lira-galore-pee-thomas-GettyImages-1042110664-1576208168
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Billboard

Lira Galore Accuses Quality Control's Pierre “Pee” Thomas Of Abuse In $15 Million Lawsuit: Report

December 12, 2019 - 10:55 pm by VIBE Staff

Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas is accused of being physically abusive in a $15 million lawsuit filed by his ex-fiancée, Lira Galore, who is also the mother of one of his children.

According to TMZ, Galore claims the music executive beat her numerous times throughout her pregnancy, including punching her in the face and head, choking her, and dislocating her finger. Galore also alleges that Pee bought her an SUV to make up for the abuse, and paid her $50,000 not to contact police. He allegedly broke the SUV's window in one violent altercation, and put the vehicle's title back in his name.

Galore, who was previously engaged to Rick Ross, reportedly began dating Pee in 2018. The pair apparently split last December amid reports that the 35-year-old Quality Control honcho got another woman pregnant at the same time as Galore. In multiple posts on her Instagram Story, Galore admitted to being cheated on, although there was no explicit mention of abuse, the 26-year-old model wrote that she was tired of being “bullied & disrespected when I’ve been nothing but nice to you & respected those around you.”

The lawsuit reportedly stems from a potential custody battle, after Pee filed for joint custody of their daughter earlier this year. Galore is asking for sole physical custody on grounds that he has allegedly been physically violent, emotionally abusive, and exhibited “irrational and erratic behavior.”

Although Pee has yet to address Galore’s allegations, he posted a photo of their daughter on Instagram on Thursday (Dec. 12) with the caption, “See you soon.”

Joyner Lucas Blames Juice WRLD's Death On Rappers Who Glorify Drug Use

50-cent-oprah-getty-1576216906
Getty

50 Cent Blasts Oprah Winfrey Over Russell Simmons Documentary

50 Cent says Oprah Winfrey only targets black male celebrities who have been accused of sexual misconduct and assault, but turns a blind eye to white celebs accused of the same thing.

The Queens native posted a photo of Winfrey and Russell Simmons on Instagram on Thursday (Dec. 12), along with a caption questioning her silence on allegations brought against Harvey Weinstein and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“[I] don’t understand why Oprah is going after black men,” Fif wrote. “No Harvey Weinstein, No [Jeffrey] Epstein, just [Michael] Jackson and Russell Simmons this s**t is sad.”

The G-Unit frontman added that Winfrey’s bestie, journalist Gale King, “hit R. Kelly with a death blow documentary,” although he appears to have confused King’s interview with Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly documentary.

“Every time I hear [Michael] Jackson I don’t know whether to dance or think about the little boys butts,” he continued. “These documentary’s are publicly convicting their targets, it makes them guilty till proven innocent.”

50 also shared a meme collage of Bill Cosby, Epstein, Kevin Spacey, Weinstein, Kelly and Donald Trump showcasing who among the bunch went to jail, which he captioned: “You think Oprah don’t notice how this s**t is playing out?”

Ironically enough, the 44-year-old rapper and TV producer settled a beef with Winfrey in 2012. The billionaire former talk show queen, who is executive producing an upcoming documentary on rape allegations against Simmons, has been criticized over her former friendship with Weinstein, and for hosting After Neverland, a TV special featuring the King of Pop’s accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, and Leaving Neverland director, Dan Reed.

Continue Reading
viola-jharrel-tiffany-getty-1576213277
Getty

Viola Davis, Jharrel Jerome, Tiffany Haddish Among All-Star Cast For ‘Good Times’ Live

Following the success of live reboots of The Jefferson's and All in the Family, earlier this year, ABC is bringing back another classic sitcom for a special holiday addition of Live in Front of a Studio Audience.

Good Times is the latest Norman Lear sitcom to be rebooted with an all-star cast that includes Viola Davis, Jharrel Jerome, Tiffany Haddish, Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Andre Braugher, Saturday Night Live alum Jay Pharaoh.  Additional cast members include Jerome’s When They See Us co-star, Asante Blackk, and Jamie Foxx’s eldest daughter, Corinne.

Davis and Braugher will portray James and Florida Evans, while Haddish will play neighbor, Willona Woods. Pharaoh is set to take on the role of the couple’s eldest son, JJ. Blakk will play JJ's younger brother, Michael Evans, and Corrinne will portray their sister, Thelma.

Patti Labelle and Anthony Anderson are billed to sing the Good Times theme song. Jerome’s role in the production has not yet been revealed.

Oscar winner Marisa Tomei and Oscar nominee Woody Harrelson will reprise their roles as Edith and Archie bunker for the latest live rendition of All in the Family. The weekly sitcom, created by Lear, premiered in 1971 and birthed the spinoffs, Maude and Good Times.

It’s unclear which episodes of the '70s sitcoms will be brought back to life for ABC's holiday special.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience airs on Dec. 18 at 8 P.M. EST.

Continue Reading
juice-WRLD-GettyImages-1020272668-1576201411
Getty

Juice WRLD’s Mother Breaks Silence In Emotional Statement On His Death

Juice WRLD’s mother is breaking her silence on the sudden death of her 21-year-old son and his battle with drug addiction. The rapper, whose birth name was Jarad Higgins, died on Dec. 8, after suffering a fatal seizure.

“We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short,” Carmella Wallace told TMZ on behalf of their family. “As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency.

"Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it,” the statement continues. “Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction. We hope the conversations he started in his music and his legacy will help others win their battles as that is what he wanted more than anything."

In closing the statement added, "We know that Jarad's legacy of love, joy and emotional honesty will live on."

The “Lucid Dreams” rhymer died upon landing in Chicago on a private plane from Los Angeles. He allegedly ingested several prescription pills as federal agents were searching the bags on the plane. His exact cause of death has yet to be determined.

Continue Reading

