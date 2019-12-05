Ming And Aoki Lee Simmons Stun In New Baby Phat Campaign

After a successful collaboration with Forever 21 earlier in the year, Baby Phat is gearing up to launch a new collection with the fashion franchise. Ming and Aoki Lee Simmons, who have been integral to BP's relaunch, star in the brand's latest ad campaign.

The sisters channel mom, Kimora Lee Simmons, in the glam shots which debuted on Tuesday (Dec. 3). The photos include an image of Ming, 17, and Aoki, 19, in matching pink and black mini dresses and faux fur stoles, while stroking brown felines.

Baby Phat by Kimora Lee Simmons

Despite selling out pretty quickly, fans were unhappy with the lack of nostalgia in the designs, namely the Baby Phat velour track suit which will be making a comeback in the 20/20 collection.

In March, Kimora Lee revealed that her daughters inspired the urban streetwear brand's relaunch. “I think it’s a huge opportunity to teach by example: to always keep growing and pushing yourself to evolve,” Kimora told Refinery 29. “Baby Phat is our family business in a lot of ways, and I’m excited for them to participate in a hands-on way to rebuild it alongside me.”