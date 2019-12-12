Juice WRLD’s Mother Breaks Silence In Emotional Statement On His Death

Juice WRLD’s mother is breaking her silence on the sudden death of her 21-year-old son and his battle with drug addiction. The rapper, whose birth name was Jarad Higgins, died on Dec. 8, after suffering a fatal seizure.

“We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short,” Carmella Wallace told TMZ on behalf of their family. “As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency.

"Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it,” the statement continues. “Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction. We hope the conversations he started in his music and his legacy will help others win their battles as that is what he wanted more than anything."

In closing the statement added, "We know that Jarad's legacy of love, joy and emotional honesty will live on."

The “Lucid Dreams” rhymer died upon landing in Chicago on a private plane from Los Angeles. He allegedly ingested several prescription pills as federal agents were searching the bags on the plane. His exact cause of death has yet to be determined.