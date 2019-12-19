Marsai Martin To Produce ‘Queen’ Comedy For Universal Pictures

The teen has a new film project in the works.

Hollywood’s youngest executive producer, has a new film in the works. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marsai Martin next project will be developing a new film comedy called, Queen.

Although details about the film remain unknown at the moment, the project will be produced through Martin’s Genius Productions imprint for Universal Pictures.

The script will be penned by Camila Blackett, whose writing credits include Fresh off the Boat, The Newsroom, and New Girl. Blackett is also executive producing the film. Joshua Martin, Carol Martin and Prince Baggett are producers on the film as well.

Martin, 15, signed a historic first-look deal with Universal earlier in the year. She runs Genius Productions along with her parents, Carol and Joshua Martin.

The Black-ish star made history with her film debut in Little, which she executive produced at just 13 years old. In addition to working behind the scenes, Martin starred in the film with co-stars, Regina Hall and Issa Raye.

“I feel like I’m just still taking it one step at a time where everything is going at a normal pace for me,” Martin said in an interview with Galore Magazine when asked about achieving career success at a young age. “I honestly don’t think it really has done something just yet because I am being myself. I don’t really see it as like, ‘oh, I did something huge,’ I really do see it as, ‘oh, it’s something cool that I did and there were so many people involved.’ I think a lot of people that are in the industry think that way as well because they are really just being themselves.”

The talented teen is also producing an adaptation of Amari and the Night Brothers with Don Cheadle.