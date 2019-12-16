Kevin Hart attends the Australian premiere of 'The Secret Life of Pets 2' during the Sydney Film Festival on June 06, 2019 in Sydney, Australia.

Kevin Hart’s Netflix Documentary ‘Don’t F**k This Up’ To Premiere In December

The six-part documentary series highlights the seen and unseen moments of the comedian’s life.

Kevin Hart plans to put the ups and downs of his life and career on full display for his upcoming Netflix feature. The streaming giant released a 2-minute trailer for Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up, a six-part documentary series that highlights the seen and unseen moments of the comedian’s life.

Throughout the trailer, Hart addresses his past homophobic comments that resurfaced when he was named host of the 2019 Oscars, cheating on wife Eniko Parrish, disagreements within his team, and striving to keep his empire on the up and up.

“When you come from where I’ve come from, you’re written off to a certain degree,” he said. “You’re not supposed to make it.” Recent footage of Hart’s travels to home videos featuring a younger version of himself and his mother are also packaged into the trailer. The program is set to premiere on Dec. 27.

Watch the sneak peek below.