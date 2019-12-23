kodak-goes-into-his-bankd-account-to-buy-gifts-for-kids-1577116728
Mike Coppola

Kodak Black Goes Into His Bank Account To Help Kids For Christmas

December 23, 2019 - 11:21 am by Darryl Robertson

Kodak Blacks Spends $8,000 On Christmas Gifts For Kids

Kodak Black isn't allowing prison to drain his good spirits.

Yesterday (Dec. 22), TMZ reported that Kodak was allowed to help at least 70 children from the Paradise Day Care Center in his hometown of Broward County, Fla.

The children at Paradise Care Center, who range from ages two to seven years old, will receive dolls, bicycles, among other gifts. TMZ also reported that the 22-year-old rapper will donate gifts to the family of a blind child Kodak met during a previous visit to the LightHouse for the Blind.

Kodak will also donate $1,000 to Rabbi Kaplan of the Downtown Jewish Center Chabad in Fort Lauderdale. The monetary gift will go toward building a new synagogue. In total, the "ZEZE" rapper spent up to $8,000 from prison to help families in need.

Kodak's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, added that the "Calling My Spirit" rapper has plans to give more to charities, religious institutions as well as individual families.

On Nov. 13, a Miami federal judge sentenced Kodak to 46 months in prison on weapons charges. In August, he pled guilty to lying on a background form when he purchased handguns back in January. Kodak lied again in March when he attempted to buy more guns.

Kodak also has other pending criminal cases. One involves the 2016 alleged sexual assault of an adult aged high-school female in Florence, SC. Another involves drugs and guns and that were found in Kodak’s car as he and his entourage crossed into Canada for a show last April.

da-baby-detained-by-police--1577202676
Jeff Hahne

DaBaby Detained By Police For Marijuana Possession

DaBaby's Christmas spirits started off good, but ended with some stress.

Just hours after holding a toy giveaway, the Grammy-nominated rapper was detained by North Carolina police for misdemeanor marijuana possession, reports ABC news.

Initially, the police had reportedly taken him in for possession of marijuana. Upon his release from custody, DaBaby claimed that police were targeting him, and unlawfully searched his car while he was on stage at Bogangles Arena.

Kirk told reporters he believes officers unlawfully searched his car while he was on stage at Bojangles Arena. Video obtained by WCNC-TV reportedly shows the rapper being detained in the parking lot. He says officers target him every time he comes to Charlotte.

DaBaby's team told WCNC that the police were given a bogus tip about guns and drugs in his car.

Here’s the latest on Grammy nominated rapper and Charlotte native @DaBabyDaBaby being detained by CMPD after his show last night at the Bojangles Coliseum. There are still a lot of questions surrounding this story and I will continue to follow-up. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/Po0IIf7X4t

— Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) December 24, 2019

Before the concert at Bogangles, the "Suge" rapper gave away 200 toys to underprivileged children in Charlotte, ABC news reports.

 

meek-mill-slave-deals-1576867084
Kevin Mazur

Meek Mill Barks At Executives For Handing Out "Slave Deals"

Thursday night (Dec. 19), Philly's Meek Mill took to his Twitter account to call out major companies for giving out, what he calls, "slave deals." In the tweet, Meek said he wants to get lawyers to break down deals before being signed by vulnerable kids.

What about major companies taking kids from the ghetto and got them signing they lives away for a lil bit of money?We taking control of that 2020 and exposing the people offering these slave deals! Ima get some lawyers to break down some of these deals y’all offering these kids

— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 20, 2019

In another tweet, Meek expressed his concern with people's motives.

I don’t trust people and they motives really nomore ... everybody planning to make something off you with out you knowing!

— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 20, 2019

It’s like industry lit .... then it’s lit lit .. it’s 2 different things

— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 20, 2019

Earlier this week, Tory Lanez threatened to expose his home label, Interscope Records.

“Interscope Records... If yall ni**as dont stop playing w/me... Ima expose whats really going on in that f**king building!!!!!” he wrote. “Y’all play w me if u want to... Let’s play... y’all got the right f**king one.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@interscope y’all play w me if u want to .... Let’s play ... y’all got the right fucking one .

A post shared by torylanez (@torylanez) on Dec 14, 2019 at 4:14pm PST

In other Meek Mill news, the Grammy nominated rapper spoke with the Los Angeles Times about his Grammy nomination for 2019's Championship album, and the inspiration behind the project. 

“I’ve seen a certain side of America, where they outcast you when you get in trouble with the law, even if you didn’t do it,” Mill said to the Los Angeles Times. “We don’t get recognized. So any sign of recognition in front of the world is always a good boost."

 

j-cole-middle-child-quadruple-platinum--1576781764
Lorne Thomson

J.Cole's "Middle Child" Goes Quadruple Platinum

A week after announcing the second annual Dreamville festival, the label took to its Instagram account to announce that J.Cole's "Middle Child" is quadruple platinum.

In addition to "Middle Child" getting a plaque, the lyrical record, "Down Bad" featuring J.Cole, J.I.D, Olu, Young Nudy and Bas is certified gold; "Under the Sun" with Kendrick Lamar, Lute, DaBaby, and J.Cole is certified gold, as well as "Costa Rica," which has verses Reese LaFLARE, Bas, Guapdad4000, Jace, Mez, J.I.D, Smokepurpp, Ski Mask The Slump God, and Buddy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Certified 💿💿💿💿📀📀📀 #ROTD3 #Dreamville

A post shared by Dreamville (@dreamville) on Dec 18, 2019 at 2:22pm PST

Adding to Dreamville's boasting rights, the 'Ville's Revenge of the Dreamers III is is nominated for 2020 Grammy in the Best Rap Album category. The third installment of the Dreamers debuted at No. 1 on the 'Billboard 200' chart, and received gold status a week after its release. In addition to Best Rap Album, Dreamers III also gets a Grammy nod for Best Rap Performance for “Down Bad,” featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG, and Young Nudy.

Meek Mill (Championship), 21 Savage (i am > i was), YBN Cordae (The Lost Boy) , and Tyler, the Creator (IGOR) also received nods for Best Rap album.

