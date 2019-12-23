Kodak Blacks Spends $8,000 On Christmas Gifts For Kids

Kodak Black Goes Into His Bank Account To Help Kids For Christmas

Kodak Black isn't allowing prison to drain his good spirits.

Yesterday (Dec. 22), TMZ reported that Kodak was allowed to help at least 70 children from the Paradise Day Care Center in his hometown of Broward County, Fla.

The children at Paradise Care Center, who range from ages two to seven years old, will receive dolls, bicycles, among other gifts. TMZ also reported that the 22-year-old rapper will donate gifts to the family of a blind child Kodak met during a previous visit to the LightHouse for the Blind.

Kodak will also donate $1,000 to Rabbi Kaplan of the Downtown Jewish Center Chabad in Fort Lauderdale. The monetary gift will go toward building a new synagogue. In total, the "ZEZE" rapper spent up to $8,000 from prison to help families in need.

Kodak's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, added that the "Calling My Spirit" rapper has plans to give more to charities, religious institutions as well as individual families.

On Nov. 13, a Miami federal judge sentenced Kodak to 46 months in prison on weapons charges. In August, he pled guilty to lying on a background form when he purchased handguns back in January. Kodak lied again in March when he attempted to buy more guns.

Kodak also has other pending criminal cases. One involves the 2016 alleged sexual assault of an adult aged high-school female in Florence, SC. Another involves drugs and guns and that were found in Kodak’s car as he and his entourage crossed into Canada for a show last April.