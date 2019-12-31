Lizzo In Concert - New York, NY
Lizzo performs at Radio City Music Hall on September 24, 2019 in New York City.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Read Lizzo's Inspiring Message For The New Year

December 31, 2019 - 11:44 pm by VIBE Staff

“Anything can happen in a decade.”

In celebration of the new year, Lizzo took a trip down memory lane as a reminder to never give up on your dreams. Today, Lizzo is a chart-topping Grammy-nominated music star but decade ago, the Houston-raised recording artist was homeless and grieving the death of her father.

“2009 was the year my daddy died. 2009 was the year I lived in my car & cried myself to sleep on Thanksgiving,” the “Good As Hell” singer tweeted on Tuesday (Dec. 31) with photos of herself taken 10 years apart. “2019 is the year my album & song went #1. 2019 is the year I told my mama I can buy her a house.

“Anything can happen in a decade, she continued. “Tomorrow is the beginning of [your] Anything.”

2019 has indeed become a breakout year for Lizzo, whose “Truth Hurts” single topped the Billboard Hot 100 four seven consecutive weeks, and made it to President Obama’s list of favorite songs of the year.

“Truth Hurts” was released in 2017, during one of the “darkest days” of Lizzo's career, she revealed in an interview with People magazine in July.

“I remember thinking, ‘If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares.' I was like, ‘F**k it, I’m done.’ And a lot of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my family, they were like, ‘Just keep going because this is the darkest before the dawn.'”

Rising Artist, Granddaughter Of Roger Troutman, Lexii Alijai Dead At 21-Years-Old

lexii-Alijai-dies--1577930163 lexii-Alijai-dies--1577930163
Presley Ann

Rising Artist, Granddaughter Of Roger Troutman, Lexii Alijai Dead At 21-Years-Old

Rising rapper/singer Lexii Alijai died Jan. 1, 2020.

The rapper's cousin, Raeisah Khan, confirmed the sad news on Facebook: "Your a real Legend. If you know her or heard her music you’d feel chills, wrote Khan. "Rest in paradise you’ll never be forgotten. I’m so lost for words. My beautiful cousin with so much talent & Unique soul. It’s too soon."

It is unclear how the 21-year-old died, but singer Kehlani, who featured the budding artist on her track, "Jealous," also shared the tragic news from her Twitter account.

weakest saddest way to start a new year

i’m off this happy new year please please please please be safe out here

love on your people

please

— Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 1, 2020

 

Dreamville Records MC, Bas also mourned the loss of Alijai.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

you deserved to see the day when the world celebrated your talent, character, and integrity. I’m positive it was right around the corner. gone far too soon. RIP Lexii. thank you for being you and sharing your light.

A post shared by Bas (@bas) on Jan 1, 2020 at 5:49pm PST

The rapper/singer, who is also the granddaughter of singer and songwriter Roger Troutman, garnered a large following on Soundcloud and YouTube before releasing 2015's Joseph's Coat, followed by her 2017 effort, Growing Pains.  

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy Birthday to my fly ass Dad!! Rest in power big homie 🙏🏽 Keep watching over me.

A post shared by Lil Lexii (@lexiialijaii) on Jan 31, 2019 at 4:01pm PST

Rest In Peace Lexii Alijai. You were a star. Love and light to your loved ones and family. 💔 pic.twitter.com/kSEv0jNGkZ

— High Demand Vibe (@ChaseVibe) January 1, 2020

I remember when I first heard Lexii Alijai on Kehlani’s song Jealous like 5 years ago. I’m so sad to hear she was taken away from us so soon 🥺💔 RIP baby girl 🙏🏾

— 💲®️ (@_sydneysaid) January 1, 2020

I’m absolutely heartbroken and still in shock over the passing of Lexii Alijai Truly one of the most talented, most compassionate destined for greatness young artists I’ve ever had the pleasure of listening too. May you rest among the stars. 😔💔 pic.twitter.com/anaWOS8ZBo

— Spaceodditykelly (@spaceodditykel) January 1, 2020

RIP Lexii Alijai 😞💔 only 21...man.

Super talented and was just getting started. A few photos from the Milky Way tour when she opened up for Bas. pic.twitter.com/mmf27G01Kx

— Chase Fade (@ChaseFade) January 2, 2020

Stream Growing Pains below.

nipsey-hussle-lauren-london-GettyImages-699553470-1554252045
Getty Images

Lauren London Reflects On Her Life-Changing 2019

As 2019 comes to an end, Lauren London took a moment to reflect on the year that changed her life. The actress opened up about the death of her boyfriend and son’s father, Nipsey Hussle, on her Instagram Story on Tuesday (Dec. 31).

“2019 changed the rest of my life. My existence shifted. Half of me is in Heaven and the other half is here to pick up and continue. Things will never be the same but everyday I still wake up and pray Lord, use me.”

London ended the post with “Long Live Ermias,” a nod to Hussle’s birth name. London, 35, and Hussle, 33, dated for five years and welcomed a son together in 2017. The Grammy-nominated rapper was gunned down outside of his Marathon Clothing store in March.

#LaurenLondon speaks about her feelings and the difficulties of #2019 🙌🙏 @LaurenLondon @NipseyHussle pic.twitter.com/LwxzM8VvYG

— WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) January 1, 2020

After kicking off 2019 with a GQ photo spread alongside Hustle, London  recently reflected on his legacy and their relationship in an  end-of-the year feature for GQ. “We were both foodies,” she recalled. “We would go to Little Ethiopia a lot and eat at Merkato. He introduced me to Eritrean and Ethiopian cuisine. He loved Mexican food and anything really spicy—he would add extra jalapeños. I was always making him tacos. Always.”

London added that Hustle, a father of two, was a great parent. “He was a very gentle father.Extremely gentle. Very present.”

 

Mariah Carey 2019 Billboard Music Awards - Show
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Mariah Carey Makes Music History Thanks To “All I Want For Christmas”

“All I Want for Christmas” has helped Mariah Carey reach a new milestone to close out 2019. The song topped the charts this month making Carey the first artist in music history to land No. 1 singles across four decades, Billboard reports.

Released in 1994, “All I Want for Christmas,” was originally ineligible for the Hot 100 chart until 1998. The song has made reoccurring appearances on the chart over the years, peaking at No. 9 in 2017, which earned Carey her 28th single to break the top 10.

This year, fans banded together to help push “All I Want for Christmas” to the top of the singles chart for the week of Dec. 21. With another No. 1 showing for week of Jan. 4, 2020, “All I Want for Christmas” is the last No. 1 of the 2010’s, and the first No. 1 of the 2020's.

Additionally, Carey’s Christmas single topped Billboard’s Streaming Songs charts for the fourth week in a row, and has wracked up more than 72 million streams. Carey released a new music video for the single earlier in the month.

In other news, the “Caution” singer’s Twitter account was hacked on New Year’s Eve but the elusive chanteuse remains unfazed.  In response to being hacked Carey casually tweeted, “I take a freaking nap and this happens?”

 

