Celebrated as the third South African to take home the title, Zozibini Tunzi won 2019's Miss Universe pageant on Sunday evening (Dec. 8), which took place at Tyler Perry's Atlanta-based studio. Tunzi not only represented her country on the international stage, but she also adorned a gown created by Biji - La Maison de Couture. The company states the outfit was inspired by the Xhosa cultural group through its "style pattering in sequins."

On Instagram, the 26-year-old activist shared an inspirational message for girls across the globe to keep that fuel of confidence burning inside of them despite any obstacle they may face. "Tonight a door was opened and I could not be more grateful to have been the one to have walked through it," she wrote. "May every little girl who witnessed this moment forever believe in the power of her dreams and may they see their faces reflected in mine."

Part of her platform is to eradicate her country of gender-based violence, E! News reports. Tunzi called for a series of pledges from her country's people to further support the nation's women. "It is my hope that these pledges will start, and continue a conversation around gender-based violence," she said. "We have to start the narration where right-thinking people act as role models for those who think it's okay to mistreat women."

In August, 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered by Luyanda Botha. The University of Cape Town student went to retrieve a package from a post office when the attack happened. According to BBC, Botha received life in prison.

Tonight a door was opened and I could not be more grateful to have been the one to have walked through it. May every little girl who witnessed this moment forever believe in the power of her dreams and may they see their faces reflected in mine. I proudly state my name Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe 2019!

As Promised. South Africa the biggest pride was not only wearing your name across my heart but having a gown so perfectly designed by @biji_la_maison that represented my heritage on the biggest stage in the Universe. You gave me the strength and I felt and continue to feel the love from you...my beloved! Preliminaries ✅ Who’s ready for finals?🇿🇦👑🇿🇦 Ndiyabulela ngenkxaso yenu kwela qonga izolo. Ndiyayazi beninam 🇿🇦👑🇿🇦 #ProudlySouthAfrican #MissUniverse #MissSouthAfrica #xhosa

This woman is just exceptional!!! @zozitunzi for @missuniverse 2019 We custom designed and made this Xhosa inspired gown for Zozi for the preliminary round of Miss Universe. The whole gown and outer layer of the cape is white velvet..... the inside of the cape reveals a typically Xhosa style patterning in sequins. We added some diamanté elements to the white to create a more glamorous vibe to this otherwise fairly classic design...... We just live for and love the drama❤️❤️❤️❤️

The two runner ups were Miss Mexico and Miss Puerto Rico. Watch Tunzi's achievement below.