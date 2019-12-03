Master P Launches His Own Line Of Ramen Noodles

Master P is getting into the ramen noodle industry. On Monday (Dec. 2), the No Limit Records founder took to social media to announce “Rap Noodles.”

According to Chef Boy-Ar-P, the new venture was inspired by one of his favorite childhood meals. “I grew up on noodles now I created my own brand,” he captioned a video showing off the New Orleans creamy chicken and gumbo flavor.

The NOLA native also advised others to follow his lead. “Start small and build,” he wrote on Instagram. “Get you some product if you want to be successful.”

Rap Noodles, which are an offshoot of the Rap Snacks brand, feature Master P’s face on the packaging. The noodles can be cooked on a stove, or in a microwave.

“It’s nothing like this,” P promises in the short commercial where he cooks up a large serving of noodles. “This is an icon brand. If you ain’t eating Rap Noodles, then you shouldn’t be eating noodles. Those other noodle companies have nothing on us!”

Watch the video below.