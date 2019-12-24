Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Losing Her Mother In Emotional Video

The Houston rapper gets candid on battling grief during the holidays.

After a successful breakout year, Megan Thee Stallion is back in Houston for a bittersweet holiday homecoming. The Texas native doesn’t usually speak on the emotional loss of her mother and great-grandmother, but in honor of potentially helping others, Meg opened up on Instagram on Tuesday (Dec. 24) about spending her first holiday since they passed away.

In a short video addressed to her fans (a.k.a “Hotties”) Meg revealed that she attempted to record the message several times without breaking down in tears.

“This year I lost my mom and my grandmother in the same month,” she explains while holding back tears. “Although all these positive things have been happening to me, and I’ve been trying to do good, been trying to keep a smile on my face, stay strong, to stay happy for me and my other grandmother and the rest of my family, it's pretty hard. This is the first Christmas that I’m [spending] without them, and I just wanted to give some hope to my hotties that might be going through something too.

“I just wanted to spread some positivity and tell ya’ll to stay positive, stay kind through your hard times because the pain doesn’t last forever. Try not to get in a dark place,” she continued. “Always try to be kind to others because you never know what they’e going through.”

Meg’s mother and manager, Holly “Holly-Wood” Thomas, died from a brain tumor in March. Th 24-year-old rapper’s great-grandmother died two weeks later.

Watch Meg’s full message below.