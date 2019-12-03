Democratic Presidential Candidates Attend "First In The West" Event In Las Vegas
Democratic presidential candidate , U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks during the Nevada Democrats' "First in the West" event at Bellagio Resort & Casino on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Nevada Democratic presidential caucuses is scheduled for February 22, 2020.
David Becker/Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris Exits 2020 Presidential Race

December 3, 2019 - 1:47 pm by VIBE Staff

In a memo to her supporters, Harris noted that her campaign lacked "the financial resources" needed to successfully continue the bid for the presidency.

In a wave of shocking news on Tuesday (Dec. 3), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) announced her plan to exit the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, The Atlantic's staff writer Edward-Isaac Dovere reports.

In a memo to her team and supporters, Harris noted that her campaign lacked "the financial resources" needed to successfully continue a bid for the presidency. "It is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today. But I want to be clear with you: I am still very much in this fight," Harris wrote. The announcement arrives nearly a year since Harris began her presidential run in Oakland, Calif., in January, Buzzfeed News notes.

Harris is the latest politician to drop out of the presidential election race, following Gov. Steve Bullock (D-Montana) and Rep. Joe Sestak (D-Penn.). According to The Huffington Post, one of Harris' staffers said, "I don't think anyone on my team was expecting this."

In a bolded portion of her memo, which was published on Medium, Harris assured supporters that her quest to have Donald Trump face the consequences of his actions will still continue. "And I want to be clear: although I am no longer running for President, I will do everything in my power to defeat Donald Trump and fight for the future of our country and the best of who we are."

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Lloyd Fox-Pool

President Obama Delivers Eulogy At Rep. Elijah Cummings' Funeral

President Barack Obama delivered a moving eulogy during the funeral of Rep. Elijah Cummings held at Baltimore’s New Psalmist Baptist Church on Friday (Oct. 25).

According to the Baltimore Sun, Cummings was a faithful member of Psalmist where more than 4,000 mourners, including his family, friends and staff members paid tribute to the late Congressman. Vice President Job Biden, Bill and Hillary, were among the speakers at the ceremony, along with Cummings' wife, Maya Rockeymoore-Cummings, whom Obama was seating next to in the church's front row. The guest list also included U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi,  Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

During the eulogy, the onetime POTUS credited Cummings’ parents with passing on their strength, grit, kindness and faith. Cummings' upbringing, Obama said, laid the foundation for his dedication to public service.

The Baltimore native was the son of Southern sharecroppers who migrated North in search of a better life. “Elijah Cummings came from good soil. And in this sturdy frame, goodness took root,” noted Obama.

“A son of parents who rose from nothing to carve out just a little something, a public servant who toiled to guarantee the least of us have the same opportunities that he had earned. A leader who once said he would die for his people, even as he lived every minute for them, his life validates the things we tell ourselves about what’s possible in this country. Not guaranteed, but possible,” he continued. “The possibility that our destinies are not preordained. But rather, through our works, and our dedication, and our willingness to open our hearts to God’s message of love for all people, we can live a purposeful life. That we can reap a bountiful harvest. That we are neither sentenced to wither among the rocks nor assured a bounty, but we have a capacity, the chance, as individuals and as a nation, to root ourselves in good soil.

“Elijah understood that. That’s why he fought for justice. That’s why he embraced his beloved community of Baltimore. That’s why he went on to fight for the rights and opportunities of forgotten people all across America, not just in his district.”

Obama revealed that he got “choked up” while Cummings’ daughters, Adia and Jennifer, shared glowing words about their late father, which made him reflect on his own daughters. “I am sure those of you who have sons feel the same way, but there is something about daughters and their fathers,” explained the father of two. “And I was thinking, I would want my daughters to know how much I love them, but I would also want them to know that being a strong man includes being kind. That there is nothing weak about kindness and compassion. There is nothing weak about looking out for others. There is nothing weak about being honorable. You are not a sucker to have integrity and to treat others with respect. I was sitting here and I was just noticing the honorable Elijah E. Cummings and, you know, this is a title that we confer on all kinds of people who get elected to public office. We’re supposed to introduce them as honorable.”

Cummings, a five-term Congressman representing Maryland’s 7th district, was also chairman of the House Oversight Committee, former chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, and the first black lawmaker to lie in state on Capitol Hill. The 68-year-old legislator died on Oct. 17, from complications brought on by “longstanding” health challenges. As noted by his widow, Cummings quietly battled a life-threatening illness for the last 25 years.

Watch Obama's full eulogy of Cummings in the video below.

Alex Jones Stopped By T.I.'s 'ExpediTIously' Podcast To Discuss Donald Trump And Racism

On the latest episode of T.I's ExpediTIously podcast, the Atlanta native spoke with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. During the 18-minute discussion, T.I. unearths claims behind Jones' push to get Trump elected, the government's secret war against its citizens, and the plot of aliens to destroy humanity.

Shortly into the conversation, the host of the Alex Jones Show claimed that president Trump is a president that unites people.

"Well that's a lie. Now I am going to go ahead and state a firm position," Tip said. "People coming from shit hole counties. Saying that Baltimore is rat-infested. Denying Puerto Rico of proper American assistance during tragedy ... and also, turning people around at the border who are fleeing from the Bahamas. These things, to me, are un-American," T.I. said.

Jones attempted to defend himself by claiming that T.I. was taking Trump's words out of context.

To further build his argument, the rap legend went on to explain some of the racist comments that Trump has made.

"Well, the first one is when he attacked people and said they came from shit hole counties, and those people who came from--from his perspective--shit hole counties were people of color," Tip said. "He never said people from Germany, people from Sweden, people from New Zealand, people from Paris. He never those people came from shit hole counties."

"Let me go over it now because I like doing this," Jones said. "When you flying to Mexico--let's say Cancun--they give you that little note and it says on there that this is the day that you are coming in, and this is the day you are leaving. And if you don't leave on the time they say, they arrest you. And Mexico gives you a year of hard labor if you're caught there illegally. So again, the US has the most open door policy in the world. There are more than 6 billion people, almost in third world countries. They want to come here."

"And if everyone comes here, " Jones continued. "And if everyone comes here with the "system"--back when we still had Ellis Island everybody wasn't getting free stuff. So the Democrat globalist plan is to bankrupt the country. When I say Trump tries to unify, I mean as Americans. He sits there and unifies things."

Throughout the rest of the episode, T.I. and Jones went on the discuss refugees, minister Louis Farrakhan, Elijah Cummings, and other issues pertaining to Trump.

Jones later apologized for saying that Trump unifies.

Watch the conversation in its entirety above.

candace-owens-sits-before-congress
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Candace Owens Says White Nationalism Doesn't Affect Black Americans And Minorities

Candace Owens has raised eyebrows again, this time for alleging that white supremacy isn't an issue affecting black Americans.

The 30-year-old conservative commentator spoke to members of the House Oversight Joint Subcommittee hearing this weekend and said that of the 100 issues affecting the black community in the country, white nationalism isn't one of them.

"Based on the hierarchy of what’s impacting minority Americans, if I had to make a list of 100 things, white nationalism would not make the list," Owens said Friday.“White supremacy and white nationalism is not a problem that is harming Black America."

Owens butted heads with assistant University of Chicago professor Dr. Kathleen Belew who was brought on by the Democrats to speak to the growing crimes committed by white nationalists against black citizens.

“To me, this feels a lot like your reaction to being named in one of these manifestos," Belew told Owens. "Now, you’re of course not responsible for the words of someone writing that document, but I do think laughing at it is a real problem.”

Owens vehemently refuted Below's allegation.

"The audacity of you to bring up the Christchurch shooting manifesto and make it seem as if I laughed at people that were slaughtered by a homicidal maniac is in my opinion absolutely despicable," she said speaking in regards to her name being mentioned in a shooter's anti-Muslim manifesto and the criticism that followed when she tweeted "LOL."

 

