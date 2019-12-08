JUICE-WRLD-DEAD-AT-21
Rapper Juice Wrld attends Power105.1's Powerhouse 2018 at Prudential Center on October 28, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Power 105.1

Juice WRLD Dead At 21

December 8, 2019 - 12:55 pm by Desire Thompson

The rapper recently celebrated his 21st birthday and was expected to release his third album soon. 

Chicago artist Juice WRLD has died at the age of 21 following a seizure. The rapper, known globally for his emo-rap style, collapsed at Chicago's Midway Airport after suffering from what was initially reported as a “medical issue,” by the Chicago Fire Department and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

TMZ reported Sunday (Dec. 8) Juice, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, was alive when paramedics arrived on the scene. Paramedics found Higgins bleeding from the mouth and rushed him to the hospital. Higgins regained consciousness but was pronounced dead by the time he reached a local hospital. “This is being classified currently as a death investigation," Natalia Derevyanny, Director of Communications for the Cook County medical examiner's office, told Billboard. "There are no initial signs of foul play and we are awaiting results from the medical examiner on the cause and manner of death.” An investigation is currently underway.

Higgins was born on December 2 and raised in Chicago. After the release of his first single "All Girls Are The Same," in 2018, he signed a record deal with Lil Bibby's Grade A Productions and Interscope Records. Juice WRLD became known the most for his emo-rap style and rose to the top of the charts that same year with the single, "Lucid Dreams." The track went five times platinum and earned a No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

His debut album Goodbye and Good Riddance reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart and went on to sell over a million copies. His success led to adored collaborations with Travis Scott and a collaborative mixtape with Future titled, WRLD on Drugs. He also earned a Best New Artist award at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May. His second album Death Race for Love was also a hit with fans, reaching No. 1 on the charts and sprouting the singles, "Robbery" and "Hear Me Calling."

But his notable feats were his battles with anxiety and drug use. The artist openly talked about his use of lean in the 6th grade and taking Percocet and Xanax at the age of 15. “What do you expect if I’m a young dude that really loves music, really looks up to these artists? I didn’t have a man giving me no type of guidance," he said about rappers and their behavior inspiring his own to Billboard. "My father wasn’t in my life like that.” he also shared with the magazine efforts to inspire his fans.

“I want to be that person that leads people out of the place they’re at,” he said. “And in the process, maybe I’ll find the key to get out of the place that I’m at. The low places I may wander into or get trapped in.”

In July, he shared with fans his road to sobriety while apologizing to his longtime girlfriend Ally Lotti. “Ima leave that s**t alone 4 good watch me, I’m done wit it,” he tweeted. “I got work to do, a lot. Learn from this everyone. Addiction kills all but you can overcome."

He also appeared to be in good spirits leading up to his 21st birthday.

He had plans to wrap up his third album. His friend and engineer Max Lord shared the status of the project with XXL. “We’re focusing a lot more on [Juice Wrld’s] evolution in terms of where like the first album was more dealing with the bad relationship and with heartbreak and with the torment that brought,” he said.

Juice WRLD made a splash with other artists this year like Lil Tecca's "Ransom (Remix)," Ski Mask The Slump God's "Nuketown" and the remake of Vitamin C's 1999 classic pop tune, "Graduation (Friends Forever)" with benny blanco.

He is survived by his mother and older brother.

In This Story:

Popular

Kidnapped UPS Driver's Family Blames Florida Police For His Death

From the Web

More on Vibe

Earth Wind and Fire
From left to right, Kennedy Center Honor recipients Verdine White, Philip Bailey, and Ralph Johnson original members of Earth Wind and Fire photographed at the Eighteenth Street Lounge in Washington, D.C. on November, 16, 2019.
Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Earth Wind And Fire Hint Towards Duets Album At Kennedy Center Honors

Earth Wind & Fire's music has stood the test of time and it seems like more tunes might be on the way. On Sunday (Dec 8), the iconic band was officially inducted into the Kennedy Center Honors, making them the first African American group to receive the honor. The group's original members Philip Bailey, Ralph Johnson and Verdine White were in attendance at the 42nd annual event with the exception of the group's founder Maurice White, who died in 2016.

In addition to celebrating White's creation and the group's legacy, the remaining members hinted towards a new project. “We’re making a list, and checking it twice," Bailey told Billboard of a possible duets album. “And you’ll hear about it soon.” We can only imagine many artists would clamor for the opportunity. During the event, the group was treated to reworkings of their biggest hits by Cynthia Erivo, John Legend, the Jonas Brothers and Ne-Yo. The group has remained mum on the details of the album but were proud to celebrate their rich legacy and how proud White would be of the feat.

“You can’t play any Earth Wind & Fire songs without Maurice’s DNA being on it, so he’s always here and we’re always celebrating him and his vision,” Johnson told Billboard. “People are still coming together and having fun.” Since the release of their first album in 1971, the group has strongly influenced R&B, disco and soul. The biggest artists in the world have sampled the group including Jay Z, Drake, the late Mac Miller, Missy Elliot and Nas.

Next year will celebrate their 50 years in the industry with many more to go. The 42nd Kennedy Center Honors will air on CBS on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 8pm.

Continue Reading
Golden Globes 2020 Nominees Announced
Photos By: Gareth Cattermole/Lars Niki/Gregg DeGuire/Steven Ferdman

Beyonce, Billy Porter, Cynthia Erivo And Eddie Murphy Snag Golden Globes 2020 Nominations

The nominees for the 77th Annual Golden Globes have been announced. Harriet actress Cynthia Erivo has been nominated for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama." Comedy legend Eddie Murphy snagged a "Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy" nomination for his role in Dolemite is My Name. Hustlers star Jennifer Lopez has also been nominated for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture."

Entertainer and entrepreneur Beyoncé joins Erivo in the "Best Original Song - Motion Picture" category as their "Spirit" (The Lion King) and "Stand Up" (Harriet) singles go head to head. Speaking of The Lion King, the live-action film has also been nominated for the "Best Motion Picture - Animated" category. Billy Porter has been added to the "Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama" ballot for his award-winning role in FX's Pose.

As for the networks and platforms with the most nominations, Netflix came out on top with a total of 17 nominations, HBO snagged 15 nods and Sony Pictures Releasing has taken home 8 nominations. You can see the full list of nominees here. Among the major snubs are Ava Duvernay's award-winning film When The See Us and HBO's hit series Watchmen starring Regina King.

Hosted by Ricky Gervais, the 2020 Golden Globes ceremony is set to take place at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, January 5 and air at 8 pm EST on NBC.

Continue Reading
The 2019 Miss Universe Pageant - Show
Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, of South Africa, is crowned onstage by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant at Tyler Perry Studios on December 08, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe Title

Celebrated as the third South African to take home the title, Zozibini Tunzi won 2019's Miss Universe pageant on Sunday evening (Dec. 8), which took place at Tyler Perry's Atlanta-based studio. Tunzi not only represented her country on the international stage, but she also adorned a gown created by Biji - La Maison de Couture. The company states the outfit was inspired by the Xhosa cultural group through its "style pattering in sequins."

On Instagram, the 26-year-old activist shared an inspirational message for girls across the globe to keep that fuel of confidence burning inside of them despite any obstacle they may face. "Tonight a door was opened and I could not be more grateful to have been the one to have walked through it," she wrote. "May every little girl who witnessed this moment forever believe in the power of her dreams and may they see their faces reflected in mine."

Part of her platform is to eradicate her country of gender-based violence, E! News reports. Tunzi called for a series of pledges from her country's people to further support the nation's women. "It is my hope that these pledges will start, and continue a conversation around gender-based violence," she said. "We have to start the narration where right-thinking people act as role models for those who think it's okay to mistreat women."

In August, 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered by Luyanda Botha. The University of Cape Town student went to retrieve a package from a post office when the attack happened. According to BBC, Botha received life in prison.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Tonight a door was opened and I could not be more grateful to have been the one to have walked through it. May every little girl who witnessed this moment forever believe in the power of her dreams and may they see their faces reflected in mine. I proudly state my name Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe 2019!

A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) on Dec 8, 2019 at 10:25pm PST

 

View this post on Instagram

 

As Promised. South Africa the biggest pride was not only wearing your name across my heart but having a gown so perfectly designed by @biji_la_maison that represented my heritage on the biggest stage in the Universe. You gave me the strength and I felt and continue to feel the love from you...my beloved! Preliminaries ✅ Who’s ready for finals?🇿🇦👑🇿🇦 Ndiyabulela ngenkxaso yenu kwela qonga izolo. Ndiyayazi beninam 🇿🇦👑🇿🇦 #ProudlySouthAfrican #MissUniverse #MissSouthAfrica #xhosa

A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) on Dec 7, 2019 at 4:23am PST

 

View this post on Instagram

 

This woman is just exceptional!!! @zozitunzi for @missuniverse 2019 We custom designed and made this Xhosa inspired gown for Zozi for the preliminary round of Miss Universe. The whole gown and outer layer of the cape is white velvet..... the inside of the cape reveals a typically Xhosa style patterning in sequins. We added some diamanté elements to the white to create a more glamorous vibe to this otherwise fairly classic design...... We just live for and love the drama❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Biji - La Maison de Couture (@biji_la_maison) on Dec 7, 2019 at 5:02am PST

The two runner ups were Miss Mexico and Miss Puerto Rico. Watch Tunzi's achievement below.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

2h ago

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe Title

Movies & TV

1h ago

Beyonce, Billy Porter, Cynthia Erivo, And Eddie Murphy Snag Golden Globes 2020 Nominations

News

1d ago

Lil Tecca, Skai Jackson, Lil Yachty And More Pay Tribute To Juice WRLD