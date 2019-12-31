Lizzo performs at Radio City Music Hall on September 24, 2019 in New York City.

Read Lizzo's Inspiring Message For The New Year

“Anything can happen in a decade.”

In celebration of the new year, Lizzo took a trip down memory lane as a reminder to never give up on your dreams. Today, Lizzo is a chart-topping Grammy-nominated music star but decade ago, the Houston-raised recording artist was homeless and grieving the death of her father.

“2009 was the year my daddy died. 2009 was the year I lived in my car & cried myself to sleep on Thanksgiving,” the “Good As Hell” singer tweeted on Tuesday (Dec. 31) with photos of herself taken 10 years apart. “2019 is the year my album & song went #1. 2019 is the year I told my mama I can buy her a house.

“Anything can happen in a decade, she continued. “Tomorrow is the beginning of [your] Anything.”

2009 was the year my daddy died 2009 was the year I lived in my car & cried myself to sleep on thanksgiving 2019 is the year my album & song went #1. 2019 is the year I told my mama I can buy her a house Anything can happen in a decade Tomorrow is the beginning of ur Anything pic.twitter.com/QEvtGLPT94 — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 31, 2019

2019 has indeed become a breakout year for Lizzo, whose “Truth Hurts” single topped the Billboard Hot 100 four seven consecutive weeks, and made it to President Obama’s list of favorite songs of the year.

“Truth Hurts” was released in 2017, during one of the “darkest days” of Lizzo's career, she revealed in an interview with People magazine in July.

“I remember thinking, ‘If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares.' I was like, ‘F**k it, I’m done.’ And a lot of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my family, they were like, ‘Just keep going because this is the darkest before the dawn.'”