Mariah Carey Makes Music History Thanks To “All I Want For Christmas”

Mimi is the first recording artist to earn No. 1 hits over four decades.

“All I Want for Christmas” has helped Mariah Carey reach a new milestone to close out 2019. The song topped the charts this month making Carey the first artist in music history to land No. 1 singles across four decades, Billboard reports.

Released in 1994, “All I Want for Christmas,” was originally ineligible for the Hot 100 chart until 1998. The song has made reoccurring appearances on the chart over the years, peaking at No. 9 in 2017, which earned Carey her 28th single to break the top 10.

This year, fans banded together to help push “All I Want for Christmas” to the top of the singles chart for the week of Dec. 21. With another No. 1 showing for week of Jan. 4, 2020, “All I Want for Christmas” is the last No. 1 of the 2010’s, and the first No. 1 of the 2020's.

Additionally, Carey’s Christmas single topped Billboard’s Streaming Songs charts for the fourth week in a row, and has wracked up more than 72 million streams. Carey released a new music video for the single earlier in the month.

In other news, the “Caution” singer’s Twitter account was hacked on New Year’s Eve but the elusive chanteuse remains unfazed. In response to being hacked Carey casually tweeted, “I take a freaking nap and this happens?”