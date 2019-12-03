Meek Mill Wants The Drama To End Between Blueface And Yung Ro

"Y’all got these young bulls arguing about nothing!!!"

A debate about financial literacy between Blueface and rising rapper Yung Ro has turned ugly, leaving Meek Mill to interfere.

Let's back things up. Last week, Yung Ro shared on social media why he's not interested in buying jewelry. Given his new deal with Meek Mill's Dreamchasers label, some fans expected him to splurge on a few diamonds. "Listen, why would I walk around with $50K worth of jewelry on my neck, and my momma ain’t got no motherf**king house, my grandma still on dialysis," he said. "How am I gonna look to them? He just spent 50K on jewelry, it takes like 30K for my grandma to get off dialysis... Man s**t crazy! No, I got to get them right then you gonna see me icing myself up, you gonna see me walking in designer shoes."

His outlook prompted praise from rappers and celebrities but it also sparked a response from "Thotiana" rapper Blueface. Known mostly for his off-beat raps and jewelry, the rapper shared with his fans why he believes investing in jewelry could help boost the image of any rapper, including Yung Ro. He also questioned the details of Ro's deal.

"If you sign a deal and you can’t afford 50K for a chain and 50K to get yo granny off dialysis an another 100K for to put down on yo momma house you shouldn’t have signed that on Cryp," he said. "Invest in ya self a chain is more than a chain in this rap s**t its all about da image it’s not about how good you rap or how good you freestyle its 2020 it’s a popularity contest you get paid based off how cool you look an how much you appeal to your fan base it’s a new rapper every 5 min you gotta stick if you want longevity in this s**t why do think people notice if you don’t have a chain?"

The two have gone back and forth after Ro shared with fans the home he purchased for his mother while mentioned Blu's very nasty incident with his mother and sister. In July, the rapper kicked them both out of his home to allegedly move in his two girlfriends. Ro also shared a video of Blueface's sister rapping about the incident.

But Meek Mill is ready for the drama to end. "Let these youngins grind and stop gassing em to beef," he tweeted on Monday (Dec. 2). "I try to be quiet but I’m watching y’all tryna line my team with these bogus tricks! I don’t want any involvement in that s**t and 'Yes I am really cut like that' I’m tryna change a law right now!"

As he continues to focus his efforts on prison reform, the Grammy-nominated artist also wants his artist to remain focused without feeling pushed to engage in rap beefs. "Stop saying Meek Mill artist, 'It’s Young Ro' and stop putting my name with that kiddy s**t.. Meek Mill on some other s**t .... Do y’all. Post the owners of these major labels when artist popping s**t on the net! Y’all got these young bulls arguing about nothing!!!"

Let these youngins grind and stop gassing em to beef! I try to be quiet but I’m watching y’all tryna line my team with these bogus tricks! I don’t want any involvement in that shit and “yes I am really cut like that” I’m tryna change a law right now! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 3, 2019