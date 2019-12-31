Lauren London Reflects On Her Life-Changing 2019

“Half of me is in heaven.”

As 2019 comes to an end, Lauren London took a moment to reflect on the year that changed her life. The actress opened up about the death of her boyfriend and son’s father, Nipsey Hussle, on her Instagram Story on Tuesday (Dec. 31).

“2019 changed the rest of my life. My existence shifted. Half of me is in Heaven and the other half is here to pick up and continue. Things will never be the same but everyday I still wake up and pray Lord, use me.”

London ended the post with “Long Live Ermias,” a nod to Hussle’s birth name. London, 35, and Hussle, 33, dated for five years and welcomed a son together in 2017. The Grammy-nominated rapper was gunned down outside of his Marathon Clothing store in March.

After kicking off 2019 with a GQ photo spread alongside Hustle, London recently reflected on his legacy and their relationship in an end-of-the year feature for GQ. “We were both foodies,” she recalled. “We would go to Little Ethiopia a lot and eat at Merkato. He introduced me to Eritrean and Ethiopian cuisine. He loved Mexican food and anything really spicy—he would add extra jalapeños. I was always making him tacos. Always.”

London added that Hustle, a father of two, was a great parent. “He was a very gentle father.Extremely gentle. Very present.”