midland Theatre
Feb. 9: St. Louis, MO - Fox Theatre
Feb. 12: Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
Feb. 14: Hanover, MD - Live! Casino & Hotel
Feb. 15: Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Hotel
Feb. 20: New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
Feb. 21: Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park
Feb. 23: Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre
Feb. 25: Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
Feb. 28: Elizabeth, IN - Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana
Feb. 29: Wetumpka, AL - Wind Creek Hotel & Casino
March 3: Memphis, TN - Cannon Center For The Performing Arts
March 5: Dallas, TX - The Music Hall at Fair Park
March 7: Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
March 8: Houston, TX - Revention Music Center
March 11: Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center
March 13: Augusta, GA - William B. Bell Memorial Auditorium
March 17: Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
March 18: Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
March 20: Macon, GA - City Auditorium at Macon Centreplex
March 21: Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium