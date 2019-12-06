Kidnapped UPS Driver's Family Blames Florida Police For His Death

Frank Ordoñez's family wants police to be held accountable for his death.

As an investigation kicks off involving several police officers and armed robbers, the family of Frank Ordoñez is demanding more than just answers about the father of two's tragic death.

On Thursday (Dec. 5), Ordoñez was killed when officers and two armed men exchanged gunfire in Broward County, Florida after the suspects robbed a jewelry store. Police were notified of what transpired at Regent Jewelers through a silent holdup alarm at 4:17 pm, Police Chief Edward J. Hudak Jr. told CNN.

The men identified by the Miami FBI as Lamar Alexander, 41, and Ronnie Jerome Hill, 41, left the store and hijacked Ordoñez's truck and fled at least 25 miles on the interstate. Police followed the truck as the chase was aired live on television. After coming to an intersection around 5:35 pm, the UPS truck stopped. The 27-year-old tried to escape but was killed in the gunfire the officers had with Hill and Alexander.

Bystander footage revealed 11 officers were involved in the shooting with some of them using bystander vehicles to shield themselves for a better defense. An unidentified bystander was also killed in the shooting. It's currently unknown if Ordoñez and the other victim were hit with bullets from police or the armed suspects.

Ordoñez's family has shared their grief and confusion over what happened and questioned how the police reacted to the incident."For this to happen, I think, is just unnecessary," Joe Merino, his stepfather told NBC's Today show. "Other tactics should have been applied, and they weren't, so when I say the word devastated, it's an understatement."

Ordoñez's brother Roy said he "was just going to work to provide for his two little girls," by taking over someone else's shift. It was also his first time as a driver in his five-year employment with the company. Roy launched a GoFundMe to cover funeral costs as well as an education fund his brother originally had with UPS. "Please don't let my brother's death be for nothing," he said. "Police need to be held accountable." So far, the GoFundMe has raised over $50,000–well ahead of the family's request of $20,000.

His sister Genny Merino blamed the police for their brother's death."Today I lost my brother, because of the negligence and stupidity of the police," Merino posted on Twitter with a video memorial. "Instead of negotiating with a hostage situation they just shot everyone. (Including my brother) please retweet this so everyone can be aware of how stupid these cops are."

The FBI, as well as The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, are both investigating the incident.

Ordoñez's family aren't the only ones questioning the actions of the police. Supporters of the GoFundMe called out the police as well. "Que descanses en paz Hermano.... Condolencias para ti y tus seres queridos. Que mal ejemplo estas chotas de la ley de Estados Unidos valen pa puro SORPETES!!," one supporter said which translates roughly to: "May your brother rest in peace. Condolences to you and your loved ones. The law enforcement in the United States sets a bad example, purely surprised!"

Ordoñez's employer UPS was also met with criticism for praising the efforts of the law enforcement for the incident. "We are deeply saddened to learn a UPS service provider was a victim of this senseless act of violence," they said in a statement on Twitter. "We extend our condolences to the family and friends of our employees and the other innocent victims involved in this incident. We appreciate law enforcement’s service and will cooperate with the authorities as they continue the investigation."

