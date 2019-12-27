Kevin Hart, Eniko Parrish Reflect On Cheating Scandal In ‘Don’t F**k This Up’

The Netflix docuseries premiered on Dec. 27.

In the six-part Netflix documentary series, Don’t F**k This Up, Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko Parrish reflect on the cheating scandal that rocked their marriage. The episode, titled “What Happened in Vegas,” opens with Parrish revealing that she found out about her husband's infidelity via an anonymous direct message.

“I don't know who it was, they sent me an edited video of Kevin and another woman,” she recalled. “I was pregnant at the time...about 7-8 months pregnant. I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it. I called him crying, I'm like pissed. Right then and there I kept saying, 'How the f**k did you let that happen?'”

Although Parrish felt “publicly humiliated,” she drew strength from her then unborn son, Kenzo, and decided to stay in the marriage for the baby's sake.

“I think that's the only thing that really got me through,” she explained of maintaining a leveled head while pregnant. “I wasn't ready at the time to just give up on my family. I wanted Kenzo to be able to know his dad and grow up, so it was a lot. It was a lot for me, but we've been through it, we've gone through it, we passed it and he's a better man now because of it. I'm happy that it kind of happened,” Parrish said though tears.

Hart added, “The affects that my reckless behavior had, it was crushing. That tore me up.”

The docuseries features a bevy of behind-the-scenes moments between Hart and Parrish and the 40-year-old comedian's three children, as well as interactions with his HartBeat Productions team (including a heated argument between Hart and his personal trainer), backstory on his childhood, and his mother’s death from ovarian cancer.

The last of the six episodes addresses Hart’s anti-gay tweets and jokes from a 2009 stand-up comedy special that resurfaced after he was announced to host the Oscars in 2018. Hart stepped down from the hosting opportunity amid backlash. Don’t F**k This Up shares an alternate look at how Hart’s management team and staff reacted to his comments, and the subsequent backlash.

On Friday (Nov. 27), Hart took to Instagram to thank HartBeat, Netflix, Magical Elves, and everyone else behind the documentary, which he executive produced. “I just want to take the time to say thank you to all of the people that helped make this documentary special,” wrote Hart. “This is a ‘HartBeat Production’….this is my first time producing a show like this.”

“Words can’t explain how much I appreciate you guys!!!! I hope this inspires people to be themselves,” he continued. “At the end of the day we are all human...we aren’t robots...we all go thru s**t...it’s not about how many times you fall...it’s about how many times you get up!!!!!!”

Read the full post below.