The 12th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival - Day 1
Singer Jill Scott performs on stage at The 12th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival - Day 1 at Hard Rock Stadium on March 18, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Jazz in The Gardens Music Festival

Jill Scott To Tour 'Who Is Jill Scott? Words And Sounds Vol. 1' For 20th Anniversary

December 2, 2019 - 12:14 pm by VIBE Staff

The album celebrates its anniversary on July 18, 2020.

As the New Year approaches, Jill Scott is gearing up to perform one of her most poignant albums, Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1. Her debut soundscape will celebrate its 20th anniversary on July 18, 2020, but the Philly native will prepare fans for its birthday way ahead of schedule.

The "Gettin' in the Way" vocalist will embark on a U.S. tour beginning February 7 in Kansas City, Mo., and commence in Columbia, South Carolina, before returning to the road for a summer tour edition. In a statement issued to Billboard, Scott described the album as "sistah strong yet vulnerable and filled with love" due to its presentation of "honest stories and timing." Tickets hit the market on Dec. 6.

The "A Long Walk" singer continued to state that this tour will gift fans the opportunity to see her perform the album in its entirety. “I’m going to be true to the album setlist. I’ll do every song in the order of the album. My audience should bring their cd covers. Some may know the list by heart," Scott said. "I will create musical arrangements for the songs purposed with new energy but keep the integrity of the original songs they love. Expect theatre. Expect incredible musicianship. Expect love.” Upon its release, the album reigned at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

View the first set of tour dates below and purchase tickets here:

Feb. 7: Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at Midland Theatre
Feb. 9: St. Louis, MO - Fox Theatre
Feb. 12: Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
Feb. 14: Hanover, MD - Live! Casino & Hotel
Feb. 15: Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Hotel
Feb. 20: New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
Feb. 21: Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park
Feb. 23: Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre
Feb. 25: Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
Feb. 28: Elizabeth, IN - Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana
Feb. 29: Wetumpka, AL - Wind Creek Hotel & Casino
March 3: Memphis, TN - Cannon Center For The Performing Arts
March 5: Dallas, TX - The Music Hall at Fair Park
March 7: Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
March 8: Houston, TX - Revention Music Center
March 11: Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center
March 13: Augusta, GA - William B. Bell Memorial Auditorium
March 17: Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
March 18: Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
March 20: Macon, GA - City Auditorium at Macon Centreplex
March 21: Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

In This Story:

Popular

Jill Scott To Tour 'Who Is Jill Scott? Words And Sounds Vol. 1' For 20th Anniversary

From the Web

More on Vibe

Shad "Bow Wow" Moss Performs At Flamingo Go Pool In Las Vegas
Getty Images

Bow Wow Says 'Millennium Tour 2020' Will Be Better Than Its Predecessor

Bow Wow doesn’t want to get involved in the internet fodder surrounding B2K's absence from the upcoming Millennium Tour, but he has high hopes for the upcoming string of live shows.

“Positive energy outweighs all the negative energy,” he told TMZ when asked if he received any backlash from B2K fans. “I think once we announced the lineup, that kind of overshadowed everything else that was going on.”

As previously reported, Omarion will headline the tour with Bow Wow, instead of B2K. Additional performers include Sammie, Lloyd, and Soulja Boy, the latter of whom Bow Wow personally recommended. “We just want to give the fans a good show. I’m just focused on what me and [Omarion] got to do.”

The internet seems pretty convinced that the change in lineup was sparked by Lil Fizz’s relationship with Omarion’s baby’s mother, Apryl Jones. Although Omarion publicly stated that he wishes the best of his ex and his B2K bandmate, the 35-year-old singer announced the new tour on Fizz’s birthday.

“A lot of people don’t understand, [we] were like a group once we came together and gave the people all the hit records that we had,” Bow Wow said in reference to, Face Off, his 2007 gold-selling joint album with Omarion.

“This show is going to be different. I would say a lot more energy. A lot of people wanted to see me involved [in the last tour] and they didn’t get to see that, so it feels good to give the people what they want.”

Pre-sale tickets for the tour go on sale on Dec. 5

Continue Reading
Mary J Blige
Getty Images

Mary J. Blige Reflects On 25th Anniversary Of ‘My Life’

Mary J. Blige is celebrating the gift of My Life. The Queen of Hip-Hop soul marked the 25th anniversary of her sophomore album with a candid Instagram post on Friday (Nov. 29).

“I didn’t know what it would do, or how successful it would be. I was in so much pain and was ready to check out and I know I needed to say these things, to get them off my chest,” Blige captioned a video touting the album’s achievements.

My Life opened “doors” to people who were experiencing similar emotional pain, Blige added. “It touched so many people lives in the world. It gave me confirmation that I wasn’t alone and we had to fight for our lives. The fight wasn’t pretty and is still hard at times, but we keep fighting. And now we are here as an example that if we outlast our opposition, keep fighting and don’t give up, life will continue to get better.”

Blige wrapped up the post with a thank you to fans for staying “on the journey” with her for more than two decades. “You have no idea how much this means to me. I look at my albums as if they are my children and today I celebrate my 2nd child, who is my most dysfunctional one.. lol.. who I love so much!”

Released on Nov. 29, 1994, My Life, became the year’s best selling R&B album. The Grammy nominated quadruple-platinum LP, which was produced mostly by Sean “Diddy” Combs, featured timeless R&B classics like “Be Happy,” “I Love You,” “Mary Jane,” and “I’m Going Down.”

In addition to her social media tribute, Blige opened up about My Life during Elliott Wilson’s CRWN interview series in New York City last week.

Read MJB's full #MyLife25 post below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy 25th anniversary to the MY LIFE album. 25 years ago this album was released and I didn’t know what it would do or how successful it would be. I was in so much pain and was ready to check out and I know I needed to say these things to get them off my chest. I released this album to the world and it opened the doors to people who were in pain just like me. It touched so many people lives in the world and it gave me confirmation that I wasn’t alone and we had to fight for our lives. The fight wasn’t pretty and is still hard at times but we keep fighting and now we are here as an example that if we outlast our opposition and keep fighting and don’t give up, life will continue to get better. There is not enough thank you’s in the world to say how much I appreciate my fans for staying on this journey with me. You have no idea how much this means to me. I look at my albums as if they are my children and today I celebrate my 2nd child who is my most dysfunctional one.. lol.. who I love so much! Let’s celebrate LIFE thru MY LIFE today! #MyLife25

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on Nov 29, 2019 at 9:33am PST

Continue Reading
xxxtentacion-girlfriend-births-child-after-murder
Rex Features

XXXTentacion’s Final Posthumous Album Gets Release Date

XXXTentacion’s fans will soon get their hands on Bad Vibes Forever. The final posthumous album from the slain rapper is slated to drop on Dec. 6, his estate announced Thursday (Nov. 21).

The estate released minute-long album teaser on YouTube featuring tributes from Trippie, Billie Eilish and Craig Xen. “He really changed an impact my life on a whole bigger scale than anyone will ever know,” said Trippie. The albums' title track was also released on Thursday.

XXXTentacion’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, executive produced the album, which will reportedly feature 25 songs. Tory Lanez, Mavado, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Blink-182, and a “country” collaboration with Lil Nas X, are among the album's features, TMZ reports.

Bad Vibes Forever comes a year after Skins, the first posthumous album released after XXXTentacion’s death. In June, the rapper's estate announced the release of a documentary on his rise to stardom. The Florida native, born Jahseh Onfroy, was gunned down outside of a car dealership on June 18, 2018. Authorities later arrested and charged Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome for the murder. The men are currently awaiting trial.

In addition to the album announcement, the estate debuted a nine-piece Bad Vibes Forever clothing collection in Miami last weekend, The Miami Herald reports.

Check below for the Bad Vibes Forever trailer and the album's title track.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Digital Covers

5d ago

Queen & Slim's Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya Are Rebels On The Run

Features

5d ago

Yasiin Bey Talks ‘Negus,’ Visual Art, And Unreleased Music In Rare Interview

Features

2d ago

How Burna Boy’s Grammy Nod Proves The Power of Consistency