Lira Galore Accuses Quality Control's Pierre “Pee” Thomas Of Abuse In $15 Million Lawsuit: Report

Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas is accused of being physically abusive in a $15 million lawsuit filed by his ex-fiancée, Lira Galore, who is also the mother of one of his children.

According to TMZ, Galore claims the music executive beat her numerous times throughout her pregnancy, including punching her in the face and head, choking her, and dislocating her finger. Galore also alleges that Pee bought her an SUV to make up for the abuse, and paid her $50,000 not to contact police. He allegedly broke the SUV's window in one violent altercation, and put the vehicle's title back in his name.

Galore, who was previously engaged to Rick Ross, reportedly began dating Pee in 2018. The pair apparently split last December amid reports that the 35-year-old Quality Control honcho got another woman pregnant at the same time as Galore. In multiple posts on her Instagram Story, Galore admitted to being cheated on, although there was no explicit mention of abuse, the 26-year-old model wrote that she was tired of being “bullied & disrespected when I’ve been nothing but nice to you & respected those around you.”

The lawsuit reportedly stems from a potential custody battle, after Pee filed for joint custody of their daughter earlier this year. Galore is asking for sole physical custody on grounds that he has allegedly been physically violent, emotionally abusive, and exhibited “irrational and erratic behavior.”

Although Pee has yet to address Galore’s allegations, he posted a photo of their daughter on Instagram on Thursday (Dec. 12) with the caption, “See you soon.”